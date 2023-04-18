The global market for dental putty is anticipated to develop at a CAGR of 7% during the forecast period of 2023 to 2031. The frequency of dental issues and the demand for improved dental treatments continue to increase. Enhanced oral health consciousness is a key element driving the market growth. Throughout the projected period, the increase in the senior population, who are more prone to oral problems, is also anticipated to boost the global dental putty market. Digital dentistry, which uses computer-aided design and manufacturing (CAD/CAM) technology to create dental restorations, is anticipated to increase demand for dental putty in the coming years.

Dental putty/dental impression Putty is a soft, malleable material used in dentistry to create impressions of the teeth and mouth. It is often used to build models for dental crowns, bridges, and other procedures. Frequently, tooth putty consists of a combination of silicone or other elastomers and a catalyst that, when combined, causes the putty to solidify. Broken tooth putty is placed in a tray and pressed on the teeth and gums to create several imprints of the dental anatomy. The impression is then used to create a model of the patient’s teeth and mouth. Dental putty is applied in several dental procedures. It is recognized for its accuracy and ability to capture minute details. Hence, dental putty is a crucial component in the field of dentistry.

The pandemic of COVID-19 has had a significant impact on the dental putty industry. Due to the spread of the virus and the subsequent restrictions placed on non-essential businesses, the demand for dental putty declined considerably. During the initial stages of the pandemic, manufacturers and suppliers of dental impression putty reported a considerable decline in revenue. The decrease in the number of dental procedures performed in clinics exacerbated the demand decline for dental putty. Yet, after the pandemic’s peak, the market for dental putty began to increase again. Thus, the market outlook for dental putty is positive.

The demand for dental putty is being fueled by a rise in dental health consciousness. The rise in the number of people with dental difficulties is anticipated to have a significant impact on the expansion of the global market in the near future. People are now more concerned with maintaining good oral hygiene. Consumers are increasingly requesting advanced dental operations.

Browse for report at : https://www.acutemarketreports.com/report/dental-putty-market

The older population is likely to contribute significantly to the dental putty industry in the approaching years. Dental issues are more common among the elderly. The need for advanced dental operations, such as crowns and bridges, is growing as the worldwide old population increases. This is anticipated to enhance the dental putty market in the near future. According to a report from the World Health Organization, the prevalence of dental caries rises with age, with the greatest rates reported in individuals aged 65 and older. The United Nations’ World Population Ageing 2019 report forecasts that by 2050, there will be nearly 2 billion people aged 60 or older.

There are two types of dental putty: premix and after mix. Premix dental putty is a product that does not need to be mixed before use. Before use, after-mix dental putty must be blended. The after-mix putty category is anticipated to dominate the global market over the forecast period. After-mixing dental putty is preferred to pre-mixed dental putty because it produces more accurate impressions. It is more pliable and versatile than pre-blended putty. Before use, resin and a hardening agent are blended. This allows the dentist to adapt the putty’s consistency and properties to the specific requirements of each patient.

The shelf life of pre-mixed dental putty is less than that of after-mixed dental putty. Because premix putty is pre-blended and packaged, it might harden or degrade over time. Following mixing, putty is quickly mixed before use. So, when it is applied, it is both fresh and of the correct consistency. This enhances the dependability and application of after-mix dental putty for dentists. Also, after-mix putty is less expensive than premix putty. It requires fewer resources for production and packaging than premix putty. This minimizes production and purchasing costs.

According to the estimate of the global market for dental putty in 2021, the category of restorative and prosthodontic applications comprised a significant portion of the market. In the following years, it will probably dominate the market. Reconstructive and prosthodontic surgeries demand accurate impressions. Thus, dental putty is an indispensable component of these procedures. The worldwide increase in the number of restorative and prosthodontic procedures is increasing the demand for dental putty.

According to the market research report on dental putty, the global market has been divided into trays, pre-filled syringes, cartridge delivery systems, and others depending on distribution choices. Over the projected time, it is anticipated that the trays segment will dominate the market. In the dental sector, trays are popular due to their numerous advantages over other delivery techniques. Trays, for instance, are simple to use and allow dental professionals to limit the amount of material used during a procedure. They also make the storage and transport of dental putty easier. Moreover, trays are compatible with the majority of dental treatments and materials, making them a versatile solution for dental practitioners.

The market is segmented by end-user to include hospitals, dental clinics, and dental laboratories, among others. The dental clinic sector is predicted to hold the largest market share in the near future. Many dental services, including those involving dental putty, are offered in dental clinics. Because of the increase in specialized procedures performed in dental clinics, the need for dental putty in dental clinics is increasing relative to hospitals. In the near future, an increase in the number of specialized dentistry clinics around the world is predicted to contribute to sector growth.

In 2022, North America held the largest market share for dental putty. Due to the high prevalence of dental disorders and the availability of advanced dental treatment, it is anticipated that this area will continue to dominate the industry throughout the forecast period. The World Health Organization (WHO) estimates that approximately 90 percent of North American adults will develop dental caries (cavities) at some point in their lives. Despite the fact that dental putty is used for operations such as filling cavities, the growing frequency of dental problems is anticipated to drive market demand. According to the Organization for Economic Cooperation and Development, the average cost of a dental visit in the United States is among the highest worldwide (OECD). As a more cost-effective option to other procedures, this is also increasing the demand for dental putty across the nation. Because of the region’s rapid economic expansion and increased dental health awareness, the dental putty market potential in Asia-Pacific is anticipated to expand significantly over the forecast period. Asia-Pacific contains fifty percent of the global population. The Asia-Pacific economy is expanding faster than other regions. When disposable income increases, more money is spent on dental hygiene and well-being. These factors lead to the expansion of Asia-dental Pacific’s putty market share.

New product introductions, strategic alliances, and mergers & acquisitions are among the strategies emphasized by prominent companies. These methods aid businesses in strengthening their market position. 3M, Dentsply Sirona, GC Dental Inc, Heraeus Kulzer, IvoclarVivadent, KerrDental, VOCO GmbH – The Dentalists, Den-Mat Holdings, LLC, Kettenbach GmbH & Co. KG, and ZhermackSpA are notable market participants. Listed below are a few instances of strategic approaches among significant players:

In March 2020, a renowned manufacturer of dental supplies Dentsply Sirona developed a new line of dental putty products named Impregum Penta Soft Putty. These instruments are designed to enhance the precision and versatility of dental procedures.

In September 2019, 3M, one of the most prominent manufacturers of dental products, developed a new dental putty called ViscoaNance, which offers enhanced precision and utility during dental procedures.

About Us

Acute Market Reports presents the most extensive global business research services across industries. Our research studies focus on potential outcomes, benefits, and risks associated with each market segment across geographies. Having served our global clients for more than 10 years, our prime priority is to enable our clients in making well-informed business decisions through a data-driven, analytical, and uncomplicated research approach.

Media Contact

Name: Chris Paul

Address: 90 Church St, FL 1 #3514,

New York, NY 10008

United States

(US/CANADA) Ph.: +1-855-455-8662

E-mail: sales@acutemarketreports.com