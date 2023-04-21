Endotracheal Tubes Market

The global market for endotracheal tubes is anticipated to expand at a CAGR of 6.5% between 2023 and 2031. Increasing rates of chronic diseases such as cardiovascular disease, cancer, and other respiratory diseases have increased the number of surgical procedures requiring endotracheal tubes. According to the World Health Organization’s 2019 report, respiratory diseases are the leading cause of death worldwide, accounting for approximately four million deaths per year. As a result, the market is anticipated to expand profitably in the coming years. A rise in surgical procedures has contributed to an increase in demand for endotracheal tubes. Global Surgery and Anaesthesia Statistics estimates that approximately 313,000,000 surgical procedures are performed annually. In addition to decreasing the risk of infection associated with tubes, technological advancements in endotracheal intubation have improved product safety. Patients who have been on an endotracheal tube or mechanical ventilator for more than 48 hours are at the highest risk of developing Ventilator-Associated Pneumonia (VAP), a condition on the rise. Consequently, numerous market participants are creating antimicrobial and anticoagulant-coated products that can reduce VAP. It has been reported that endotracheal tubes manufactured by Medtronic Shiley Evac reduce VAP by 50.0%. Consequently, as the incidence of VAP increases, so does the demand for coated endotracheal tubes, driving the expansion of the market. Consequently, technological advances in endotracheal tubes and an aging population that is susceptible to an increasing number of chronic diseases will increase the market’s growth opportunities during the forecast period.

As difficulty breathing is a clear sign of infection, the emergence of COVID-19 has significantly increased the demand for endotracheal tubes, which has fueled the market growth. The American Association of Bronchology and Interventional Pulmonology recommends Open Surgical Tracheostomy (OST) or percutaneous dilatational tracheostomy for COVID patients with respiratory failure. This pandemic allowed for emergency product approvals. N8, an American biotechnology firm, obtained emergency use authorization from Health Canada for its CeraSheild Endotracheal Tubes in COVID-19 patients undergoing mechanical ventilation. The anti-fouling coating on the company’s patented product is designed to prevent bacterial infections that can be fatal. Endotracheal intubation and ventilation support a COVID-19 patient’s breathing, allowing the patient to survive while the immune system fights the virus. This increases the likelihood that the virus can be successfully combated. It is anticipated that such scenarios will stimulate market expansion.

Increased launches and approvals of advanced and effective endotracheal tubes by key players are expected to drive the endotracheal tube market in the coming years. Bactiguard launched the BIP Endotracheal Tube Evac in November 2016 to prevent ventilator-associated pneumonia in patients (VAP). Innovative BIP Endotracheal Tube Evac with subglottic secretion drainage and Bactiguard coating to prevent ventilator-associated pneumonia (VAP) infections.

Browse for report at : https://www.acutemarketreports.com/report/endotracheal-tubes-market

Manufacturers are emphasizing the development of innovative endotracheal tubes in order to prevent hospital-acquired infections. In February, for instance, N8 Medical, LLC submitted to the Food and Drug Administration (FDA) the Investigational Device Exemption (IDE) for the initial clinical trial of its CeraShield Endotracheal Tube (ETT). The clinical trial aims to evaluate the safety and efficacy of the CeraShield Endotracheal Tube (ETT). However, the increasing prevalence of hospital-acquired infections, such as ventilator-associated pneumonia, is expected to restrain the growth of the endotracheal tube market over the forecast period. In November 2017, the incidence of ventilator-associated pneumonia (VAP) in the United States ranged from 2 to 16 episodes per 1,000 ventilator days, according to the National Center for Biotechnology Information.

The growth of the intubation tube market is being driven by hospitals that have contracted infections such as pneumonia due to mechanical ventilation. In intensive care units, patients have the highest mortality risk due to procedure complications and other causes, including nosocomial infection-caused critical illness. After urinary tract infections, pneumonia is the second most common nosocomial infection, affecting 27% of critically ill patients. Nearly 86% of nosocomial pneumonia is attributable to pneumonia caused by mechanical ventilation. The estimated mortality associated with ventilator-associated pneumonia ranges from 0% to 50%. Due to the diversity of the populations examined, different studies have produced divergent results when assessing attributable mortality.

In 2022, the segment of regular endotracheal tubes held the largest revenue share of 32.5% of the market due to the increasing number of surgical procedures as a result of the rising prevalence of respiratory diseases. Future demand for endotracheal tubes is anticipated to increase as the incidence of VAP rises. As a result, it is anticipated that the segment will experience profitable growth over the forecast period. Based on the type of product, the market has been divided into regular endotracheal tubes, reinforced endotracheal tubes, performed endotracheal tubes, and double-lumen endotracheal tubes. However, the reinforced endotracheal tube segment is anticipated to grow at a faster rate over the forecast period due to its increasing use in surgical procedures and recent technological advancements in endotracheal tubes. In addition, the rising incidence of road accidents and trauma injuries will contribute to the growth of the segment over the forecast period.

