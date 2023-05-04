Gigabit Passive Optical Network (GPON) Market

GPON is a network that connects several points to a single point through optical fibre. It is a fiber-to-the-premises network that offers several connections with splitters that do not require electricity and a distinct optical fibre. Optical splitters are energy-efficient and signal transmission does not require electricity. The market for GPON chipsets is increasing significantly due to rapid technological improvements in the FTTH/FTTB industry. The global market for GPON chipsets is projected to increase at a CAGR of 6.5% between 2023 and 2031.

Significant market drivers for gigabit passive optical network chipsets include a low total cost of ownership and a high return on investment. In addition, the larger bandwidth, unparalleled security, and increased dependability of GPON chipsets are expected to drive the GPON chipset market, particularly in India, over the forecast period. In addition, rising digitalization and the widespread adoption of smart and connected digital devices by businesses, governments, and consumers are anticipated to drive the market in the next years. However, the limited range capabilities of GPON chipsets are impeding their worldwide deployment.

The GPON chipsets market has been segmented based on technology, equipment, end-use sector, and geography. By technology, the market has been divided into 2.5G-GPON, 10G-GPON, XGS-PON, and NG-PON2. The sector with the largest revenue share in 2022 was 2.5G-GPON. Nevertheless, the NG-PON2 market is predicted to increase at a rapid rate throughout the forecast period because to the several advantages offered by this technology, such as multi-channel compatibility, flexibility, and greater performance in comparison to its competitors.

Equipment segments of the worldwide GPON chipset market include optical line termination (OLT), optical network unit (ONU), and optical distribution network (ODN). The OLT segment held around 58% of the market in 2022.

By application, the market is split into FTTH, Other FTTx, and Mobile Backhaul. In the period between 2023 and 2031, mobile backhaul is predicted to have the highest CAGR. The factors are attributable to its capacity to allow telecom operators to grow their bandwidth capacity while maintaining service quality and decreasing operating costs. Because of its efficient architecture, minimal hardware needs, scalability, redundancy, and compatibility with current fixed-line access, the mobile backhaul application segment has gained prominence.

By end-use industry, the GPON chipset market has been segmented into hospitals, residential, IT & telecom, and government institutions, among others. The IT & telecom industry held the biggest market share in 2022. During the forecast period, the residential category is predicted to rise at a considerable CAGR. High demand for GPON chipsets of the next generation for high-seed broadband services is mostly to blame.

Geographically, the global market for GPON chipsets is segmented into North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, the Middle East & Africa, and South America. Asia-Pacific holds the greatest share of the global market, followed by North America and Europe. In the past decade, China has undergone a rapid shift from wireless to wired optical communication. This transitory time is boosting the market in the region and making the country particularly suitable to GPON chipset uptake. In addition, the Asia-Pacific market is predicted to expand rapidly between 2023 to 2031 due to the region’s increasing technological development. During the projected period, the Middle East and Africa market is anticipated to increase at a moderate rate. The market for GPON chipsets in South America is expected to grow slowly during the forecast period.

Adtran, Inc., Alphion Corporation, AT & T Inc., Broadcom Inc., Calix Inc., Cisco Systems, Dasan Zhone Solutions, Fujitsu Ltd., HiSilicon Technologies Co., Ltd., Huawei Technologies Co., Ltd., Marvell Technology Group, Motorola Solutions, NXP Semiconductors, Realtek Semiconductor Corporation, and Zyxel Communications Corp. are the leading companies in the market. By forming strategic alliances, producers can increase their output and better meet consumer demand, so boosting their revenue and market share. New goods and technology will enable end-users to take advantage of the benefits of new technologies. The conclusion of a strategic alliance can improve the company’s production capacity.

