Vibration Control System Market

The global market for vibration control systems is anticipated to expand at a CAGR of 6.5% between 2023 and 2031. Due to the growing emphasis on the mechanical stability and balancing of industrial machinery and automobiles, the global market is anticipated to experience an increase in demand. A vibration Control System (VCS) is an isolation system that responds strongly to incoming vibrations. These systems are used to reduce friction and other disturbances in stationary or mobile machines and to control vibrations. In addition, these systems protect against the operation of machine parts, the production of heat, deterioration, energy loss, and cracks and breaks. They are utilized in the automotive, aeronautics and defense, electrical and electronics, oil and gas, and healthcare industries, among others. The automotive and aviation industries are expected to drive market growth during the forecast period. The primary factor driving market expansion is the rapid development of next-generation VCS to reduce aircraft vibration. In the automotive industry, anti-vibration systems such as bushing and mounting are also utilized to reduce tremors. These systems contribute to the increased efficiency and durability of the vehicle. Initially, VCSs were developed for automotive and electrical applications. These systems are currently employed in numerous industries, including aerospace and defense, oil and gas, and mining and quarrying.

Moreover, these systems are gaining traction in the healthcare sector. These mechanisms have been implemented by pharmaceutical companies to mitigate the effects of trembling and shaking on sensitive equipment in healthcare and scientific institutions, such as magnetic resonance imaging (MRI) machines and DNA sequencing microchips. On the other hand, factors such as stringent industry regulations, high system costs, and component reliability concerns are anticipated to inhibit market growth in the long run. The stringent policies and regulations established by U.S. defense and airline authorities are compelling VCS manufacturers to upgrade their designs. In addition, the aviation industry began using anti-vibration control systems in recent years because the reliability of various components, such as actuators, sensors, and controllers, was historically lower, thereby impeding the market growth. In the coming years, however, the growing demand for self-regulating, intelligent, and adaptive VCS, as well as technological advancements such as web-based continuous machine condition monitoring and active Noise and Vibration Control (ANVC) systems in aircraft, will present an opportunity for market growth.

Vibration control components are essential to the mechanical operations of numerous industries, including the marine, automotive, and heavy equipment sectors. Equipment such as engines, boilers, compressors, generators, pumps, heavy machinery, heavy-duty transportation, and electronic and medical devices, contribute to the reduction of shock and vibration. Vibration control systems are in high demand because they extend the life of industrial machinery by reducing maintenance and operation costs.

The market for vibration control systems, which help prevent risks associated with industrial vibrations, seismic activity, noise, and thermal conductivity, is expected to be bolstered by strong demand.

During the forecast period, the sheets & pads segment is anticipated to generate the most revenue in the global vibration control system market. Sheets and pads are regarded as inexpensive, efficient, and resilient. Additionally, they can be tailored to specific needs. In vital marine, aerospace, defense, transportation, and construction industries, sheets and pads provide insulation, noise control, and moisture barrier. It is anticipated that these characteristics of sheets and pads will drive segment growth during the forecast period. Rubber mounts, sandwich mounts, and foot mounts are gaining popularity in mechanical systems due to their ability to reduce noise and vibration. This will likely create profitable market opportunities for vibration control systems.

In a variety of industries, vibration control systems are employed. A significant market trend for vibration control systems is the creation of highly effective, long-lasting, and cost-effective parts. Market participants are investing in their product lines’ expansion. In order to increase their market share of vibration control systems, they are also strengthening their distribution networks. In addition, they are implementing strategies such as the introduction of new products, joint ventures, and capacity expansion to meet the increasing demand for vibration control systems in various regions.

As a result of a decline in the dependability of numerous components, the aviation industry has recently adopted anti-vibration control systems. This hinders the expansion of the vibration control systems market. Several innovations, such as web-based continuous machine status monitoring and aircraft Active Vibration Control (AVC) systems, are creating new opportunities in the vibration control systems market. VCS was inspired by the vehicle powertrain and other electrical systems. Numerous industries, including aerospace and defense, oil and gas, mining, and quarrying, utilize these systems. Vibration controllers are also gaining popularity in the medical field. Pharmaceutical companies have begun using these systems to reduce the vibrational impact on delicate medical and scientific instruments, such as magnetic resonance imaging scanners and microchips for DNA sequencing.

