The global Integrated Passive Device (IPD) market is expected to grow at a CAGR of around 10.5% during the forecast period of 2023-2030. The increasing adoption of IPDs in various applications such as automotive, consumer electronics, and medical devices, among others, is expected to drive market growth in the coming years. The trend of smaller, lighter, and more functional electronic devices has led to the development of IPDs, which help in reducing the size of the device, increasing its functionality and reliability, and lowering power consumption. The use of IPDs in smartphones, wearables, and IoT devices is expected to increase in the coming years, thereby driving the market growth.

Another factor driving market growth is advancements in the semiconductor industry, such as the development of new materials, processes, and packaging technologies. The use of advanced materials such as low-temperature co-fired ceramics (LTCC) and high-temperature co-fired ceramics (HTCC) is increasing in the production of IPDs, as they offer high thermal conductivity, high reliability, and high Q-factor.The use of IPDs in automotive applications helps in reducing the size of electronic components, improving the efficiency of the system, and lowering the cost of production. The increasing adoption of electric vehicles is expected to further drive the demand for IPDs in the automotive sector.However, the report notes that high production costs remain a key concern for the IPD market. The production of IPDs involves high capital expenditure, which makes it difficult for small and medium-sized enterprises to enter the market. Moreover, the lack of standardization in the manufacturing process and the complexity of the design process are also hindering the growth of the market.

Browse for report at : https://www.acutemarketreports.com/report/integrated-passive-device-market

The product type segment of the market is further divided into RF IPD, ESD IPD, EMI IPD, LED IPD, and others. The RF IPD segment is dominating the market with a revenue share of 40% in 2022, owing to the increasing demand for RF devices in smartphones and other electronic devices. The ESD IPD segment is also expected to witness significant growth, owing to the increasing demand for ESD protection in electronic devices. The EMI IPD segment is expected to witness moderate growth, owing to the increasing demand for EMI filters in automotive and industrial applications. The ESD IPD segment is expected to witness significant growth, with a CAGR of over 8.2% during the forecast period of 2023 to 2031. The LED IPD segment is expected to witness significant growth, owing to the increasing demand for LED lighting in residential, commercial, and industrial applications.

The application segment of the market is further divided into consumer electronics, automotive, medical devices, aerospace and defense, and others. The consumer electronics segment dominated the market with a revenue share of 51% in 2022, owing to the increasing adoption of IPDs in smartphones, wearables, and IoT devices. The automotive segment is expected to witness significant growth, owing to the increasing demand for IPDs in ADAS and infotainment systems.

In conclusion, the integrated passive device market is expected to witness significant growth in the coming years, driven by the increasing demand for miniaturization of electronic devices, advancements in the semiconductor industry, and the growing adoption of IPDs in various applications such as automotive, consumer electronics, and medical devices, among others. The RF IPD segment is dominating the market revenues, while consumer electronics is leading the application market. The Asia-Pacific region remains the global leader, while North America and Europe are expected to witness significant and moderate growth, respectively. However, the high cost of production remains a key concern for the market, and the competition among the key players is expected to intensify during the forecast period.

About Us

Acute Market Reports presents the most extensive global business research services across industries. Our research studies focus on potential outcomes, benefits, and risks associated with each market segment across geographies. Having served our global clients for more than 10 years, our prime priority is to enable our clients in making well-informed business decisions through a data-driven, analytical, and uncomplicated research approach.

Media Contact

Name: Chris Paul

Address: 90 Church St, FL 1 #3514,

New York, NY 10008

United States

(US/CANADA) Ph.: +1-855-455-8662

E-mail: sales@acutemarketreports.com