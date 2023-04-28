Vegetal Concrete Market

The global market for vegetal concrete is anticipated to expand at a CAGR of 10.5% between 2023 and 2031. In the near future, a growing emphasis on limiting the environmental impact of the production and application of conventional concrete is predicted to boost the demand for vegetal concrete. In the coming years, government regulations promoting sustainable construction techniques and an increase in green building initiatives are also expected to boost market expansion. The producers of vegetal concrete are spending in R&D to improve its performance, durability, and cost-effectiveness. In addition, they are collaborating with other companies, researchers, and government organizations in order to stay abreast of industry developments and obtain access to new markets and funding opportunities. To make concrete and other building materials, significant amounts of energy are required. Significant greenhouse gas and carbon emissions result from the manufacturing process. Vegetal concrete is a type of concrete made by blending normal cement, aggregates, and organic components such as plant matter to produce a more eco-friendly and sustainable building material. Organic content improves the thermal insulation of concrete, reduces its carbon footprint, and provides food and shelter for microorganisms and other living organisms.

Around 40% of the world’s energy usage is consumed by buildings. The contribution of buildings to global greenhouse gas emissions and the associated climate change is substantial. Construction, operations, and destruction are the three sub-sources that contribute to carbon emissions.Using materials obtained from agricultural residues and agroforestry wastes is a potential method for decreasing the amount of energy needed to operate a structure. Hemp, jute, sisal, flax, nettle, and pigeon pea crop leftovers are utilized to manufacture lightweight vegetal concrete. In an effort to reduce waste and increase resource utilization, prominent companies in the construction sector have begun using vegetal concrete. It is projected that this will encourage the expansion of the market for vegetal concrete in the near future.

Vegetal concrete can absorb carbon dioxide. This concrete serves as a good insulator and is non-toxic. It can be recycled and reused. The plant components used to manufacture vegetal concrete absorb carbon dioxide to offset the amount of carbon dioxide emitted during production. It does not require the use of additional chemicals, resulting in healthier living environments and decreased environmental toxicity. Hence, the rising demand for eco-friendly and sustainable construction materials is anticipated to fuel the growth of the vegetal concrete market over the next several years.

Increased building sector investment has resulted from population expansion. Modern infrastructure combines creative architectural elements, powerful technologies, and premium, long-lasting building materials in order to give the necessary durability and longevity. Several governments across the globe are establishing stringent regulations to encourage the use of environmentally friendly and sustainable building materials. The Indian government encourages and promotes the use of environmentally friendly, energy-efficient, and sustainable construction materials through the Building Materials & Technology Promotion Council. In the near future, such initiatives are projected to improve market data for vegetal concrete.

In accordance with the most recent market trends for vegetal concrete, the hemp concrete sector is predicted to hold the largest market share during the forecast period. Hemp concrete has a lower compressive strength and density than ordinary concrete. Thus, it is suitable for earthquake-prone zones. The low density of hemp concrete prevents it from cracking during movement. It is also fire resistant.

Asia-Pacific is anticipated to dominate the global vegetal concrete market from 2023 to 2031, based on the most recent market projections. Increasing investment in smart city projects and demand for eco-friendly building materials are driving regional market expansion. In Asia-Pacific, the frequency of natural disasters is anticipated to raise the demand for vegetal concrete in the coming years.

The industry is moderately fragmented, with a handful of huge corporations controlling the vast majority of the market. Sika Group, Basilisk, Biomason, IsoHemp – Natural Building, Hempblock USA Inc., Quadra Concrete, Hempitecture Inc., Americhanvre, Hempcrete Natural Building, and Durra Panel are key companies in this market. The majority of businesses engage heavily in intensive research and development for the production of environmentally friendly products. In addition, they are exploring collaboration, partnership, and merger and acquisition strategies to increase their share of the vegetal concrete market.

Important market trends include the following:

In January 2023, Sika AG and INEOS Enterprises, a subsidiary of INEOS, signed a contract to acquire MBCC Group’s admixtures business in the United States, Canada, Europe, and the United Kingdom, as well as its whole operations in Australia and New Zealand.

In June 2022, Sika AG announced plans to build a new concrete admixture production facility in Virginia, United States. It is predicted that this move will aid the corporation in extending its manufacturing capacity in the U.S. construction industry.

In August 2020, IsoHemp, a hemp block producer based in Belgium, raised more than US$ 8 million to build a new high-tech plant to accommodate the growing demand for its pre-formed building materials.

