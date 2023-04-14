A high-frequency ultrasonic nebulizer is a medical delivery device. This high-frequency vibration converts liquid medicine into a mist. This mist can be inhaled with a mask or mouthpiece. When the patient exhales, the mouthpiece expiration valve of the ultrasonic nebulizer opens, allowing the exhaled air to escape directly into the atmosphere and preventing contamination of the ultrasonic nebulizer. The mouthpiece’s valve closes when the patient inhales, optimizing the inhalation volume. Nebulizers that use ultrasonic waves are used to treat a range of respiratory ailments and conditions, including asthma and cystic fibrosis. In addition, ultrasonic nebulizers are used to give anesthetic to patients. In 2008, according to the American Academy of Allergy, Asthma, and Immunology, one in twelve Americans suffered from asthma, and this number continues to climb. According to the Cystic Fibrosis Foundation, 70,000 people worldwide have cystic fibrosis, and this number is rising for a number of reasons. This data indicates the growing demand for ultrasonic nebulizers, which will increase their market revenue.

The most significant factors expected to fuel the growth of the ultrasonic nebulizer market are the increase in the number of patients suffering from respiratory disorders due to changes in lifestyle and the rise in pollution levels. Self-administration of the anesthetic drug, a characteristic of ultrasonic nebulizers that saves the physician time and avoids the need for unnecessary instrumentation, is another factor that could boost the ultrasonic nebulizer market. Other reasons that can contribute to the growth of the ultrasonic nebulizer market include an increase in disposable income, which encourages individuals to spend money on such luxuries, and an increase in advertising of the product’s new features. The inability to use ultrasonic nebulizers for all types of suspensions is the most significant factor that can hinder ultrasonic nebulizer market growth. In addition, ultrasonic nebulizers emit heat waves that can denature some thermally sensitive medications, which can act as a limitation on the market expansion for ultrasonic nebulizers.

In 2022, the hospital & clinic segment led the global nebulizer market in terms of revenue share. This group is dominant due to the increased hospital penetration and the availability of numerous nebulizer types in hospitals and clinics. The majority of persons who seek treatment for respiratory problems prefer hospitals and clinics. Increasing investments in equipping healthcare facilities with cutting-edge technologies and gadgets provide growth opportunities for industry participants.

Home healthcare is predicted to have the highest growth rate throughout the forecast period. As a result of the downsizing made possible by technological advances in medicine delivery systems, nebulizers are now suitable for usage in the home healthcare context. The rise of the home healthcare segment is primarily driven by the rising prevalence of respiratory disorders, the aging population, and the need to minimize healthcare costs. In addition, the increasing popularity of online pharmacies, as well as their accessible availability and home delivery, are the key factors propelling the growth of this market segment.

In 2022, North America held a market share of over 35% of the worldwide nebulizer market. The prevalence of respiratory illnesses has increased across North America. Changing lifestyles, rising smoking prevalence, rising tobacco consumption, and an aging population. Over 16,4 million people in the United States have been diagnosed with COPD, including emphysema, chronic bronchitis, and COPD, according to the American Lung Association. In 2018, around 25 million Americans suffered from asthma, per the Asthma and Allergy Foundation of America. These factors have contributed to the rise of the North American nebulizer market. Increased spending on healthcare in the United States has also contributed to market growth. In 2018, the U.S. per capita healthcare expenditures were a hefty $10,624.

In contrast, Asia-Pacific is anticipated to be the most lucrative market during the forecast period. Rapid industrialization, rapid urbanization, increased smoking prevalence, a changing lifestyle, and a growing geriatric population are expected to stimulate the expansion of the nebulizer market in the Asia-Pacific region. By 2050, almost 80% of the global elderly population will dwell in low- and middle-income countries, according to the World Health Organization. Aging populations spend more on healthcare, which is anticipated to stimulate market growth. WHO estimates that around 80% of COPD-related deaths take place in low- and middle-income countries. In Asia-Pacific, nebulizer demand is predicted to expand substantially.

Major market participants in the global nebulizer market are continuously implementing new product releases, collaborations, and partnerships, among other strategies, in order to cement their dominance in the industry and acquire a competitive edge over others. The rise of the worldwide nebulizer market is predicted to be stimulated by the aforementioned development strategies.

In October of 2018, Pari Pharma obtained approval for their LAMIRA device based on e-Flow technology.

In October of 2018, Royal Philips introduced the InnoSpire Go, a portable mesh nebulizer that is lightweight.

In India, Omron Healthcare debuted the OMRON NE C106 compressor nebulizer in July of 2020.

In December 2020, AireHealth gained FDA approval for its connected electronic nebulizer.

Some of the main firms in the worldwide nebulizer market are Allied Healthcare Products, Inc., Omron Healthcare Co., Covidien plc, GE Healthcare Ltd., and Philips Healthcare.

