The global dental polishing equipment market is anticipated to expand at a CAGR of 5.5% during the forecast period of 2023 and 2031. The expansion of the dental polishing machine market is being driven by the rising popularity of cosmetic dentistry. After teeth cleaning and whitening, dental polishing is commonly performed as part of oral hygiene. With dental polishing machines, tartar and stains can be successfully eliminated. Throughout the forecast period, market growth is anticipated to be fueled by a rise in oral hygiene awareness. Growth in social media influence and emphasis on aesthetic appeal are anticipated to offer favorable growth opportunities for industry suppliers. Manufacturers are introducing single-use polishers and new rotary polishing machines to expand their product lines. In order to increase their market share in the dental polishing machine business, they also offer novel products, such as portable polishing equipment.

In addition to eliminating stains, smoothing rough or uneven surfaces, reducing sensitivity, and improving the overall appearance of teeth, dental polishing equipment has other applications. These technologies improve the overall health and appearance of teeth. Airflow Master, Prophy Jet, Isodam, and PROPHYflex 3 are some of the most advanced dental polishing machines now available. These machines are utilized for the elimination of dental calculus, calculus, and external stains.

Dental care expenditures have increased as a result of a greater emphasis on aesthetic appearance. It is anticipated that this will increase the adoption of dental procedures such as teeth whitening, veneers, and bonding, hence increasing the market value of dental polishing equipment. It was commonly believed that aesthetic dental procedures were costly, time-consuming, and invasive. Yet, research and development of cost-effective and novel techniques have raised the demand for cosmetic dental procedures. Denture polishing devices are utilized after dental procedures such as fillings and crowns to smooth and polish tooth surfaces. These machines use abrasive materials to polish and smooth the teeth, removing any rough or uneven surfaces.

Browse for report at : https://www.acutemarketreports.com/report/dental-polishing-equipment-market

Increased oral hygiene awareness has resulted from the prevalence of numerous dental problems and the aging of the population. The elderly is susceptible to a number of dental issues, including periodontal disease and tooth loss. This is anticipated to stimulate individuals to seek out dental care services, hence expanding the market.

The disposable polisher filing material segment is predicted to dominate the dental polishing machine market throughout the forecast period. In 2022, the sector’s market share was the highest. Generally, disposable polishers are made from soft, flexible materials such as foam or rubber. They have an abrasive polishing coating. Disposable polishers eliminate the need for time-consuming and costly sterilization. Moreover, disposable polishers are often less expensive than traditional polishers. Moreover, these polishers reduce the likelihood of cross-contamination and disease transmission. Throughout a variety of dental procedures, disposable polishers are portable, user-friendly, and efficient.

The dental clinic end-user segment led the market for dental polishing machines in 2022. Due to research and development of new dental technologies and techniques, there is access to effective dental treatment. The category is driven by a surge in the number of dental clinics and dental care utilization. In addition, a greater emphasis on personal appearance and an increase in spending on personal care has led to a rise in dental clinic visits.

Over the projection period, Europe is anticipated to hold the largest market share for dental polishing machines. The availability of good healthcare infrastructure, a high incidence of dental diseases, and a growth in oral hygiene awareness all contribute to the region’s increased market revenue. Over the projected period, the North American market is anticipated to increase at a rapid rate. Increasing investment in dental polishing machine research and development, growth of dental insurance coverage, and the presence of top dental enterprises are driving market value in the area. Asia-Pacific is anticipated to see a huge market expansion in the future years. China and India are important drivers of economic expansion in the region. The expansion of the Asia-Pacific market is primarily driven by the aging population and the prevalence of dental problems. The sector in Latin America is driven by a rise in government spending on medical infrastructure and increased acceptance of aesthetic procedures.

The global business sector is fragmented, with several producers operating on the market. 3M, Ultradent Products Inc., GC Corporation, Cosmedent, Henry Schein, Inc., The Dentists Supply Company, Kerr Corporation, Dentsply Sirona, KaVo Dental, SHOFU Dental GmbH, and W&H Group are leaders in this industry. This market research study on dental polishing machines analyzes the leading competitors based on attributes including corporate description, financial overview, strategies, portfolio, segmentation, and recent developments. To increase their market share, companies are pursuing growth strategies including product development, approval, and release; partnerships; collaborations; and mergers & acquisitions.

In July 2022, Ultradent developed Jiffy One, a single-use polisher that eliminates the need for sterilization and reduces the risk of cross-contamination.

In April 2022, W&H expanded its North American product offering by two rotary polishing equipment.

In August of 2019, KaVo released the PROPHYflex 4 portable air cleaning system for the removal of stains and bacterial plaque, as well as the cleaning of enamel surfaces prior to fissure sealing.

About Us

Acute Market Reports presents the most extensive global business research services across industries. Our research studies focus on potential outcomes, benefits, and risks associated with each market segment across geographies. Having served our global clients for more than 10 years, our prime priority is to enable our clients in making well-informed business decisions through a data-driven, analytical, and uncomplicated research approach.

Media Contact

Name: Chris Paul

Address: 90 Church St, FL 1 #3514,

New York, NY 10008

United States

(US/CANADA) Ph.: +1-855-455-8662

E-mail: sales@acutemarketreports.com