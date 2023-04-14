Transport Protein Assay Kits Market

The global market for transport protein assays kits is anticipated to grow at a CAGR of 12.3% from 2023 to 2031. Transport proteins use both active and passive transport mechanisms to transport molecules across the plasma membrane. This is anticipated to stimulate the expansion of the market for transport protein assay kits during the forecast period. The characteristics of Transport protein assay kits, such as their rapid diagnosis, cost-effectiveness, and user-friendliness, are anticipated to be one of the key growth drivers of the market during the forecast period. In addition, early analysis and drug delivery, among other functions, provide investors with the opportunity to financially support the biotechnology and pharmaceutical industries. These elements also contribute to the expansion of the market for Transport protein assay kits. In the coming years, factors such as an increase in the number of healthcare responsiveness programmes, a rise in the number of government recruits, and financial support for the accurate diagnosis of diseases are anticipated to drive market expansion. In addition, the increasing demand for cost-effective clinical operations and the emergence of new applications for transport protein assay kits are anticipated to drive market growth in the near future. In addition, factors such as the presence of major market contributors across the globe, rising investment in the biotechnology and pharmaceutical sectors, and rising R&D and technology development activities are expected to boost the growth of the market for Transport protein assays kits in the coming years.

Due to factors such as a rise in healthcare awareness, technological advancements, and an increase in research and development activities, North America accounted for the largest share of the Transport protein assays kits market during the forecast period. On the other hand, it is anticipated that the European market for Transport protein assays kits will expand rapidly over the forecast period, due to factors such as rising urbanisation and healthcare expenditure increases. Other factors that contribute to the expansion of the regional market include the rise in chronic diseases and the increase in government expenditures on research and development.

Key contributors to the market for transport protein assay kits include Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc., Bio Vision Incorporated, Novus Biologicals, Inc., My BioSource, Merck KGaA, Solvo biotechnology, Abbkine, Inc., KAC CO.Ltd, and Molecular devics,LLC, among others. Recent technological advances, mergers and acquisitions, and company partnerships involving the development of Transport protein assay kits are expected to generate lucrative growth opportunities for the market over the forecast period.

Browse for report at : https://www.acutemarketreports.com/report/transport-protein-assay-kits-market

In July 2021, for instance, Ludger introduced 1-3,4 Fucosidase enzyme kit [Cat # LZ-FUCOSIDAS-01 KIT] with a specificity developed in collaboration with Quadram Institute of Biosciences (Norwich) for the Glycoenzymes for Bioindustries consortium initiative. This exoglycosidase kit is comprised of 1-3,4 fucosidase enzyme (a recombinant protein derived from the intestinal symbiont Ruminococcusgnavus) and a reaction buffer. It is designed to handle up to 50 specimens (each containing 15 g of glycoprotein or 0.5 g of free glycan).

Beckman Coulter Life Sciences announced in February 2019 the launch of Apostle MiniMaxTM High Efficiency Cell-Free DNA Isolation Kit through an exclusive partnership with liquid biopsy company Apostle. In conjunction with Beckman Coulter Life Sciences’ portfolio of genomic reagents and liquid handling platforms, The Apostle’s industry-leading chemistry enables researchers to meet the rising demand for sequencing of tumor-derived cfDNA, as cfDNA workflows expand beyond theoretical and into human health applications.

