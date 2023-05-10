Veterinary Dental Elevators Market

The global market for veterinary dental elevators is projected to expand at a CAGR of 4.5% between 2023 and 2031. When doing dental treatments on animals, veterinarians will need to employ veterinary dental elevators to help them lift and remove teeth. Factors such as expanding pet ownership, increased awareness of the importance of animal oral health, and developments in veterinary dental care are anticipated to propel the market forward in the next years. There has been an increase in the demand for veterinary dental services because pet owners are growing more concerned about the oral health of their pets. Market expansion is also being fueled by developments in veterinary dentistry, such as the availability of dental elevators and other specialist dental devices. Safe and effective tooth extraction and other dental procedures are made possible with the use of veterinary dental elevators. Hence, veterinary dental elevators are anticipated to increase in sales as more veterinarians start using them.

Worldwide, the number of homes that have adopted dogs and come to view them as part of the family has been rising rapidly in recent years. As a result of this movement, people are paying more attention to the oral health of their pets. More and more pet owners are recognizing the importance of routine dental exams, cleanings, and even occasional dental operations as part of a comprehensive approach to their pets’ health. Demand for veterinary dental care is rising, which is boosting the market for dental elevators. Over 67% of U.S. households have a pet, and that number is growing, as reported by the American Pet Products Association (APPA). According to the Human Animal Bond Research Institute (HABRI), pet owners are increasingly concerned about their pets’ oral health, leading them to increase their use of veterinarian services.

Demand for veterinary dental elevators and other specialist dental devices is rising in response to developments in animal dentistry care generally, including technology, procedures, and treatment alternatives. More and more veterinarians are using modern dental care techniques to improve animal patients’ oral health, necessitating the development of specialized dental devices with improved accuracy, safety, and efficacy. With the development of diagnostic imaging, dental radiography, dental implants, and minimally invasive methods, veterinary dentistry has come a long way in recent years. Demand for specialist devices like veterinary dental elevators has increased as a result of these developments, which have led to better dental operations and outcomes.

The importance of animal dental health is becoming increasingly recognized by pet owners, veterinarians, and animal rights groups. Untreated dental disease in animals is a leading cause of suffering, infection, and other health difficulties throughout the body. Thus, there is a growing need for veterinary dental elevators as more people recognize the need of preventing oral disease, identify it early, and provide treatment as soon as possible. Animal rights and veterinary groups like the American Veterinary Dental Society (AVDS) and the American Animal Hospital Association (AAHA) are working to raise public and professional awareness about the significance of animal oral health. The need for veterinary dental care, including the use of veterinary dental elevators, is rising as a result of this heightened public consciousness.

Therefore, veterinary dental elevators may not be widely used in underdeveloped countries despite rising awareness of the issue. Reasons for this include the scarcity of specialized veterinary dental devices, high costs, and a general lack of knowledge about the benefits of more modern dental care procedures among pet owners and veterinarians. One factor that could slow the veterinary dental elevator market is low adoption in regions with scarce veterinary healthcare resources and facilities. The World Bank reports that many underdeveloped areas have poor access to veterinary care due to factors like an absence of proper facilities, a scarcity of trained veterinarians, and high costs. Studies have also demonstrated that some underdeveloped areas lack an understanding of the significance of animal oral health and preventive dental care methods. These considerations may slow the market growth for veterinary dental elevators by discouraging their use in certain locations. It’s worth mentioning that the factors limiting veterinary dental elevator acceptance in underdeveloped regions may vary by country or region; initiatives to increase knowledge of and access to veterinary care in these places may help overcome this barrier to adoption. Yet, it still plays a significant role in the veterinary dental elevator market as a whole.

Root tip elevators are often utilized in veterinary dental extractions to remove tiny root tips or root pieces from the alveolar socket. The wings on either side of the elevator’s operating end allow it to be used to lift teeth and luxate them from their sockets. When teeth need to be lifted or luxated in a straight line, utilize a straight elevator. The market for winged elevators is expected to grow at the greatest rate from 2023 to 2031, making it the market segment with the highest CAGR over that time frame. Veterinary dental elevators with wings on either side of the operating end are called “winged elevators,” and they are used to extract teeth by lifting them out of the socket. Increased demand for specialized elevators with enhanced features and functionality may contribute to the development of this market.

Veterinary hospitals, veterinary clinics, and specialty veterinary dental offices make up the majority of the veterinary dental elevator market’s end-user sector. As the principal care providers for animals and the sites of many basic dental procedures, veterinary hospitals and clinics produced the most income in the end user group in 2022. The rising need for specialized dental treatment for animals is also predicted to generate substantial revenue from specialty veterinary dental practices that specialize in sophisticated dental procedures and offer specialized services. Veterinary hospitals provide primary care for animals and routinely undertake dental procedures such as cleanings, extractions, and examinations. The increased demand for veterinary dentistry services and the growing number of veterinary hospitals and clinics in the market are fueling this expansion. They are expected to contribute significantly to the market’s overall revenue and thus rank first. As pet ownership rates rise, more people learn about the importance of regular veterinary dental care, and veterinary dentistry technology improves, this market sector is predicted to see a moderate to high CAGR.

In 2022, North America’s pet ownership rates, awareness of the need for veterinary dental care, and well-established veterinary healthcare infrastructure all led to the region’s dominance of the global veterinary dental elevators market. The increasing demand for veterinary dentistry services and the rising pet adoption rates in Europe are also anticipated to contribute significantly to market revenue in Europe. However, the veterinary dental elevator market is anticipated to grow at the fastest rate in the Asia Pacific between 2023 and 2031. Rapid urbanization, shifting priorities, and rising affluence have all contributed to a growth in the number of households with pets and a greater emphasis on oral health. Demand for cutting-edge veterinary dental care in the region is being fueled in part by the burgeoning pet humanization trend. The market for veterinary dental elevators is anticipated to expand at a more modest rate in other regions, including Latin America, the Middle East & Africa, and the Rest of the World (RoW). The demand for veterinary dentistry services, such as dental lifts, is rising as these areas gradually adopt cutting-edge veterinary healthcare techniques and see rising pet ownership rates.

Intense competition exists amongst the leading companies providing veterinary dental elevators. To stay ahead of the competition, these firms consistently invest in research and development, new technologies, partnerships, and mergers and acquisitions. Dental USA Inc., Dispomed Ltd., iM3 Inc., TECHNIK Veterinary Ltd., GerVetUSA, Vetquip Pty Ltd., MAI Animal Health, iM3 Inc., Dentalaire Products and Other Notable Players are only a few of the major competitors in the worldwide veterinary dental elevators industry. These businesses aim to strengthen their position in the market by introducing new products and developing existing ones. They devote significant resources to R&D in order to provide cutting-edge veterinary dental equipment with enhanced performance, user-friendliness, and improved health outcomes. Businesses are also working to meet the varying needs of veterinarians by offering a wide variety of dental lifts for animals. In order to keep up with the changing needs of veterinarians and stay ahead of the competition, many businesses are investing heavily in the research and development of cutting-edge veterinary dental elevators. In order to thrive in the worldwide veterinary dental elevator market, businesses will need to pay close attention to market trends, consumer preferences, and technical developments.

