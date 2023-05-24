The global passenger baggage reconciliation system market is anticipated to expand at a 10% CAGR during the forecast period of 2023 and 2031. The passenger baggage reconciliation system is a software-based solution used to monitor passenger baggage from check-in to baggage claim at an airport. The system ensures that bags are accurately matched with their respective passengers, thereby reducing the risk of mishandled luggage and enhancing passenger satisfaction. Key factors driving the growth of the passenger baggage reconciliation system market include the rising number of air passengers and the need to effectively manage and trace their baggage. The International Air Transport Association (IATA) has established regulations for baggage tracking and handling, resulting in the implementation of passenger baggage reconciliation systems in airports around the globe. In the coming years, the market for passenger baggage reconciliation systems is anticipated to be driven by the increasing demand for passenger safety, an improved airport experience, and efficient baggage management.

Increasing passenger traffic and air travel: In recent years, passenger traffic has increased significantly. The International Air Transport Association (IATA) predicts that the number of air passengers will double by 2037, reaching 8.2 billion. This increased demand for air travel necessitates more effective and precise cargo handling systems. The passenger baggage reconciliation system is an integral component of baggage management systems that ensures the correct baggage is loaded onto the correct flight, thereby minimizing the risk of mishandling and delays. The rising demand for air travel is anticipated to drive the development of the passenger baggage reconciliation system market over the forecast period.

Government authorities throughout the globe have enacted stringent baggage handling and passenger safety regulations. For example, the International Civil Aviation Organisation (ICAO) has established passenger and baggage safety regulations. Before baggage is loaded onto an aircraft, these regulations mandate the use of automated baggage reconciliation systems that can verify and reconcile baggage data. The market for passenger baggage reconciliation systems is anticipated to expand due to the rising demand for regulatory compliance and improved passenger safety.

Technology advancements have resulted in the creation of sophisticated passenger baggage reconciliation systems that can efficiently manage a high volume of baggage. The incorporation of Radio Frequency Identification (RFID) technology into passenger baggage reconciliation systems, for instance, has enabled airlines to trace baggage in real-time, ensuring that the correct baggage is loaded onto the correct flight. In addition, the implementation of Artificial Intelligence (AI) and Machine Learning (ML) in passenger baggage reconciliation systems has increased the precision of baggage management and decreased the risk of mishandled baggage. These technological advances are anticipated to fuel the market for passenger baggage reconciliation systems over the forecast period.

The high implementation cost and integration complexity involved in installing and integrating the system into the existing airport infrastructure is one of the main obstacles facing the market for passenger baggage reconciliation systems. This is due to the fact that the system employs multiple technologies, including RFID, barcode scanning, and baggage handling systems, which require substantial investments in hardware, software, and expert labor. In addition, the integration of the system with the airport’s existing IT infrastructure may necessitate substantial modifications and enhancements, thereby increasing the total cost and complexity of the implementation process. According to a SITA case study, the implementation of a baggage reconciliation system at Zurich Airport required a CHF 30 million investment, which included the installation of RFID readers, baggage handling systems, and the integration of the system with the airport’s existing IT infrastructure. Consequently, the high cost and complexity of implementing passenger baggage reconciliation systems serve as a significant barrier to the market’s growth, particularly for smaller airports and airlines with limited budgets.

The passenger baggage reconciliation system market is segmented by type into cloud-based and local systems. The cloud-based segment is anticipated to grow at a higher CAGR between 2023 and 2031, owing to its advantages over local-based systems. Increased scalability, accessibility, and cost-effectiveness are propelling the industry’s adoption of cloud-based systems. The global market for cloud-based baggage management systems is anticipated to expand at a CAGR of 12.5% between 2023 and 2031. In 2022, the local segment had the largest revenue share of the market. The local-based systems, on the other hand, were extensively utilized in the past and are still favored in some instances due to data security concerns. The local-based systems permit the data to be stored locally, thereby preventing unauthorized access to the data.

On the basis of its application, the market for passenger baggage reconciliation systems can be divided into large airports and minor airports. Large airports must manage a greater number of passengers and bags, making it more difficult and time-consuming to reconcile passenger and baggage data. In 2022, large airports possessed a greater revenue share of the market. According to a report by the International Air Transport Association (IATA), the total number of passengers traveling by air is expected to reach 8.2 billion by 2037, with emergent markets such as Asia-Pacific, the Middle East, and Africa driving the majority of this growth. Consequently, major airports in these regions are anticipated to experience a substantial increase in passenger traffic, resulting in a rise in demand for passenger baggage reconciliation systems. On the other hand, the minor airport segment is anticipated to have a higher CAGR from 2023 to 2031, due to the growing number of low-cost carriers and regional airlines. These airlines are expected to implement passenger baggage reconciliation systems to comply with regulations and improve operational efficiency at smaller airports. Overall, the rising demand for air travel and the need to comply with regulations are anticipated to drive the expansion of the market for passenger baggage reconciliation systems in both large and small airports.

North America held the largest revenue share of the market in 2022, primarily due to the presence of significant market players and the increasing investments in airport modernization projects in the region. According to the Federal Aviation Administration (FAA), the number of air passengers in the United States is projected to rise from 880.5 million in 2019 to 1.28 billion in 2039, driving the demand for efficient airport systems, such as passenger baggage reconciliation systems. Europe is anticipated to have the highest revenue percentage, predominantly due to the presence of major players and the increasing investments in airport modernization projects. Due to the increasing number of airports and passengers in countries such as China and India, the Asia-Pacific region is anticipated to hold the largest market revenue share by the end of the forecast period. China is expected to become the largest aviation market by 2024, according to the International Air Transport Association (IATA), which will drive the demand for passenger baggage reconciliation systems in the country. In addition, the Middle East and Africa region is anticipated to experience substantial development due to the increasing investments in airport infrastructure and airport system modernization. The increasing demand for advanced airport systems to accommodate the rising number of passengers is also anticipated to contribute to the growth of the European region. Due to the increasing demand for advanced airport systems and rising air passenger traffic, it is anticipated that the Asia-Pacific region will experience the highest CAGR during the forecast period.

The global market for passenger baggage reconciliation systems is highly competitive, with several main players vying for a substantial market share. SITA, Daifuku Co., Ltd., Siemens AG, Honeywell International Inc., and Scarabee Aviation Group BV, among others, are key participants in this market. To increase their market position and increase their market share, these companies are employing various growth strategies, including partnerships, collaborations, and mergers and acquisitions. In 2019, SITA collaborated with Hamad International Airport to implement an advanced baggage management system employing RFID technology to enhance the monitoring and handling of passenger baggage. Similarly, in 2020, Siemens AG expanded its airport industry presence by acquiring the baggage handling and logistics division of airport solutions provider Invensys. Moreover, partnerships and collaborations with airport authorities and airlines play a significant role in the expansion of the market for passenger baggage reconciliation systems. Scarabee Aviation Group BV, for instance, partnered with Air France KLM in 2021 to implement its baggage reconciliation system at Schiphol Airport in Amsterdam, Netherlands, in order to improve the efficacy and accuracy of baggage handling operations. In the coming years, the market for passenger baggage reconciliation systems is anticipated to expand significantly, driven by the increasing demand for efficient and accurate baggage handling operations at airports around the globe. The market’s major players are anticipated to continue adopting growth strategies such as partnerships, collaborations, and mergers and acquisitions, as well as investing in research and development activities, in order to introduce innovative solutions and maintain their competitive advantage.

