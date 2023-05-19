Gentle Cell Dissociation Reagent Market

The market for moderate cell dissociation reagents is expanding within the life sciences sector. The gentle cell dissociation reagent is an enzyme-free dissociation reagent that can be used to separate primary cells, stem cells, and tumor cells, among others. Due to the rising demand for cell-based research and cell therapy, the market for moderate cell dissociation reagents is projected to expand in the coming years. The industry During the period from 2023 to 2031, it is anticipated to grow at a CAGR of 6.5%. The increasing use of cell-based assays for drug discovery and the prevalence of chronic diseases are among the main factors driving the market’s expansion.

Cell-based research has become an integral component of drug development and discovery. The increasing demand for cell-based assays is due to the need for a more precise and efficient method of testing drug candidates. Important in the process of isolating cells from tissues, cell dissociation reagents enable researchers to obtain a homogenous cell population for experiments. As a consequence, the demand for reagents that dissociate cells gently has increased. The growth of the moderate cell dissociation reagent market is anticipated to be driven by the rising demand for cell-based assays.

The increasing prevalence of chronic diseases such as cancer, neurological disorders, and cardiovascular diseases has fueled the demand for cell-based therapeutics. In the isolation and proliferation of stem cells, which are utilized in cell-based therapies, gentle cell dissociation reagents are utilized. According to a report by Grand View Research, the prevalence of chronic diseases will drive the growth of the global stem cell therapy market, which will in turn drive the growth of the market for mild cell dissociation reagents.

In recent years, the biotechnology and pharmaceutical industries have experienced significant growth. Innovative medicines and therapies have been created due to the increasing investment in research and development activities. Gentle cell dissociation reagents are essential in the process of drug discovery and development, and the rising demand for innovative drugs is anticipated to fuel the market growth of gentle cell dissociation reagents. According to a report by Zion Market Research, the global market for mild cell dissociation reagents will be driven by rising investments in the biotechnology and pharmaceutical industries.

Despite the growing demand for mild cell dissociation reagents, the market is constrained by a lack of consumer awareness and the high price of these reagents. Numerous researchers and laboratories are unaware of the advantages of mild cell dissociation reagents and, as a result, continue to employ harsh cell dissociation techniques. In addition, delicate cell dissociation reagents are more expensive than conventional methods, which restricts their use. Due to the use of high-quality enzymes and other reagents in their formulation, these reagents are expensive. In addition, the use of reagents for gentle cell dissociation necessitates specific protocols and apparatus, which may necessitate additional expenditures. It is anticipated that the limited awareness and high price of mild cell dissociation reagents will hinder the market’s expansion. The report also suggests that manufacturers should educate researchers and laboratories about the advantages of mild cell dissociation reagents and develop cost-effective reagents to overcome this limitation.

Due to the increasing use of gentle cell dissociation reagents in the isolation and culture of cells from diverse connective tissues, connective tissue held the largest revenue share in 2022. Connective tissue cells play a crucial role in the development of numerous organs and tissues, making their isolation and cultivation essential for a variety of biomedical research studies. In contrast, the segment of epithelial tissue is anticipated to expand at the highest CAGR between 2023 and 2031. Epithelial cells are the primary cells that line various organs and tissues, and their isolation and cultivation are essential for a variety of biomedical research projects. The rising demand for epithelial cells for scientific research is anticipated to propel the growth of the market for delicate cell dissociation reagents.

Due to the growing use of gentle cell dissociation reagents in numerous laboratory procedures for the isolation and culture of cells, the laboratory segment held the largest revenue share of the market in 2022. The increasing demand for cell-based assays in drug discovery and development, cancer research, and other biomedical studies is anticipated to propel the market growth in this segment. The hospital segment is anticipated to experience the highest CAGR growth over the forecast period. The increasing prevalence of chronic diseases such as cancer and the rising demand for personalized medicine are anticipated to drive the growth of this segment’s market for delicate cell dissociation reagents. For the isolation and culture of cells for diagnostic and therapeutic purposes, hospitals and clinics are increasingly employing gentle cell dissociation agents.

Due to the presence of a significant number of biotechnology and pharmaceutical companies, academic and research institutes, and hospitals, North America held the largest market share in 2022. The increasing use of cell-based assays in drug discovery and development, cancer research, and other biomedical studies is anticipated to fuel the growth of this region’s market. In addition, the rising prevalence of chronic diseases, such as cancer and autoimmune disorders, is anticipated to fuel market expansion in this region. During the period between 2023 and 2031, Asia-Pacific is anticipated to have the maximum CAGR. This region’s market is anticipated to expand due to the increasing emphasis on biomedical research and development, rising investments in healthcare infrastructure, and the rising prevalence of chronic diseases. The increasing adoption of personalized medicine and the rising demand for cell-based assays for drug discovery and development are also anticipated to drive market growth in this region.

The global market for gentle cell dissociation reagents is highly competitive and marked by the presence of numerous key participants. Thermo Fisher Scientific, Inc., Merck KGaA, STEMCELL Technologies, ATCC, MiltenyiBiotec GmbH, Biological Industries, PromoCell GmbH, Corning Incorporated, Lonza, and HiMedia Laboratories are among the key market participants. To strengthen their market position, these companies are actively engaged in strategic initiatives such as mergers and acquisitions, collaborations, partnerships, and product launches. For instance, in May 2021, Thermo Fisher Scientific, Inc. announced the launch of its next-generation cell therapy manufacturing platform, the Gibco CTS Rotea Counterflow Centrifugation System. The platform contains cell dissociation agents that are optimized for the production of cell and gene therapies and are non-toxic. The increasing emphasis on personalized medicine, the growing demand for cell-based assays in drug discovery and development, and the increasing prevalence of chronic diseases are anticipated to drive market growth over the forecast period.

