The global NFC chip market is estimated to develop at a CAGR of 21.5% during the forecast period of 2023 to 2031. Smartphone use and cashless purchases drive industry expansion. Secure contactless payments using the NFC chip are becoming more prevalent. The NFC chip industry is growing due to vehicle NFC usage. Smart cars use NFC chips for keyless entry and ignition. Smart homes and IoT devices are driving NFC chip market growth. Home automation uses NFC smart locks and access control systems. Contactless payment, data transfer, and access control systems are driving the semiconductor industry’s NFC chip business. Smartphones, wearables, smart homes, and cars use NFC chips.

Due to their simplicity and safety, contactless payments are growing worldwide. NFC chips enable secure and fast contactless payments on smartphones and other devices. The global mobile payment market is predicted to expand by 27% from 2023 to 2031, fueling NFC chip demand. Consumers now prefer contactless mobile payments over cash or card payments. By 2025, mobile payments will top $5 trillion. Mobile payments require NFC chips to securely and wirelessly communicate with payment terminals.

The Internet of Things (IoT) is increasing rapidly, with more gadgets connected to the Internet. NFC chips enable secure IoT device connectivity, raising demand. By 2026, the worldwide IoT market will reach $1.3 trillion, boosting NFC chip demand. Consumers prefer smart homes to traditional homes due to smart home equipment like locks, thermostats, and security cameras. These products use NFC chips for secure, efficient connectivity and remote control. Statista predicts the worldwide smart home market would reach $158 billion by 2024, increasing NFC chip demand.

NFC adoption has been hampered by inconsistent standards. The NFC Forum, a non-profit industry organization, developed and promoted standards to remedy this issue, but they have not been widely accepted. This fragmentation and lack of interoperability among NFC devices and services have hampered their utility and appeal to consumers and companies. “Tag collision” occurs when numerous NFC devices try to read or write to an NFC tag simultaneously due to a lack of standards and interoperability. This can damage or lose data, making NFC-based payment systems difficult to implement.

NFC chip products include tags, readers, and SIM/UICC cards. NFC tags dominate the market due to their use in smart packaging, access control, and inventory management. From 2023 to 2031, NFC tags will rise by 19%. In 2022, this segment had 58% revenue. This segment is driven by smart packaging and contactless payment solutions.

NFC chip applications include mobile/contactless payment, data exchange and communication, healthcare, retail, transportation, and others. In 2022, 33% of income came from mobile/contactless payments. Mobile payment mechanisms and smartphone use are responsible for this. Due to the necessity for safe data transport, data exchange and communication is likely to expand. Healthcare is anticipated to grow by 25% CAGR. Remote patient monitoring and NFC-enabled device use are driving this growth.

In 2022, 43% of revenue was contributed by Asia-Pacific. Due to the rising use of mobile payment systems and smartphones, the region is predicted to develop the fastest. Allied Market Research expects the Asia Pacific NFC chip market to expand by 22% from 2023 to 2031. In 2022, 31% of market revenue came from North America, the second-largest revenue generator. Due to contactless payment technologies and the necessity for secure data transfer, the region should increase steadily. Mobile payment methods and secure data transfer are driving growth in Europe. Europe is expected to grow 14% from 2023 to 2031.

Key firms control the NFC chip market, which is competitive. NXP Semiconductors N.V., Broadcom Inc., Texas Instruments Incorporated, STMicroelectronics N.V., Sony Corporation, Samsung Electronics Co., Ltd., and Infineon Technologies AG are key participants. These companies are always researching and developing new products to stay ahead of the competition. Strategic partnerships and collaborations help them grow their market share and client base. New entrants are likewise focused on creating novel products and solutions to fulfill customer needs. These companies also seek strategic partnerships to grow their market share and consumer base. Players in the NFC chip market are continuously trying to strengthen their market position and remain ahead of the competition. As the market grows, players may consolidate and innovate to fulfill client needs.

