The global alkaline solid waste market is anticipated to expand at a CAGR of 4% during the forecast period of 2023 and 2031. There is a substantial demand to maximize waste reuse and recycling in order to lessen the environmental impact of waste treatment and disposal. Globally, numerous industries, including iron/steel, cement/concrete, pulp/paper, and chemicals, generate alkaline solid waste. Alkaline solid waste serves primarily to mineralize carbon dioxide produced by an accelerated carbonation cycle. Although carbon dioxide emissions are the leading driver of global climate change, alkaline solid waste is frequently employed to alleviate its most severe impacts. Hence, market dynamics for alkaline solid waste are predicted to develop significantly over the forecast period. Major alkaline solid waste components include slag, ash, mud, etc. To combat the problem, producers of alkaline solid waste are required to include it in a variety of goods used in industries such as cosmetics, health care, building, construction, etc. Recent improvements in reducing excessive emissions and collecting valuable materials from ash from various industries are major techniques that are anticipated to provide the significant market potential for alkali solid waste during the forecast period.

Solid waste is unwanted solid material or useless material that is generated by residential, commercial, and industrial activities. The impact of solid waste management on the environment and human health can be reduced or eliminated. A municipality must use a variety of steps to efficiently manage waste. These include keeping account of the collection, transportation, processing, recycling, and disposal of rubbish and waste. Changes in lifestyles, which are inversely related to the socioeconomic status of the urban population, account for the vast majority of the change in the amount of waste produced. The alkali wastes industry generates a variety of industrial alkaline solid wastes, such as iron and steel slags, cement kiln dust, municipal solid waste incinerator ash, air pollution control ash, shell ash, and alkaline soil and sludge.

Using alkaline solid wastes is currently regarded as one of the most promising methods for stabilizing solid wastes and reducing global warming. The global potential for CO2 reduction by CO2 mineralization and exploitation of alkaline solid wastes has not been evaluated, despite the publishing of numerous publications assessing the performance of the techniques. If CO2 mineralization and utilization are adopted, China has the greatest potential to reduce its annual total emissions by up to 19.2%. According to a study, the mineralization and usage of CO2, which are advantages of alkaline solid waste, is one of the most essential green technologies for global CO2 mitigation.

Arsenic, cadmium, and mercury are among the environmentally hazardous substances found in coal combustion products (CCP). Without proper monitoring, these substances pose a major threat to the ecology. Therefore, it is vital to restrict the disposal of CCPs by coal-fired power stations, such as fly ash. Industrial waste disposal is governed by global regulatory agencies such as the United States Environmental Protection Agency and the waste regulations of the European Union. In October 2016, the Environmental Protection Agency (EPA) of the United States issued disposal guidelines for coal combustion byproducts. The worldwide need for hazardous waste management is driven by several factors. In the United States and Europe, the cost of healthcare is rising significantly. The healthcare industry is under pressure in a number of places to reduce costs while simultaneously improving patient outcomes.

According to the Centres for Medicare and Medicaid Services (CMS), the National Healthcare Expenditure (NHE) in the United States increased by 3.9% in 2017 to reach US$ 3.5 Trillion, representing approximately 17.9% of the country’s GDP. It is expected to increase by 5.5% throughout the projection period. In addition, the increase in waste production by healthcare facilities and the stringent regulatory policies regarding waste management and disposal imposed by agencies such as the EPA, CDC, and U.S. FDA have prompted hospitals and other medical waste generators to outsource services that are not directly associated with the delivery of healthcare in order to reduce costs. This has led to the emergence of third-party professionals in the medical waste management sector in the United States. This is expected to drive the alkaline solid waste market from 2023 to 2031.

The market for alkaline solid waste is split by type of treatment into composting, incineration, landfill, open dump, and recycling, among others. In 2022, thirty percent of the global alkaline solid waste market was recycled. For the period between 2023 and 2031, the segment is anticipated to grow at a CAGR of 5%. A recent study indicates that industrial activities have hastened global warming, hence modifying atmospheric chemistry. This waste disposal can result in carbon dioxide emissions. Consequently, alkaline hydrolysis is utilized to recycle and reuse the bulk of alkaline solid waste in industries such as personal care, healthcare, paints & coatings, and building & construction.

In 2022, Europe held around 35% of the global market share in terms of value. Europe consists of a few highly established industrialized economies and some rising or developing economies. Due to the country’s sustained industrial progress, Germany dominated the European market. Asia-Pacific represented a 25 percent share of the global alkaline solid waste market in 2022. The Asia-Pacific market is anticipated to expand steadily over the forecast period. One of the emerging alkaline solid waste market trends in Asia-Pacific is the significant increase in demand for alkaline solid waste to recycling industrial waste materials. China is the biggest driver of demand for alkaline solid waste in the region. Middle East & Africa and South America accounted for less than 18% of the global market in 2022. In the coming years, it is projected that investments in the reduction of carbon emissions and the usage of alkaline solid waste would increase in both regions.

The global industry for alkaline solid waste is moderately consolidated, with a number of large corporations dominating the majority of the market. The majority of businesses invest significantly in alkaline solid waste research. Key actors in the production of alkaline solid waste have an emphasis on new product development and innovation. Numerous industries have well-known suppliers of alkaline solid waste, including TSUNEISHI KAMTECS CORPORATION, SWACO, Biffa Group, SUEZ Group, Kandi Mineral Technologies Private Limited, and Novelis.

Key Developments in the Global Alkaline Solid Waste Market

In January of 2023, Covanta acquires Massachusetts-based environmental services, wastewater treatment, and recycling company. Environmental services providers for businesses and communities based in Morristown will contribute to the company’s expansion in the New England region and reinforce its position as an industry leader in sustainable materials management.

Effective March 2022 in the Saitama facility of the TsuneishiKamtecs Corporation, burned ash from waste debris produces gold, silver, copper, iron, and other metals, including aluminum. The company, headquartered in Fukuyama City, Hiroshima Prefecture, asserts that its monthly income from rare metals such as gold, silver, and platinum converts to between 2.5 and 3 million JPY (between $20,000 and $25,000 USD) based on current market values. Almost 100 percent of cremated ash is recycled into manufactured sand at TsuneishiKamtecs Saitama.

