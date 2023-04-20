The term “PEEK dental implants market” is used to describe the industry that produces dental implants out of polyetheretherketone (PEEK) to replace missing teeth. PEEK dental implants are widely used because they are preferred by both manufacturers and dentists because of their high biocompatibility, low weight, and high mechanical qualities. During the forecast period of 2023 to 2031, the market for PEEK dental implants is projected to expand at a CAGR of 7.6%. The rising incidence of dental diseases, the demand for less invasive dental procedures, and the benefits of PEEK material over more conventional dental implant materials like titanium are all contributing to the expansion of the PEEK dental implant market. Dental implants made of PEEK provide a number of benefits over implants made of other materials. They are a strong and long-lasting solution for those who have dental implants because they are lightweight and have great mechanical qualities. Furthermore, PEEK implants pose no threat of rejection or allergic reactions from the body. In addition, PEEK is radiolucent, which aids in the diagnosis and treatment of dental diseases.

PEEK’s advantages over more conventional dental implant materials like titanium are a major factor propelling the PEEK dental implants industry. PEEK material is a strong and long-lasting alternative for dental implant patients since it is lightweight, biocompatible, and provides great mechanical qualities. PEEK dental implants have been demonstrated to have mechanical qualities that are on par with, if not better than, titanium dental implants. For instance, PEEK dental implants were found to have superior fatigue resistance over titanium implants in a study published in the Journal of Biomedical Materials Research.

The rising incidence of dental diseases such as periodontal disease, tooth decay, and tooth loss is also fueling the PEEK dental implant market. The World Health Organization estimates that 3.5% of the global population suffers from some form of oral disease. Tooth loss can be effectively treated with dental implants, and this includes PEEK dental implants. The rising incidence of dental diseases is anticipated to boost demand for dental implant operations, which in turn would propel the expansion of the PEEK dental implants market.

PEEK dental implants are expanding because of rising interest in non-invasive dental care. Minimally invasive dental procedures have many benefits for patients, including shorter recovery times and less post-operative pain due to less tissue disruption and smaller incisions. PEEK dental implants are well suited to minimally invasive procedures due to their malleability and precision in fabrication. PEEK is also radiolucent, which aids in the precision of minimally invasive dental operations by allowing dentists to use X-rays. Market expansion for PEEK dental implants can be attributed to several factors, including the benefits of PEEK material, the rising incidence of dental problems, and the rising preference for less intrusive dental operations.

PEEK dental implants are more costly than those made of titanium or zirconia. This is due to the higher cost and increased complexity of producing PEEK implants. PEEK dental implants have superior biocompatibility and mechanical qualities than those of conventional materials, but their high price may prevent them from becoming widely used. PEEK dental implants can be costly, making them out of reach for some people who either don’t have dental insurance or can’t afford it out of pocket. The high price of PEEK dental implants may further discourage their use by dental clinics, especially those with minimal resources. PEEK dental implants have a greater initial investment cost, which may make some dental offices hesitant to adopt them. It’s worth noting, though, that if the technology gains traction and manufacturing efficiencies are achieved, the price of PEEK dental implants could drop. This may, in turn, lessen the drag on PEEK dental implant market expansion that this particular factor currently exerts.

In 2022, the lion’s share of dental implant revenue came from endosteal implants, which are the most popular form and are inserted directly into the jawbone. PEEK’s biocompatibility and mechanical qualities make it a competitive option to more traditional implant materials like titanium and zirconia. The rising demand for cosmetic dentistry and the rising frequency of dental problems are likely to fuel rapid expansion of the endosteal implant market in the coming years. From 2023 to 2031, the forecasted CAGR for the global market for endosteal implants is 4.8%. As subperiosteal implants are not as prevalent as endosteal implants, and PEEK is not yet widely accepted as a material for subperiosteal implants, the revenue share for PEEK subperiosteal implants is projected to remain relatively small compared to endosteal implants. Subperiosteal implants have not yet seen widespread use of PEEK; however, this may change as additional studies are completed on its efficacy.

The PEEK dental implant market is currently dominated by dental clinics, and this trend is anticipated to continue throughout the projected period. This market is expanding rapidly because of rising interest in cosmetic dental procedures and the abundance of trained dentists working in dental practices. Another factor helping this industry expand is the proliferation of dental clinics, especially in emerging markets. In 2022, dental clinics accounted for more than 60% of the end-user segment in the worldwide dental implant market. The largest consumer segment of PEEK dental implants is dental clinics, followed by hospitals and others. However, due to the rising number of dental implant procedures being conducted in hospitals, the hospital sector is predicted to see the greatest CAGR during the projection period. Throughout the projection period, the hospital industry is anticipated to expand at a CAGR of 8.2%.

The market for PEEK dental implants is dominated by North America, followed by Europe and Asia-Pacific. However, due to an increasing number of dental implant procedures, Asia Pacific is predicted to see the highest CAGR during the projection period. In 2022, the market for PEEK dental implants was led by North America. The region is expanding due to advantageous reimbursement rules, an existing healthcare infrastructure, and the rising incidence of dental problems. In 2022, North America accounted for more than 35% of the worldwide dental implant market. Due to the rising demand for dental implants in countries like China and India, the Asia Pacific area is predicted to expand rapidly over the anticipated time period. In addition to rising disposable income, rising public consciousness about the importance of dental health is fueling the market expansion in this region. Throughout the forecast period, the market for PEEK dental implants in Asia Pacific is projected to expand at a CAGR of more than 8%.

There are a number of major competitors in the PEEK dental implants market, which contributes to the market’s intense competition. These firms are emphasizing strategic alliances, mergers, and acquisitions to increase their footprint in the market and strengthen their position as industry leaders. They are also spending much on research and development to create ground-breaking new products and technology. Straumann Group is a major player in the market for PEEK dental implants. The Straumann PURE Ceramic Implant and the Straumann PURE PEEK Implant are just two of the PEEK dental implants available from this manufacturer. The company partnered with Z-Systems AG in 2020 to provide more options for dental implants. Dentsply Sirona, Zimmer Biomet Holdings Inc., Nobel Biocare Services AG, Bicon LLC, CAMLOG Biotechnologies AG, and AVINENT Implant System are other major companies in this industry. These firms are trying to fortify their standing in the market through the introduction of innovative products, strategic partnerships, and strategic acquisitions. The competition in this industry is heating up as new entrants enter the fray. In order to strengthen their positions in the market, these companies are concentrating on creating cutting-edge products and broadening their channels of distribution. Overall, competition in the PEEK dental implants market is fierce and is only projected to increase in the years to come. To stay ahead of the competition, businesses will likely try to improve their products, increase their market share, and fortify their distribution channels.