In 2022, the orotracheal segment accounted for 65% of the market’s revenue. Based on route type, the market has been divided into orotracheal and nasotracheal segments. Orotracheal has the largest market share due to its extensive applicability, increased usage, and comfort. To manage the airway of any surgical patient, orotracheal intubation is utilized. Also used for critically ill patients with severe injuries or multisystem diseases. Orotracheal incubation is frequently used in emergency situations including respiratory or cardiac arrest, inadequate oxygenation or ventilation, failure to protect the airway from aspiration, and existing or anticipated airway obstruction. As a result, demand for orotracheal tubes has increased over the past few years, and the segment is anticipated to expand at a healthy rate over the forecast period. In addition, the aforementioned elements will increase demand for orotracheal intubation during the forecast period. On account of the increasing prevalence of respiratory disease, it is anticipated that the nasotracheal segment will experience the highest CAGR of 5.6% over the forecast period.

In 2022, emergency treatment held the largest revenue share of the market at 55%. By application, the market is further segmented into emergency treatment, therapy, and others. The largest share of this segment can be attributed to the rising incidence of emergency conditions such as cardiac arrest and respiratory, airway obstruction, inadequate ventilation, the increasing number of road accidents, and the increasing disposable income in developing countries. Nonetheless, it is anticipated that the therapy segment will experience greater growth during the forecast period. During the forecast period, the segment’s growth will be primarily driven by an increase in surgical procedures, the prevalence of chronic respiratory diseases, and an aging population.

As a result of the global trend toward hospitalization, hospitals held the largest revenue share in 2022, at over 35%. According to end-use, the market has been divided into hospitals, ambulatory surgical centers, clinics, and others. In addition, awareness among hospital physicians and nurses contributes to the segment’s growing market share. During the forecast period, the clinics market segment is anticipated to experience the highest growth. This market segment will expand due to the increasing prevalence of chronic respiratory diseases, the rising awareness of the benefits of clinics, and equitable reimbursement policies. However, ambulatory surgical centers are also expected to experience significant growth over the forecast period as a result of the expansion of centers in North America and Asia-Pacific.

North America dominated the endotracheal tubes market in 2022, accounting for more than 35% of the global revenue, due to its advanced healthcare system and rising prevalence of chronic diseases. In addition, the presence of major market participants in the region contributed to market growth. Teleflex, Inc., Medline Industries, and Medtronic are three of the most prominent companies in the region. The United States contributed more than 30 percent of global Intubation Tube Market revenue in 2022. The rise in tracheal diseases, such as tracheal stenosis, bronchial tumors, and tracheobronchomalacia, has increased the demand for intubation tubes in the United States. According to the National Cancer Institute, there will be 236 740 new cases of lung and bronchial cancer in the United States in 2022, accounting for 12.3% of all new cancer cases. This will bring the total number of deaths attributed to this condition to 130,180, or 21.4% of all cancer-related deaths in the country. Over the forecast period, Asia-Pacific is anticipated to experience the market’s fastest growth. The increasing geriatric population with respiratory disease, rising prevalence of ventilator-associated pneumonia, and rising number of surgeries due to chronic cardiovascular disease are expected to increase regional endotracheal tube demand.

The rapid adoption of advanced healthcare technology for improved healthcare is a crucial factor influencing the competitiveness of the market. In order to retain market share and diversify their product offerings, major players frequently engage in mergers and acquisitions in addition to the introduction of new products. Key players in the endotracheal tube market include Medtronic Plc, Teleflex Inc., ConvaTec Inc., Smiths Medical, Neurovision Medical Products, Intersurgical Inc., Royax, Novo Klinik-Service GmbH, Avanos Medical, Inc., Bactiguard, N8 Medical LLC. and Other Notable Players.

About Us

Acute Market Reports presents the most extensive global business research services across industries. Our research studies focus on potential outcomes, benefits, and risks associated with each market segment across geographies. Having served our global clients for more than 10 years, our prime priority is to enable our clients in making well-informed business decisions through a data-driven, analytical, and uncomplicated research approach.

Media Contact

Name: Chris Paul

Address: 90 Church St, FL 1 #3514,

New York, NY 10008

United States

(US/CANADA) Ph.: +1-855-455-8662

E-mail: sales@acutemarketreports.com