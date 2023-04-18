Wire Livestock Panels Market

The global market for wire livestock panels is predicted to expand at a CAGR of 7.5% between 2023 and 2031. Increasing demand for sustainable and effective animal husbandry practices is driving growth in the wire livestock panel market. Wire livestock panels, also known as cow panels or hog panels, are in great demand due to the popularity of farm and ranch fencing solutions. These are frequently used for enclosing and dividing cattle, pigs, and other livestock. These panels are preferred by farmers because they are made of galvanized or plastic-coated wire, which makes them durable and versatile. Additionally, they are suitable for a number of climates and provide farmers and ranchers with cost-effective solutions. Increasing demand for meat and dairy products, as well as the popularity of small-scale and hobby farming, all contribute to the rise of the industry. In addition, there is a growing push for humane and sustainable agriculture practices, which wire livestock panels can assist. Consumers and farmers are becoming increasingly conscious of the environmental and moral impacts of agriculture. Consequently, wire livestock panels are gaining favor as an eco-friendly and humane alternative to conventional fencing systems. It is anticipated that the global market will expand significantly over the forecast period due to a number of recognized primary factors. FMI analysts investigated potential threats, intriguing possibilities, and restraints that may affect the sales of wire livestock panels, in addition to elements driving the market growth.

The global market is dominated by North America, with the United States holding the lion’s share. The market for cattle panels in the United States is developing due to the rising need for sustainable and cost-effective agricultural and ranch fencing solutions. The rise of the market can be attributed to the increasing popularity of hobby farms and small-scale agriculture, as well as the demand for improved animal containment and safety. A rise in small-scale agricultural activities has raised the demand for wire livestock panels. Numerous farmers and ranchers in the United States are currently adopting cutting-edge technologies such as GPS and remote monitoring systems to increase the productivity and efficiency of their operations. The market in the United States is extremely competitive, with several manufacturers and suppliers offering a vast array of products to meet consumer demand. Behlen Country, Cattle Panels, Red Brand, and OK Brand are among the largest wire livestock panel makers in the country.

Key market drivers include the following

The rising global demand for meat and dairy products is driving an increase in the need for wire livestock panels.

Using wire livestock panels allows farmers to give animals with a safe environment, which is essential for their health and well-being.

The development of novel materials and technologies, such as high-tensile wire, in wire livestock panels is predicted to increase product demand. Farmers and ranchers can save money on cow panels since they are durable and require little maintenance.

Key restrictions include the following

The high cost of installing wire livestock panels is anticipated to be a significant obstacle for farmers, especially small-scale operations.

Wire cattle panels exposed to bad weather conditions such as heavy rain may require costly repairs or replacement.

Inadequate comprehension of the benefits and advantages of wire livestock panels, particularly in developing nations.

Certain farmers and ranchers may be prevented from constructing wire cattle panels due to their labor-intensive nature.

Due to environmental safety concerns, it is anticipated that a number of government legislation will prohibit the use of this technology in a number of geographical regions.

Key market opportunities include the following

The introduction of new and novel materials and technologies, such as smart wires and wireless monitoring systems, is projected to generate new market opportunities.

The usage of solar panels is anticipated to aid farmers in developing an animal management system that is more sustainable and environmentally friendly. The market could face competition from more technologically advanced, cost-effective products, such as an electric fences.

If the economy deteriorates, farmers and ranchers may lack the financial resources to invest in new fence alternatives. Changes in the climate, such as the increased frequency of natural disasters like floods, can damage or destroy cattle panels made of wire.

In 2022, the 8 Foot wire livestock panel market dominated. Farmers choose 8-foot wire cattle panels because of their numerous advantages, which include: They are typically easier to handle and transport, making them a good option for small operations where mobility is essential; They are also more versatile, allowing farmers to create more customized containment solutions; They are typically more durable and require less maintenance, making them a good option for long-term use; and They are also less expensive than the alternatives.

Farmers and ranchers choose 8-foot panels because they enclose pastures and pens more efficiently by encompassing a larger area. These panels simplify installation and transport. In addition, these panels are typically more available and easier to locate in agricultural supply stores. All of these characteristics make 8-foot wire cow panels a convenient option for farmers and ranchers, which will likely lead to their increased ubiquity.

