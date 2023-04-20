The market for goods and services used in the management of periodontal disease, a prevalent dental disorder that attacks the gums and bones that hold teeth in place, is known as the periodontal treatment market. During the forecast period of 2023–2031, the worldwide market for periodontal therapy is anticipated to expand at a CAGR of almost 6.5%. Periodontal disease is an extremely prevalent dental ailment brought on by bacterial infections that weaken the gums and jawbone that hold teeth in place. The primary reasons driving the growth of the periodontal treatment market are the rising prevalence of periodontal disease, the expanding elderly population, and the rising awareness about oral hygiene. Periodontal disease is a common dental ailment caused by bacterial infections that destroy the gums, bones and other tissues that keep teeth in place. The World Health Organization estimates that between 10 and 15 percent of adult populations suffer from severe periodontal disease. Periodontal disease is on the rise due to lifestyle choices such as not practicing good oral hygiene, smoking, and eating a lot of processed foods rich in sugar. The periodontal treatment market has been expanding as a result of the rising demand for periodontal treatment goods and services.

The number of people aged 60 and beyond is expected to grow rapidly during the next few decades. The United Nations predicts that the population of adults aged 60 and up will double by the year 2050. The expansion of the periodontal treatment market is anticipated to be fueled by the rising demand for periodontal treatment products and services among the world’s aging population. The link between good oral hygiene and overall health is being increasingly recognized. As a result, there has been a rise in interest in periodontal disease prevention and treatment. Campaigns emphasizing the need of regular brushing and flossing are also being promoted by governments and healthcare groups. As a result, the periodontal treatment market has been expanding to meet the rising demand for related goods and services.

Insurance companies reluctance to pay for periodontal care is a serious challenge for the industry. It can be difficult for patients to finance critical periodontal treatments because many insurance policies either do not cover the cost or provide only limited coverage. According to the ADA, most dental insurance policies only cover the most fundamental dental care, with periodontal treatments typically not being covered at all. Patients may postpone diagnosis and treatment due to the absence of insurance coverage for periodontal treatments, which can lead to more extensive and costly treatments in the long run. High patient out-of-pocket expenses pose a threat to the expansion of the periodontal treatment market since they reduce demand for these procedures.

Infected gums and destroyed bone supporting the teeth characterize a periodontal disease, a prevalent dental illness. If addressed, it can lead to tooth loss and other major health issues. The market for periodontal care can be broken down into two distinct subsegments: surgical and non-surgical procedures. Scaling and root planing are non-surgical procedures used to treat periodontal disease by removing tartar and plaque from the teeth and smoothing the root surfaces. Antibiotic treatment, laser therapy, and expert dental cleanings are also alternatives to invasive surgery. By treatment type, the non-surgical segment is anticipated to generate the highest revenue in the periodontal therapy market. In terms of revenue, non-surgical treatments accounted for 63% in 2022. The periodontal treatment market, namely the surgical treatments subsegment, is predicted to expand at a healthy rate. From 2023 to 2031, the forecasted period, the global market for periodontal therapy is projected to expand at a CAGR of 8.5%.

Market share is anticipated to be highest in the dental clinic sector, followed by the hospital sector. With more attention being paid to periodontal disease research and development, the research and academic institutes segment is projected to rise at a faster rate than the other segments. Periodontal disease is on the rise, and so is the demand for dental procedures, both of which are fueling the expansion of the periodontal treatment market. The periodontal treatment market is likely to be led by dental clinics in terms of revenue generation. Rising demand for periodontal treatment services and the expanding number of dental clinics worldwide are the primary drivers of this market segment’s expansion. In terms of revenue, dental clinics accounted for 57% of the periodontal therapy market in 2022. The healthcare sector is a significant consumer of periodontal therapy. This market is expanding due to the rising demand for dental care in hospitals and the rising incidence of periodontal disease among the elderly.

In 2022, North America’s share was the highest, followed by Europe’s and Asia- Pacific’s. Over the projected period of 2023-2031, the demand for dental treatments in Asia Pacific is expected to increase at the highest CAGR compared to other regions. Due to its vast population and high rate of periodontal disease, North America is the most lucrative market for periodontal therapy. In terms of revenue, in the periodontal treatment market in 2022, North America held a 38 percent share. Due to rising knowledge about periodontal disease and demand for dental treatments, the periodontal treatment market is anticipated to develop at the fastest rate in the Asia Pacific region. In terms of revenue, the Asia-Pacific region accounted for 22.8% of the market for periodontal treatment in 2022. From 2023 to 2031, the APAC market for periodontal therapy is projected to expand at a CAGR of 8%.

There is a lot of competition in the periodontal therapy industry. Product innovation, strategic partnerships and collaborations, and acquisitions are among the most common tactics used by established companies in the market. The periodontal therapy industry is being propelled in part by innovations in the field. In order to compete in today’s global economy, many companies are pouring resources into R&D. PEEK, titanium-zirconium alloys, and ceramic are just some of the materials being researched and developed by a number of different businesses for use in dental implants. In addition to building strategic agreements and cooperation with other market competitors, companies are concentrating on developing minimally invasive treatments for the treatment of periodontitis. Companies benefit from these alliances because they allow them to broaden their product offerings and increase their market share. The periodontal treatment market is highly concentrated, with only a few of companies accounting for the vast majority of sales and the vast majority of revenue. However, smaller players are also projected to find considerable growth potential in the market due to the increasing demand for sophisticated periodontal treatment options.

