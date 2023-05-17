Medical tapes, bandages, dressings, and other goods used for wound management and care make up what is known as the global medical tapes and bandages market. Factors such as an ageing population, rising demand for sophisticated wound care products, and a growing number of surgical procedures are driving the market. The market for medical tapes and bandages is projected to expand worldwide at a CAGR of 5.6% between 2023 and 2031.

The increasing elderly population is a key factor in the medical tapes and bandages industry due to the higher prevalence of chronic wounds among the elderly. Older people are more likely to develop chronic wounds like pressure ulcers, venous ulcers, and diabetic foot ulcers due to factors like diminished skin elasticity, limited mobility, and chronic conditions like diabetes and vascular diseases. The American Geriatrics Society found that up to 28% of seniors in independent living had chronic wounds, but this number rises to 40% among those in nursing homes. Wound dressings, tapes, and bandages of various types are used in the treatment and care of chronic wounds to facilitate healing and avoid infection. This will result in a high need for medical tapes and bandages in the next years. Moreover, the proportion of the population over 65 is expected to increase dramatically in the future decades. The United Nations projects that the global population of people aged 60 and up will increase to 2.1 billion by 2050 from the current 1.4 billion. Since the elderly are more prone to suffer from chronic wounds and illnesses, this demographic shift is expected to boost demand for healthcare items and services, such as medical tapes and bandages.

More effective, safer, and more conveniently packaged medical tapes and bandages have been developed thanks to recent developments in wound care technologies. For instance, modern wound dressings can control excessive wound exudate, cut down on infection risk, and speed up the healing process. Different wound types and healing stages require different dressings, which is why many different materials, including hydrocolloids, foams, alginates, and films, are used to create them. Biodegradable dressings and recycled packaging are only two examples of the growing movement towards more environmentally responsible wound care solutions. This is because people are becoming more conscious of the need to lessen their healthcare system’s wasteful practises. In addition, technological developments in wound closure have resulted in the creation of stronger and more adaptable surgical tapes and sutures. Some synthetic surgical tapes and sutures, for instance, disintegrate over time to prevent the need for a second operation to remove them.

Factors such as an ageing population, the rise in incidence of chronic diseases, and improvements in surgical techniques and technology are all contributing to an increase in the number of surgeries performed around the world. In 2018, an estimated 312.9 million surgical procedures were done worldwide, according to a research by the Lancet Commission on Global Surgery. This pattern is likely to persist over the next few years, fueling demand for surgical tapes, incise drapes, and wound dressings, among other types of medical tapes and bandages.

The rising popularity of regenerative medicine items like skin replacements and growth factors, as well as alternative wound care products like negative pressure wound therapy (NPWT) devices, are a challenge for the medical tapes and bandages industry. Using these products instead of standard bandages, tapes, and dressings may speed up the healing process. By providing negative pressure to the wound bed, NPWT devices speed healing by increasing blood flow and draining excess fluid. This may promote more rapid wound healing and lessen the likelihood of infection. Similarly, skin replacements and growth factors from the field of regenerative medicine can be employed to aid in tissue regeneration and wound healing. Traditional medical tapes and bandages may also be affected by the growing concern for the environment that has spurred a shift towards more eco-friendly and sustainable wound care products. There may be less demand for single-use medical tapes and bandages if people switch to using reusable wound dressings and biodegradable materials, for example. Although traditional medical tapes and bandages continue to play an important role in wound care, competition from newer, more advanced wound care treatments could slow the market for these goods. Consequently, the market for medical tapes and bandages may require new product innovations to meet the diverse requirements of patients and doctors.

Due to factors including expanding demand for surgical tapes, the prevalence of chronic diseases, the popularity of wearable medical devices, and developments in tape technology, the medical tapes segment accounted for almost 56% of the total market revenue in 2017. More operations are being done all around the world, driving up the need for surgical tapes. Long-term wound care for those with chronic conditions has boosted the demand for medical tapes. Medical tapes are used to adhere many types of medical equipment to the skin. Last but not least, recent developments in tape technology have allowed for the creation of high-tech medical tapes with enhanced qualities that have numerous uses in wound care and surgical procedures.

The market for medical tapes and bandages is sizable, with 45% of total sales coming from the treatment of surgical wounds. The World Health Organisation (WHO) has published an article estimating that 312.9 million surgical procedures were carried out worldwide in 2018. Medical tapes and bandages are vital for securing dressings, lowering the risk of infection, and providing necessary support for surgical wounds during the healing process. A number of factors, including the rise in incidence of chronic diseases needing surgical intervention, the ageing of the population, and rising public consciousness about the importance of wound care management, are driving growth in the surgical wound segment of the medical tape and bandage market. Improvements in surgical wound outcomes and recovery periods can also be attributed to the development of wound care technology. The advancement of wound dressing technology and the introduction of negative pressure wound therapy systems have allowed for more rapid and accurate wound assessment and treatment. Negative pressure wound therapy devices offer a controlled environment for wound healing that promotes tissue growth and shortens healing times, while advanced wound dressings offer benefits such faster healing times, lower risk of infection, and enhanced patient comfort.

In 2022, the medical tapes and bandages market in North America accounted for over 41% of worldwide revenue. Europe and Asia Pacific followed. Factors such as an ageing population, rising rates of chronic disease, and a mature healthcare system all contribute to North America’s disproportionately large percentage of healthcare spending. Demand for medical tapes and bandages for various chronic ailments like diabetes, cardiovascular disease, and cancer is likely to rise as the number of individuals aged 60 or older in North America is projected to reach 105 million by 2050 (UN). A large patient population, rising healthcare spending, and rising disposable income in countries like China and India point to Asia Pacific as the region with the highest CAGR during the forecast period. Demand for medical tapes and bandages is anticipated to rise as the prevalence of chronic diseases in Asia Pacific rises from 54% in 2000 to 65% by 2025, as reported by the World Health Organisation.

Several large companies dominate the global market for medical tapes and bandages, making it a fiercely competitive space. In order to solidify their foothold in the industry, these firms are concentrating on a variety of tactics, including mergers and acquisitions, partnerships, collaborations, and new product releases. The 3M Company is a market leader in the medical tapes and bandages industry. Market leaders also include companies like Mölnlycke Health Care AB, Beiersdorf AG, Nitto Denko Corporation, B. Braun Melsungen AG, Paul Hartmann AG, Cardinal Health Inc., and Medtronic plc. Competition has heated up in recent years as several new firms have entered the market. Companies are investing extensively in R&D to offer cutting-edge products and technology to the market in order to maintain their competitive edge. Companies are launching new products and forming partnerships and collaborations to broaden their product offerings and attract a larger consumer base and capture a larger portion of the market.