In 2022, the United States provided over 30% of the revenue share. As environmental awareness increases, it is projected that eco-friendly panel materials would gain popularity. Due to its high maintenance requirements, however, there has been a shift toward low-maintenance fence materials like vinyl. Additionally, popular are eco-friendly materials such as wood, composites, and natural recycled materials. Wood fencing is a popular option for residential settings due to its natural appearance.

Fencing methods include multiple technologies, including detecting systems with built-in sensors to detect any disruption caused by attempts to climb or hack the fence. There are numerous detection technologies, including infrared sensors, cable detection systems, and alarm monitoring and control systems. The solar fence is a cutting-edge, one-of-a-kind device that not only protects a person’s property but also runs on clean solar energy. When humans or animals touch a solar fence, they receive a brief yet powerful electric shock. The shock is dissuasive and ensures that no lives are lost.

During the projected period, the Chinese wire livestock panel market is expected to expand at a CAGR of 6%. As a result of the government’s promotion of advanced agricultural technology and equipment, the wire livestock panel business in China is ripe for expansion. The government’s efforts attempt to increase the agriculture sector’s efficiency and productivity. China’s rapidly increasing cattle industry is a big contributor to the expansion of the market. As the nation’s economy continues to expand, customer demand for high-quality animal products such as meat and milk increases. To meet this demand, farmers are under growing pressure to provide a comfortable and secure habitat for their animals.

Japan’s wire livestock panel sector is quite tiny compared to that of other nations. However, it has been rising gradually over the past few years. The expansion of the livestock business is the primary driver driving the wire livestock panel market in Japan. Due to the unsuitability of the land in Japan for agriculture, animal husbandry is prevalent here. In addition, as the population increases, the number of small-scale farms has increased. This will certainly lead to a rise in demand for wire livestock panels. The market in Japan is also pushed by the nation’s ambitions to strengthen its food production independence. Under its new strategy for Sustainable Food Systems, the government has pledged to achieve a number of sustainability objectives by 2050. This strategy also includes a minimum 30% increase in the food-producing industry’s productivity. This is anticipated to lead to a rise in the number of livestock farms, which is anticipated to stimulate product adoption.

The market for wire livestock panels in India is expanding rapidly in terms of CAGR as more farmers use an effective approach to managing livestock. The market has the potential to play a crucial role in enhancing the productivity of India’s livestock farming sector. Moreover, similar to other rising Asia-Pacific nations, India has a growing demand for meat and dairy products. The country’s population is increasing dramatically, which in turn boosts the need for animal products. It is anticipated that this would expand the livestock business. This is expected to increase the usage of wire livestock panels across the nation.

Technology Remains the Key to Increasing Market Share Startups in the wire livestock panels industry will likely encounter new opportunities in the market over the course of the forecast period. This is a result of farmers’ and ranchers’ hunt for cheaper alternatives to standard fence systems, which has raised demand.Manufacturers of wire livestock panels spend in R&D to create imaginative wire panel designs that meet the needs of specific animals. This contains panels with customizable widths, heights, and other characteristics. Several manufacturers already offer wireless solutions that allow farmers to remotely monitor and control solar panels.

Priefert Manufacturing is a manufacturer that specialized in livestock equipment, including chutes, arenas, fencing, panels, and other similar items. Farmers, ranchers, and other livestock experts frequently utilize the company’s high-quality, long-lasting equipment. Additionally, they offer an extensive selection of accessories and replacement components for their products.

In December 2022, Priefert Manufacturing announced its selection of River Logic’s Network Design Optimization technology platform as part of its digital transformation to boost manufacturing productivity across the board.

The North American Steel Alliance added Priefert Manufacturing as a member-owner organization in July 2021, making it the organization’s most recent metals acquisition.

The top companies in this market include Rizhao Borhaf Metal Products Co., Ltd., CK Manufacturing, Hebei Metal Products Co., Ltd, WW Manufacturing, Qingdao Hailite Machinery Co.,Ltd. Allen Gate & Panel, Hutchison, Behlen Country, and others.

