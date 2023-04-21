Plastic-eating Bacteria Market

The increasing need for environmentally responsible methods of plastic waste management has given rise to a burgeoning industry for plastic-eating bacteria. Bacteria known as “plastic eaters” can break down polyethylene and polyethylene, as well as polyethylene terephthalate (PET). The growing interest in sustainable and environmentally friendly methods of dealing with plastic waste is the primary factor propelling the market for plastic-eating bacteria. From 2023 to 2031, the worldwide market for plastic-eating bacteria is anticipated to expand at a CAGR of 9%. Sustainable solutions to plastic waste management are a major factor driving the market for plastic-eating bacteria. Global plastic trash has emerged as a serious environmental problem, and conventional garbage management strategies, including landfilling and burning, have been shown to be ineffective and even hazardous to the environment. Bacteria that digest plastic could be part of a long-term, environmentally beneficial solution to the problem of plastic waste.

The market for microbes that digest plastic has been propelled in large part by rising public awareness of the environmental dangers posed by plastic trash. Landfilling and incinerating plastic waste are two examples of conventional waste management practices that have been shown to be environmentally damaging. Bacteria that feast on plastic offer a long-term answer to this issue by degrading plastic trash into harmless substances. As a result, less plastic garbage is sent to landfills or the sea. The United Nations Environment Programme estimates that approximately 8 million tonnes of plastic garbage is dumped into the oceans annually, causing a number of environmental issues.

The market for plastic-eating bacteria has been propelled in large part by the government’s laws for plastic waste disposal. Regulations have been put in place in many nations to curb the production and use of single-use plastics and to encourage the development of environmentally friendly methods of disposing of plastic trash. The European Union, for one, has banned the use of straws and other single-use plastics, which has increased the need for environmentally friendly alternatives. The market for microbes that digest plastic has expanded because of these rules.

The market for plastic-eating bacteria has been propelled in large part by the need for eco-friendly trash disposal methods. More and more people are realizing the harm that plastic trash does to the planet, and they want long-term answers. Businesses are beginning to embrace sustainable processes and produce environmentally friendly goods in response to this demand. For instance, as more and more businesses in the packaging sector adopt biodegradable packaging solutions, there has been a rise in the demand for bacteria that can digest plastic. The market for plastic-eating bacteria is projected to expand at a double-digit CAGR over the next few years, thanks to rising consumer interest in eco-friendly products.

Limitations in plastic-eating bacteria’s ability to break down certain plastics are a major factor holding back the industry. Bacteria that feed on plastic are effective at digesting polyethylene terephthalate (PET) and polyethylene, but they are not as efficient at digesting polypropylene and polystyrene. As a result, the potential uses of microorganisms capable of digesting plastic are constrained. Researchers have found substantial variation in the efficiency with which plastic-eating bacteria degrade various plastics. For instance, Ideonellasakaiensis, a type of bacteria, has been shown to efficiently break down PET in a study published in the Journal of Applied Polymer Science. Nevertheless, this strain was not effective against other polymers like polystyrene. Environmental Science and Technology Letters also reported that microorganisms that can break down polyethylene can’t do the same for polypropylene. The market for plastic-eating bacteria faces difficulty because of the material limitations of the bacterium. There have been some attempts to find and cultivate bacteria that can break down a larger variety of plastics, but success has been slow. Because of this, the market for plastic-eating bacteria may never reach its full potential for use in plastic waste management.

Polyethylene terephthalate (PET), polyurethane (PUR), and others make up the bulk of the plastic-eating bacteria market in the resin category (Polylactic Acid [PLA], Polyhydroxyalkanoate [PHA]). In the plastic-eating bacteria market by resin sector in 2022, the PET resin segment remained the largest and most well-known segment. The rising demand for PET-based products and rising worries about plastic waste are projected to keep the PET resin sector at the forefront of the market during the forecast period. Plastic bottles, containers, and other packaging materials are made from PET. The PET resin sector will have generated the most revenue for the plastic-eating bacteria industry. Major growth factors include rising consumer demand for PET-based items and rising environmental concerns about plastic waste. While the PET resin segment accounts for the largest revenue share in the plastic-eating bacteria market by resin segment, all three segments – PET, PUR, and Other – are expected to grow at a significant rate during the forecast period.

North America and Europe held the largest share in 2022, while Asia Pacific and Latin America are expected to grow at a significant rate. North America has stringent regulations for plastic waste management and is also home to many prominent players in the plastic-eating bacteria market. The highest revenue is expected to be generated from the United States due to the high adoption of sustainable solutions. Asia Pacific is expected to grow at a significant rate during the forecast period of 2023 to 2031, due to the increasing adoption of sustainable solutions in the region. The rising population and rapid urbanization in countries like China and India are driving the growth of the plastic-eating bacteria market. The highest revenue is expected to be generated from China due to its large population and increasing awareness about environmental issues. Europe is also expected to hold a significant market share during the forecast period. The region has strict regulations for plastic waste management and high awareness of environmental issues, which are driving the growth of the plastic-eating bacteria market. The highest revenue is expected to be generated from Germany due to its advanced plastic waste management systems.

The plastic-eating bacteria market is highly competitive, with many global and regional players operating in the market. Some of the prominent players in the market are Carbios, Novozymes, Danimer Scientific, BioLogiQ, Tianjin GreenBio Materials, Full Cycle Bioplastics, and Newlight Technologies. The companies in the market are focusing on developing innovative products and technologies to gain a competitive edge. For instance, in April 2021, Carbios announced the successful production of the world’s first food-grade PET plastic bottles made from 100% recycled plastic waste using its proprietary enzyme technology. The company also signed an agreement with PepsiCo to develop sustainable packaging solutions using its technology. Mergers and acquisitions are also common in the plastic-eating bacteria market. In March 2021, Danimer Scientific acquired the biodegradable plastic manufacturer, PHA producer, and marketer, Novomer. The acquisition helped Danimer Scientific expand its product portfolio and strengthen its position in the market. The companies are also focusing on expanding their geographical presence by entering into strategic partnerships and collaborations. For instance, in February 2021, BioLogiQ announced a partnership with Omya, a leading producer of industrial minerals, to develop sustainable solutions for the plastic packaging industry.

