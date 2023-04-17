The global market for white noise machines is anticipated to expand at a CAGR of 6% between 2023 and 2031. A rise in discretionary income, changes in lifestyle, and an increase in health and wellness awareness are expected to drive market growth over the forecast period. Modern lifestyles and work schedules have caused a substantial amount of stress in the lives of the average person. The demand for white noise machines is anticipated to increase disposable income, allowing individuals to spend more on healthcare services and devices. Excessive exposure to white noise can impair a person’s ability to fall asleep on their own and cause them to become dependent on it. In addition, listening to white noise while sleeping prevents the auditory system from resting and regenerating, which can have long-term adverse effects on the hearing system. Excessive exposure to white noise can impair a person’s ability to fall asleep on their own and cause them to become dependent on it. In addition, listening to white noise while sleeping prevents the auditory system from resting and regenerating, which can have long-term adverse effects on the hearing system.

It is a device that emits calming sounds, such as those of the ocean, forests, etc., to induce and facilitate restful sleep. Several sleepers choose white noise machines because they can block out unwanted noise in a more relaxing bedroom setting that promotes healthy, high-quality sleep and improves concentration while working or studying. A white noise machine can contribute to the creation of a more relaxing bedroom environment that encourages restful, high-quality sleep and improves concentration while working or studying. The growth of the white noise machine market over the forecast period is expected to be propelled by the increasing demand for white noise machines for sleeping applications and the continued development of electronic products. In addition, increasing mergers, agreements, and acquisitions by market participants, rising adoption of sleeping aids, innovations in sleeping aids, and frequent product launches will drive the growth of the global market for white noise sleep aids.

The rising prevalence of tinnitus and insomnia among adults is expected to drive the global white noise sleep aid market. The prevalence of tinnitus in Europe ranged between 8.7% in Ireland and 28.3% in Bulgaria, with a mean prevalence of 14.2%. In 2017-2018, 1.2% of participants, ranging from 0.6% in Ireland to 4.2% in Romania, had severe tinnitus. In addition, the increased stress and anxiety caused by the COVID-19 pandemic exacerbate sleep issues. Many rely on the low, steady buzz of a sleep sound machine (sleep aids) or smartphone application when they cannot fall asleep. With a rate of 74.8%, COVID-19 patients appeared to be the group most affected by sleep problems. This is expected to increase the global demand for sleeping aids, driving market expansion.

Some disadvantages of white noise machines may impede the global expansion of the white noise sleep aids market. According to an article published by The Guardian on October 18, 2020, Mathias Basner, a professor at the University of Pennsylvania School of Medicine in Philadelphia, conducted research (published in the journal Sleep medicine reviews) that concluded white noise as a sleep aid may be more detrimental than beneficial, as white noise was found to disrupt sleep. He was also concerned that the white noise prevented the auditory system from resting at night.

White noise levels that exceed safe decibel levels have the potential to be harmful, causing babies’ ears more damage than if they were never exposed. In addition, the increasing use of white noise sleep aids and innovations in sleep aid devices are expected to drive the global market for white noise sleep aids over the forecast period. Sandland Sleep, which offers a non-pharmaceutical line of holistic, vegan-friendly sleep-aid products, launched a holistic line of sleep aids that are scientifically proven to help consumers improve their sleep naturally in April 2021.

The portable noise machine market is projected to grow at a CAGR of 6.5% over the forecast period. Trends of increasing traveler demand and expanding electronic device use. Several market leaders are developing new products in response to rising demand, thereby contributing to the segment’s expansion. The SoundSpa white noise machine by HoMedics, for example, is extremely portable. Customers can carry it with them wherever they go due to its small size and portability. Consequently, it is anticipated that the portable noise segment will experience the highest CAGR during the forecast period. The Plug-in Noise Machines segment dominated the market in terms of revenue share and is projected to expand at a CAGR of 6% over the forecast period. These machines produce soothing sounds that promote relaxation and sleep. It has user-friendly controls, a greater volume range than other devices we tested, and a compact design that makes it ideal for travel. In 2022, it generated a significant amount of revenue, as a result of its widespread use across the globe.

Infants and children are projected to grow at the highest rate, 6.6% CAGR, over the forecast period. White noise is effective as an infant sleep association. Among the sleep, associations are the bedroom, darkness, the crib, a favorite blanket or toy, rocking, the use of a pacifier, and nursing. White noise can be a helpful tool for assisting newborns and infants in obtaining the necessary quality of sleep. As a result, it is anticipated that this segment will have the highest CAGR during the forecast period. In 2022, adults dominated the market and accounted for over 60 percent of revenue. White noise machines enhance the quality of one’s night’s sleep by masking disruptive environmental or exterior sounds. A recent study by the National Center for Biotechnology Information, which promotes science and health, found that adults fell asleep 38% faster while listening to white noise. The National Library of Medicine, Biotech Information reports that critically ill patients in a noisy hospital unit in India slept better after listening to white noise via headphones. The segment generated substantial revenue in 2022.

The online segment is anticipated to grow at a rate of 6.5% CAGR during the forecast period. By facilitating consumer payments, a large number of online payment platforms have also contributed to the expansion of the online market. In addition, the convenience of shopping offered by online retailers such as Amazon and Walmart is anticipated to contribute to the growth of e-commerce in kickboxing equipment. These factors will continue to bode well for the segment over the forecast period.

The offline segment captured a substantial revenue share of the market and is anticipated to grow at a CAGR of 6% over the forecast period. The retail store carries a selection of white noise generators from a variety of manufacturers. The knowledgeable customer service agents at these stores provide consumers with the necessary assistance and information. Consequently, many consumers prefer to purchase kickboxing equipment from physical stores. In 2022, the offline segment generated a significant amount of revenue.

North America held the largest market share in 2022, surpassing 45%. This is due to the abundance of key industry players offering white noise machine devices, rising venture capital funding, and investments in the region’s electronics sector. The increased prevalence of sleep-related disorders in the region and the growing awareness of the device among the general population both contribute to the region’s growth in the global market. In 2022, the region generated a significant amount of revenue. Asia-Pacific is anticipated to grow at the fastest rate during the forecast period, 7.3% per year. Increased investment by major players in this region’s technology sector has led to innovations responsible for the creation of newer models, which is expected to drive the regional growth over the forecast period. Mergers, agreements, and acquisitions by market participants are accelerating the increase in the use of sleeping aids. Innovations in sleeping aids and frequent product launches will also contribute to the expansion of the global market for white-noise sleep aids. As a result, it is anticipated that the region will experience the highest CAGR over the forecast period.

Manufacturers are investing in product innovation and shifting their retail strategies to e-commerce websites, which may create lucrative opportunities for white noise machine industry participants.

Dreamegg has introduced a new sound machine that helps infants sleep better in any environment, particularly while traveling. The new Dreamegg product is small and lightweight, allowing it to fit easily within diaper bags, and includes a lanyard for quick attachment to all strollers and car seats.

Hatch Ltd. is now selling the Rest Mini sound machine for USD 39. The small, white-noise-only device is intended specifically for the nursery. Conair Corporation, Hatch Ltd., HoMedics USA, Sleepow LLC., Snooz, Inc., Sound+Sleep, Sweet ZZZ Mattress, Marpac, LLC, Munchkin, Inc., Graco Inc, and others are active in this market segment.

