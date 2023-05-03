The lithium bromide absorption refrigeration market is a rising section of the refrigeration industry that utilizes lithium bromide as the absorbent and water as the refrigerant in a thermally driven refrigeration cycle. In locations where power is expensive or scarce, commercial and industrial air conditioning, refrigeration, and process cooling use this technique. Lithium bromide absorption refrigeration revenue has been rising due to the industry’s need for energy-efficient and sustainable cooling solutions. Lithium bromide absorption refrigeration systems are becoming more popular due to the need to reduce greenhouse gas emissions. The market will rise due to rising cooling demand in emerging nations, strict synthetic refrigerant regulations, and renewable energy adoption.

Energy-efficient and sustainable cooling solutions drive the lithium bromide absorption refrigeration market. Industries and commercial buildings are seeking eco-friendly and energy-efficient refrigeration systems due to concerns about environmental sustainability and greenhouse gas emissions. Lithium bromide absorption refrigeration systems are noted for their capacity to run on low-grade heat sources, such as waste heat or renewable energy, making them a sustainable alternative for cooling applications. According to a report published by the International Energy Agency (IEA), the need for cooling is anticipated to triple by 2050, driven by factors such as urbanization, rising temperatures, and changing lifestyles. Lithium bromide absorption refrigeration is becoming increasingly popular as cooling demand rises.

Lithium bromide absorption refrigeration is becoming more popular due to strict HFC limits. To reduce greenhouse gas emissions, many countries are phasing out HFCs, which have a high GWP. This has led to a growing need for sustainable refrigeration systems that do not rely on synthetic refrigerants. The Kigali Amendment to the Montreal Protocol, which came into force in 2019, mandates the phase-down of HFCs internationally. Many countries have also established rules, such as the European Union’s F-Gas Regulation, which imposes limits on the use of HFCs in refrigeration and air conditioning systems. These rules are driving the use of alternative refrigeration technologies, notably lithium bromide absorption refrigeration, as a more sustainable and environmentally friendly solution.

The increased adoption of renewable energy sources, such as solar and waste heat, is another driver of the lithium bromide absorption refrigeration industry. Lithium bromide absorption refrigeration systems can function utilizing low-grade heat sources, making them compatible with renewable energy systems. The utilization of renewable energy sources not only minimizes the dependency on fossil fuels but also provides a sustainable and cost-effective alternative for powering refrigeration systems. According to the Renewables 2020 report published by the International Energy Agency (IEA), renewable energy is predicted to be the sole form of energy that will enjoy growth in 2020 despite the COVID-19 pandemic. The rising adoption of renewable energy sources in many businesses, buildings, and households is providing a favorable climate for the deployment of lithium bromide absorption refrigeration systems, which may employ these renewable energy sources to drive the cooling process.

One of the significant barriers for the lithium bromide absorption refrigeration industry is the initial high installation and maintenance costs associated with these systems. Compared to traditional vapor compression refrigeration systems, lithium bromide absorption refrigeration systems tend to have greater upfront costs due to the sophisticated design and specialized components necessary for the absorption process. Additionally, these systems may require frequent maintenance and servicing, which can further add to the overall cost of ownership. The specialized components, including absorbers, generators, and heat exchangers, necessary for the absorption process can be expensive to build and install. Moreover, the necessity for frequent maintenance, such as the descaling and cleaning of the lithium bromide solution, can contribute to the continuous running costs of these systems, making them significantly more expensive compared to standard refrigeration technologies. Lithium bromide absorption refrigeration systems have high installation and maintenance costs, which can deter uptake, especially in price-sensitive sectors or SMEs. Technology, economies of scale, and government incentives for energy-efficient solutions may assist overcome this constraint and increase the lithium bromide absorption refrigeration system used.

Lithium bromide-water and lithium bromide-ammonia absorption refrigeration systems are largely divided by working fluid. Lithium bromide-water absorption chillers lead the market in revenue and CAGR from 2023 to 2031. Single-effect absorption chillers use lithium bromide water as a refrigerant and absorbent. These chillers are used for air conditioning in large buildings, process cooling in factories, and refrigeration in data centers and hospitals. They are efficient and use low-grade heat sources, making them suited for sustainable cooling solutions. The lithium bromide absorption refrigeration market is dominated by the lithium bromide-water sector, accounting for the biggest revenue share in 2022. Lithium bromide-water absorption chillers are popular due to their efficiency, compatibility with low-grade heat sources, and versatility. Many companies and commercial buildings prefer these chillers due to their long history of success.

Lithium bromide absorption refrigeration systems generate most of their revenue in North America. Absorption chillers are widely used in commercial buildings, data centers, and other industries in the region. Sustainability awareness, strict environmental restrictions, and incentives for green technology adoption have boosted North American demand for energy-efficient and ecologically friendly cooling solutions. Lithium bromide absorption refrigeration systems are a major market in the Asia Pacific, with a high CAGR from 2023 to 2031. Due to rapid industrialization, urbanization, and rising awareness of energy conservation and environmental sustainability, the region needs more efficient and sustainable cooling systems. Rising population, disposable incomes, and commercial and industrial sectors in emerging economies like China and India have fuelled cooling solution demand in the Asia Pacific. These factors have increased regional demand for air conditioning, process cooling, and refrigeration, propelling the lithium bromide absorption refrigeration market.

Key firms compete in the lithium bromide absorption refrigeration market. These companies are taking smart steps to increase market share and stay competitive. Thermax Limited, Johnson Controls International PLC, EAW Energieanlagenbau GmbH, Shuangliang Eco-Energy Systems Co. Ltd., Robur Group, Yazaki Energy Systems Inc., Broad Air Conditioning Co. Ltd., Hitachi Appliances Inc., Shuangliang Boiler Co. Ltd., and Century Corporation lead the lithium bromide absorption refrigeration market. These global businesses offer a wide selection of lithium bromide absorption refrigeration systems for various applications and end-use sectors. Companies are investing in research & development to introduce innovative and sophisticated lithium bromide absorption refrigeration systems that are more energy-efficient, environmentally friendly, and suited for a wide range of applications. To optimize system performance, players are creating absorption chillers with a higher coefficient of performance (COP), heat exchangers, and controls. In conclusion, the lithium bromide absorption refrigeration market is competitive, with prominent competitors using product innovation, market expansion, customization, sustainability, and marketing to achieve an edge. These techniques help them provide cutting-edge solutions, grow their client base, and boost their global brand name.

