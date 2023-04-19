Electric Bug Zappers Market

The global market for electric bug zappers is anticipated to expand at a 3.5% CAGR between 2023 and 2031. It is projected that the prevalence of vector-borne diseases would raise the demand for electric insecticides. These devices utilize high-voltage electrical grids to kill insects, thereby reducing their population and the risk of disease transmission. Increasing awareness of the need to control mosquito populations in residential areas is projected to drive the expansion of the global market for electric bug zappers. It is projected that the expansion of e-commerce would have a positive impact on the market for electric insect killers. E-commerce platforms make it simple for consumers to compare products and prices and get the most appropriate insect zapper for their particular demands. Manufacturers are investing in R&D to create insecticides that are more effective, efficient, and user-friendly.

The electric bug zapper is a device used to electrocute insects and other pests. UV light is particularly effective against insects that it attracts. A light source attracts insects, while contact with a high-voltage grid electrocutes them. In order to reduce the insect population and prevent the spread of diseases transmitted by vectors, electric bug zappers are commonly used indoors and outdoors. They are a chemical-free alternative to conventional pesticides and have the advantages of being user-friendly, cost-effective, and environmentally friendly.

Insects and bugs transmit diseases such as dengue, Zika, and chikungunya to humans. According to the World Health Organization, more than 700,000 deaths are caused annually by malaria, dengue, schistosomiasis, human African trypanosomiasis, leishmaniasis, Chagas disease, yellow fever, Japanese encephalitis, and onchocerciasis (WHO). Around seventeen percent of infectious diseases are spread by vectors. Anopheline mosquitoes transmit the malaria parasite. Each year, around 219 million cases of the virus are reported, resulting in over 400,000 fatalities. The majority of deaths occur in youngsters younger than five years old. Dengue is the most widespread virus transmitted by Aedes mosquitoes. Almost 3.9 billion people in more than 129 nations are at risk for having the disease. Dengue causes around 96 million symptomatic illnesses and 40,000 fatalities annually. Consequently, it is projected that the rising prevalence of vector-borne diseases will propel the expansion of the electric bug zapper market in the near future.

It is now easier for individuals to obtain insect zappers without leaving their homes thanks to online shopping. During the COVID-19 outbreak, when people were attempting to limit their exposure to one another, this was very effective. Online retail sales are projected to reach $6.17 trillion by 2023, with e-commerce websites accounting for 22.3% of all retail purchases. In 2022, the U.S. e-commerce sector is expected to top $875 billion. It is anticipated that the expansion of the e-commerce industry would drive the growth of the electric insect zapper market over the next several years.

According to the most recent industry projection, North America dominated the global market for electric insect zappers in 2022, and this trend is likely to continue over the forecast period of 2023 to 2031. People’s active outdoor lives and heightened knowledge of the dangers of vector-borne diseases are projected to fuel market expansion in the region in the near future. During the projection period, Asia-Pacific is anticipated to experience the sector’s fastest growth. In the approaching years, the frequency of vector-borne diseases and the presence of significant manufacturers are anticipated to raise the market statistics for electric bug zappers in the region. Owing to a rise in consumer awareness of vector-borne diseases in Europe and South America, it is anticipated that the market in these countries would grow at a high rate throughout the forecast period.

Alliance Sports Group, L.P., Aspectek, BLACK+DECKER, Flowtron (Armatron Company), GLOUE, HEMIUA, Koolatron, Liba USA, Livin’ Well, and Woodstream Corporation are leaders within their respective industries. Manufacturers are introducing bug zappers with LED lights, more durable grids, and greater coverage areas. To increase their market share of electric bug zappers, they are cooperating with online retailers and building e-portals. Leading companies are strengthening their marketing efforts to sell their products and raise awareness of the advantages of electric bug zappers. They are taking part in marketing initiatives such as traditional and digital media advertising and partnerships with retailers and influencers.

Among the most significant market developments are the following:

In 2022, GLOUE created a new line of UL-certified indoor GLOUE Bug Zappers. The insect zapper utilizes a 360° UV light bulb with a wavelength of 365 nm to attract insects.

In 2021, Stanley Black & Decker, Inc. announced that it would implement the following strategies to increase its revenue: capturing growth potential in diverse end-markets and adjacencies, improving profitability and return on invested capital, systematic capital allocation & continuous portfolio enhancement, and portfolio development. In addition, the company stated its intent to focus on global markets and seek possibilities to expand into new geographies. To strengthen its current market position, the corporation plans to acquire comparable businesses.

