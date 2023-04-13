Teeth Whitening Products Market

The global market for teeth whitening products is anticipated to expand at a CAGR of 5.0% during the forecast period of 2023 and 2031. This industry has experienced significant growth as the number of people opting to improve their dental aesthetics has increased. The expansion of the market is primarily due to the fact that developing nations have generated a substantial amount of disposable income. Age-related tooth problems have contributed to the growth of this industry among the elderly population. The increasing popularity of cosmetic dentistry, the evolution of dental medical tourism, and the introduction of multiple government initiatives for public oral health care are some of the market growth drivers.

According to a survey conducted by the American Academy of Cosmetic Dentistry, 93% of patients opted for cosmetic dentistry procedures as a result of positive word-of-mouth. In addition, 75% of these individuals chose to undergo the procedure as a result of the growing availability of information about cosmetic dentistry online. According to a survey conducted in the United Kingdom in 2018, a growing number of women choose aesthetic procedures for reasons including self-esteem, life satisfaction, and self-related physical attractiveness. All of these women shared a common trait: they had received extensive media coverage. As a result of these factors, people have opted for cosmetic and restorative procedures such as teeth whitening, which is expected to drive market growth.

According to Racounter, 67% of American adults have attempted to whiten their teeth in some way, either through dentists and professional whitening techniques or with toothpaste and whitening strips. The concentration of hydrogen peroxide permitted by the FDA in at-home whitening gels is approximately 3 percent. In the United States, teeth whitening is the most common dental procedure, accounting for 32% of in-office practise. This is because 99.7% of Americans believe that their smile is their most valuable social asset. Today, teeth whitening is one of the most frequently requested dental procedures. Social media alone plays a crucial role in promoting at-home teeth whitening procedures. As reported by White Dental Beauty, a 2016 survey conducted by a London dental practise revealed that 84% of respondents felt more pressure to have a perfect smile due to the increase in adults and celebrities seeking orthodontic treatment. 5% of influencers who recommend products or services are responsible for 45% of social influence, according to a 2019 Forbes article; this will further strengthen the teeth whitening market.

Multiple nations’ rising disposable incomes are driving market expansion. A rise in income increases the demand for these products as more people are able to afford them. Additionally, consumers are willing to pay for pricier items and professional teeth-whitening services. To improve the appearance of their teeth, consumers increasingly seek out cosmetic dental procedures, such as teeth bleaching. In addition, they opt for cosmetic dental procedures to maintain their youthful appearance. Teeth whitening is a relatively simple and inexpensive procedure that can contribute to a more youthful appearance by enhancing the overall appearance of the smile.

In the United States, for example, the demand for cosmetic dentistry procedures has increased; over the past decade, the demand for teeth whitening has steadily risen. Between 2010 and 2019, the number of teeth whitening procedures performed in the United States increased by 27%, according to the American Academy of Cosmetic Dentistry. In the coming years, it is anticipated that a growing number of consumers will seek out cosmetic dental procedures to improve the appearance of their teeth.

In 2022, whitening toothpaste held 35% of the market share. By product, the market is segmented into whitening toothpaste, whitening gels and strips, and light teeth whitening devices, among others. Due to their affordability and the presence of key players like P&G and Colgate Palmolive, whitening toothpaste held the largest market share. In addition, toothpaste containing active charcoal is highly absorbent and effective at removing dental stains. However, whitening toothpaste only whitens teeth by two shades because it contains a lower concentration of hydrogen peroxide. Gels and devices for whitening teeth are the product segment with the highest growth rate. Because teeth whitening gels are effective at eliminating stains and produce remarkable results. Due to the fact that light devices accelerate the chemical reactions that remove stains from teeth, the combination of teeth whitening gel and LED whitening devices is proving to be effective. Consequently, this market segment is expanding rapidly.

In April 2020, OralgenNuPearl introduced its new Oralgen Probiotic Oral Care Whitening Toothpaste, which is clinically proven to balance healthy bacteria in the mouth and brighten smiles with a fluoride-free, gentler formula.

