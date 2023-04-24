The market for used dental lab equipment is anticipated to expand at a CAGR of 8.7 percent during the forecast period of 2023 to 2031. Due to the high price of new equipment and the growing emphasis on cost-cutting in dental labs, the demand for previously-owned, reconditioned dental lab equipment is on the rise. Refurbished dental lab equipment is an affordable option that doesn’t sacrifice quality or dependability. The rising popularity of digital dentistry, which necessitates high-tech tools like 3D printers and CAD/CAM systems, is another factor driving the industry. Small dental labs and clinics may not have the capital to invest in brand-new equipment, but they can still benefit from purchasing refurbished machinery at a reduced cost. Dental labs and clinics who lack the funds to purchase brand-new equipment can save money by purchasing refurbished alternatives. Refurbished equipment is an eco-friendly and sustainable choice because it reduces waste and keeps working for longer than new equipment would. The rising popularity of digital dentistry, as well as the need for more affordable dental lab solutions, are projected to fuel the market for refurbished dental lab equipment in the future years.

The lower price tag of used dental lab equipment is one of the biggest draws for buyers. For smaller dental labs and clinics, the prohibitive cost of brand-new equipment can be a major obstacle; however, remanufactured equipment offers a cost-effective alternative. Dental labs and clinics can save a substantial amount of money by purchasing refurbished equipment rather than brand new. Cost is the key factor influencing the decision to purchase refurbished dental lab equipment, according to a survey by the National Association of Dental Labs (NADL). According to the report, the main reason dental labs bought used machinery was to save money.Another factor contributing to the expansion of the refurbished dental lab equipment market is the rising popularity of digital dentistry. In order to practice digital dentistry, high-tech tools like 3D printers, milling machines, and CAD/CAM systems are needed. Many smaller dental labs and clinics struggle with the hefty expense of new equipment. Dental labs and clinics who want to adopt digital dentistry but lack the funds to purchase new equipment can save money by purchasing refurbished items instead. Grand View Research predicts that rising demand for used dental lab equipment will be fueled by the rising popularity of digital dentistry.The eco-friendliness and long-term viability of refurbished equipment is another factor driving the market for pre-owned dental lab machinery. Refurbished dental lab and clinic equipment is an environmentally responsible choice because it eliminates waste and helps prolong the life of equipment. The market for used dental lab equipment is likely to expand as more people seek out sustainable dental care. The paper acknowledges that revitalizing used dental machinery is a long-term answer to the problem of dental offices’ negative effects on the natural world.

One of the main restraints of the refurbished dental lab equipment market is the limited availability of high-quality refurbished equipment. Concerns regarding the quality and reliability of reconditioned equipment are understandable in settings like dental labs and clinics, which rely on the equipment to produce consistent results. In addition, there may be uncertainty about the quality of refurbished equipment, as it may not be clear how the equipment has been refurbished or what parts have been replaced. This uncertainty may make dental labs and clinics hesitant to invest in refurbished equipment, as they may not be confident in its performance or reliability. Additionally, not all machinery can be restored to working order. Some equipment may be too old or damaged to be refurbished, and there may be limited availability of certain types of equipment that are in high demand. To address these concerns, some companies in the refurbished dental lab equipment market provide warranties and certification to assure customers about the quality and reliability of their equipment. However, the limited availability of high-quality refurbished equipment remains a key restraint for the market.

The dental milling sector was the one that owned the largest proportion of the market in 2022, as indicated by the most recent trends on the market for refurbished dental lab equipment. The rise in demand for aesthetic dentistry, the rise in use of CAD/CAM technology, and the surge in investment in dental practices are all factors that can be attributed to the expansion of this market segment. It is also probable that the segment will witness growth during the projection period as a result of the increasing frequency of dental problems. Dental caries is a disease that is driven by sugar, is mediated by biofilm, is dynamic, and is caused by multiple factors. Caries, or cavities, in the teeth of elderly persons can have a substantial negative influence on their quality of life if they are not addressed. WHO reports that the average prevalence of full tooth loss stands at around 7.0% among people aged 20 years or younger and 23.0% among people aged 60 years or older. The World Population Prospects report from the United Nations estimates that by the year 2050, one person in every six throughout the globe will be beyond the age of 65. As a result, the segment is projected to be fueled during the projection period by an increase in the population of people aged 65 and older.

North America is held the largest share of the refurbished dental lab equipment market in 2022. The region has a well-established dental industry, and the demand for cost-effective dental equipment is high due to the rising healthcare costs. Additionally, increasing awareness about sustainable practices and environmental concerns is driving the adoption of refurbished equipment. The refurbished dental lab equipment market in North America is expected to grow at a CAGR of around 7.5% during the forecast period of 2023 to 2031. The Asia Pacific region is expected to grow at the highest CAGR during the forecast period. The region has a large population and a growing middle class, which is driving the demand for dental services. Additionally, increasing awareness about dental health and the adoption of advanced dental technology are fueling the growth of the refurbished dental lab equipment market in Asia Pacific. The refurbished dental lab equipment market in Asia Pacific is expected to grow at a CAGR of around 8.5% from 2023 to 2031.

The refurbished dental lab equipment market is highly competitive and fragmented, with the presence of several established players. The market players are focusing on expanding their product offerings and increasing their presence in emerging markets to gain a competitive edge. Additionally, the adoption of sustainable practices and the increasing demand for cost-effective dental equipment are driving the growth of the refurbished dental lab equipment market. As emerging markets continue to grow, many companies in the refurbished dental lab equipment market are expanding their operations into these regions. This allows them to capitalize on the growing demand for dental equipment in these markets. Many consumers are becoming more environmentally conscious and are looking for sustainable products. As a result, some players in the refurbished dental lab equipment market are focusing on refurbishing equipment in an environmentally friendly way. The key companies in this market include Dentsply Sirona, Henry Schein, Patterson Companies Inc., A-dec Inc., Danaher Corporation, Midmark Corporation, GC Corporation, IvoclarVivadent AG, KaVo Dental, Straumann Holding AG and Other Notable Players.