The expansion is a result of rising demand for tremble and quiver controls in various oil & gas and power plant industries. Multiple anti-vibration devices such as mounts, bushes, springs, washers, hangers, absorbers, and dampers are utilized by these mechanisms to isolate vibration and shock effects in power plants. The segment of vibration control is subdivided further into isolating pads, isolators, and other subsegments. It is anticipated that VCS with motion control will experience significant growth by 2030. This growth is due to the expansion of the automotive and aerospace industries. Motion control systems, which are utilized in fixed-wing aircraft, reduce the trembling and quivering of a helicopter’s fuselage brought on by its main rotor. In addition, the rising demand for passenger convenience and comfort in aircraft is expected to contribute to the segment’s growth in the coming years.

In 2022, manufacturing accounted for roughly 25 percent of the global market. On the back of the rising global production of industrial machinery, it is anticipated that the electrical and electronics vertical will offer substantial growth opportunities to all value chain participants. In the electronics industry, vibration control mechanisms are comprised of vibration sensors, control electronics, and actuators that form a feedback loop and protect structures and equipment from impact forces.

Industrial antivibration components include cylindrical buffers, bushings, cylindrical mounts, level mounts, and sandwich mounts, among others. These components passively isolate from vibration electronic instruments, measuring equipment, and test cells. In addition to electronic and electrical applications, these mechanisms are used in a variety of industries, such as mining and quarrying, and food production. Utilized in the aerospace and defense industries, vibration control systems are anticipated to experience substantial growth in the coming years. The growth is attributable to factors such as the need for improved aircraft performance, which reduces the vibrations that cause damage to the aircraft fuselage, windscreen, windows, doors, and cargo. These anti-vibration mechanisms employ semi-active hydraulic lag dampers and Active Vibration Control for aircraft vibration control (AVC). Multiple force actuators mounted to the airframe are utilized by these mechanisms to cancel the trembling and shaking moment.

Europe held the largest market share in 2022, at 24%. During the forecast period, Asia-Pacific is anticipated to emerge as the region with the highest CAGR, at 8%. Principally attributable to rapid industrialization in China, Japan, and India is the expansion. Moreover, China is home to the majority of the market’s major manufacturers due to the country’s low capital costs and technological advancements. China surpassed the United States as the largest crude oil importer in 2017. The data indicates expanding prospects for Chinese manufacturers of vibration controllers. In addition, Latin America is projected to experience significant growth over the forecast period as a result of the VCS’s ongoing technological advancements. Due to the rapid expansion of the oil & gas, textile, automotive, and machinery & equipment industries, Brazil is a major contributor to the market’s expansion.

North America held a market share of over 21% of global revenue in 2022. In the United States and Canada, healthcare, aviation, and defense anti-vibration systems are in high demand. The United States dominates the regional market in the current market environment. The electronics and electrical, automotive, and food manufacturing industries have adopted these mechanisms extensively in the United States. As an early adopter of vibration control technology, North America is home to a plethora of vibration-controlling manufacturers and services. Currently, the United States is the largest market for vibration control systems. The expansion of the United States transportation, oil and gas, and utility industries is a major factor in the expansion of suppliers. Commerce, transportation and utility industries in the United States are gaining momentum and will likely shine even brighter in the near future, according to research published by the Bureau of Labor Statistics (BLS). As of October 2020, there were 22,684 production and nonsupervisory employees in these industries, according to the research.

In January 2021, this number reached 22,931 individuals. This is anticipated to change the regional market outlook for vibration control systems.

Expansion of product portfolios, acquisitions, collaborations, and mergers and acquisitions are the primary strategies companies use to expand the market for vibration control systems. The leading manufacturers of vibration control systems are concentrating on research and development to increase their market presence and market share. On the market for vibration control systems, key players include ContiTech AG, Lord Corporation, Resistoflex, HUTCHINSON, Fabreeka, Sentek Dynamics, Inc., VICODA GmbH, Isolation Technology, Inc., Trelleborg AB, Kinetics Noise Control, Inc, and others.