In February 2020, Wellness, a manufacturer of personal care products, introduced its new all-natural whitening toothpaste, which is free of glycerin and fluoride and contains calcium carbonate, peppermint, stevia, and others.

Due to the effective benefits of whitening toothpaste and the rising number of new product launches, it is anticipated that the whitening toothpaste segment will experience significant growth over the forecast period.

In 2022, offline distribution held a 60% revenue share of the teeth whitening market. Products such as whitening toothpaste and strips are primarily sold through offline channels, such as retail stores, and therefore hold a substantial market share. According to semantics, offline sales of toothpaste account for 95% of global sales. However, online network sales are expanding six times faster and at a tremendous rate. Colgate and Procter & Gamble have observed an increase in online whitening product sales.

In 2019, Colgate’s global eCommerce sales increased by 26%, led by robust growth in North America. Moreover, online channels offer a variety of products at competitive prices. Consequently, their popularity is increasing. Additionally, to strengthen its online channel, Colgate opened its first Online Acceleration center in the United Kingdom in 2019 in order to create digital content for the company.

As a result of technological advancements and an increase in the number of people opting for teeth whitening procedures, North America dominated the market in 2022 with a revenue share of approximately 35%. The region’s oral health awareness is high, and the number of individuals opting for cosmetic procedures has increased. Due to the growing popularity of cosmetic dentistry, the United States is expected to dominate the market for teeth whitening. As awareness of dental aesthetics increases over the next few years, the prevalence of these products is likely to increase. According to the United States Census and the Simmons National Consumer Survey (NHCS), 307.17 million Americans used toothpaste in 2020, and this number is expected to increase to 316.03 million by 2024. In a survey conducted by the American Dental Association (ADA) Health Policy Institute, 97% of responding dentists projected that their offices would only see emergency patients or no patients at all in 2020. In addition, the increasing geriatric population and unhealthy food habits, such as the consumption of alcohol, soda, tobacco, junk food, and caffeine, contribute to an increase in tooth discoloration, which may have a positive impact on the growth of the US market. Moreover, numerous companies are continually launching teeth-whitening products, which is also a market driver. In 2020, Procter & Gamble subsidiary Crest introduced Crest 3DWhitestrips, which fall under the category of at-home teeth whitening. Due to the aforementioned factors, it is anticipated that the market for teeth whitening in North America will expand significantly over the forecast period.

Asia-Pacific is anticipated to have the highest CAGR during the forecast period. This is primarily due to the rising disposable income in developing countries like India and China. With such a large population in this region, many people are interested in enhancing their dental health for cosmetic reasons. In addition, the high prevalence of dental conditions such as periodontitis, which contribute to tooth discoloration, is compelling people to choose teeth whitening procedures and expanding the industry’s market share.

A handful of companies currently dominate the global market, which is moderately consolidated. A handful of market leaders have captured the majority of the market share. Colgate-Palmolive, Unilever, Procter & Gamble, and GlaxoSmithKline are among the most dominant firms on the market. To increase their market share, these competitors are focusing on developing innovative products and forming strategic alliances to expand their product portfolios. The Procter & Gamble Company introduced a pen-shaped teeth-whitening applicator that removes surface stains from teeth in February 2020.

P&G introduced two types of Crest Whitening Emulsions in February 2020: one with an integrated applicator for use on the go, and another with a whitening wand containing five times more active hydrogen peroxide. It also introduced a pen-shaped teeth-whitening applicator that contains ingredients such as hydrogen peroxide, sodium hydroxide, and disodium pyrophosphate, an anti-tartar agent, to remove surface stains from teeth. Colgate Palmolive, GlaxoSmithKline Plc, Johnson & Johnson, Procter & Gamble, Brodie & Stone, Unilever, and Church & Dwight Co. dominate the teeth-whitening market.

