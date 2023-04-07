The global market for pet DNA testing market is expected to grow at a CAGR of 10% during the forecast period of 2023 to 2030. The expansion of the market is being driven by a number of factors, some of which include rising rates of pet ownership, rising consumer interest in genomics, rising levels of research and development activities carried out by key companies and academic researchers, rising levels of consumer awareness and demand for DNA testing kits for pets, and rising levels of research and development activities carried out by key companies. In addition, recent developments in the humanization of pets have resulted in an increase in the willingness of pet owners to spend more money on their cherished cats and dogs in order to safeguard or extend the quality of life of their pets. This is a result of the humanization of pets.

According to the report FEDIAF 2022, for instance, sales of pet-related products and services accounted for USD 24.5 billion in 2021. This figure represents a significant increase in comparison to the sales from the previous year. The veterinary industry is making significant advancements in the field of genomics, which has led to an increase in the number of genetic test kits that are available for use on pets. Numerous companies have been offering breeders, pet owners, and veterinarians resources for at-home DNA testing of dogs and cats for more than 15 years now. These resources can be utilized by pet owners. In 2009, Mars Petcare began selling genetic testing products directly to customers, which marked the beginning of a period of significant growth in the market. As a consequence, the number of opportunities that are currently available has significantly increased as a direct result of this growth. In a manner that is analogous to the broadening of the scope of human genomics and genetic testing, DNA profiling procedures in the veterinary industry are expanding. This expansion is occurring at the same time.

DNA testing for pets that can be done at home has been shown to be reliable and is capable of providing enormous amounts of information that is extremely valuable. This kind of testing can also achieve a high level of precision. Embark Veterinary, Inc., for instance, asserts that the breed profile tests that it provides are correct more than 95% of the time. Certain breeds, such as Labradors, have consistently ranked high on the list of the most popular among American citizens. These breeds’ amiability, versatility and athleticism, calm temperament, and ease with which they can be trained are some of the reasons for their popularity. As a direct consequence of this, people who are considering adopting pets exhibit a great deal of anxiety when it comes to the prospect of getting an animal of a mixed breed. Because of this, professional breeders are able to produce puppies that fulfill the specific requirements that have been outlined by their customers. This allows them to better serve their customers. DNA testing kits for pets give owners the ability to choose animals with specific breed histories and prevent the breeding of puppies who are at risk for disease. DNA testing kits for pets also allow owners to choose animals with specific breed histories.

As a result of the growing interest among people to understand the ancestry characteristics of animals and their ages in order to celebrate birthdays, there are significant opportunities for the market to expand. This interest has led to the creation of significant growth opportunities. In addition to their plans to increase the number of genetic tests they provide for a variety of other genetic conditions, the key players in the market are collaborating and forming partnerships with pet insurance companies in an effort to broaden the coverage offered by insurance policies currently available on the market. This effort is being undertaken in conjunction with the key players’ plans to broaden the coverage offered by insurance policies currently available on the market. The pandemic that was caused by COVID-19 led to significant growth in the pet industry by establishing new trends, which contributed to this growth. This growth contributed to significant growth. In times of quarantine and fear, having companion animals was a widely opted choice among Americans, which set the fast phase of the booming pet industry growth that will sustain for the following several years. This growth is expected to continue for the following several years. It is anticipated that this expansion will carry on throughout the subsequent few years.

According to estimates provided by the American Society for the Prevention of Cruelty to Animals (ASPCA), over 23 million households in the United States acquired a new pet during the course of the pandemic. The disruption of the supply chain, movement restrictions, and COVID positive situations in households, in addition to fewer breed tests being conducted during the year 2020, all had a mildly negative impact on the expansion of the industry. The expansion of the industry was only marginally hampered despite the fact that this factor was responsible for a significant increase in the number of available market opportunities. In spite of this, major players remained consistently active throughout the entirety of the pandemic, putting a number of preventative measures into place.

The market for dogs was the most lucrative and dominant sector of the industry worldwide in 2022, accounting for more than 72% of total revenue. In addition, the market for dogs was the largest market. In recent years, there has been a notable increase in the percentage of homes across the United States that keep canines as companion animals. The findings of the National Pet Owners Survey 2021-2022, which was conducted by the American Pet Products Association, indicated that approximately 54% of households in the United States owned dogs. The survey was carried out in 2021 and 2022. This figure represents an increase from the previous year’s total of fifty percent of households that registered dogs, which was fifty percent. Dogs have enjoyed a significant status and popularity in North America for several decades, with many people treating them as obedient members of their families. This has contributed to the dogs’ continued success in the region. To the point where one-third of people living in the United States love their dogs more than the people they are romantically involved with, dogs have become an increasingly popular pet in recent years.

The cat is the second most common type of pet that people keep in their homes. This market is being driven forward by the increasing preference for cat adoption over dog adoption. This preference can be attributed to cats’ inherently calm demeanor as well as their superior capacities for memory and learning. It’s common knowledge that cats are low-maintenance pets because of their natural ability to groom themselves without being shown how to do so. The American Pet Products Association predicts that by the year 2021, approximately 45.3% of households in the United States will have at least one cat living in them. There is a good chance that this current surge in the popularity of cats among younger generations, particularly millennials, will continue. It has been established that domestic cats are carriers of over 250 distinct hereditary diseases; consequently, it will be essential to gain an understanding of the breed histories of these cats in order to develop timely and efficient treatments for these diseases. Recent research has found that the results of a DNA test on cats indicate that certain feline populations have coexisted with humans for more than three thousand years. This was determined by analyzing the cats’ mitochondrial DNA.

The most common types of samples used to classify companies operating in this industry are blood, saliva, and sperm, in addition to other types of samples. The majority of pet DNA tests are performed using saliva or cheek swab samples; consequently, the saliva segment dominated the industry in 2022 and accounted for the highest share, 55%, of the overall revenue. This was due to the fact that saliva samples are easier to obtain than cheek swab samples. When compared to other methods of sample collection, the convenience of collecting a saliva sample from a dog’s jowl is significantly simpler. This is because saliva is easier to collect than other types of sample fluids. However, because the saliva of canines contains a significant number of infectious agents, it must first be specially prepared before it can be sent to the laboratory for examination. For instance, some DNA test kits suggest diluting the animal’s saliva with water before mixing it in order to reduce the risk of the sample being tainted. This is done in order to ensure accurate results.

During the period covered by the forecast, it is also anticipated that the saliva sample type will report the highest CAGR. On the other hand, tests that make use of blood and sperm samples are used quite frequently in certain circumstances. [Citation needed] [Citation needed] It is possible to determine whether or not an illness is inherited in an animal in an unobtrusive and straightforward manner by conducting DNA testing on the animal in question using blood samples. The majority of the time, these examinations are performed by drawing blood from the veins of the animals being tested and then securely delivering the sample that has been collected to the laboratory that is conducting the examination. Canine Single Nucleotide Polymorphisms (SNP) and Short Tandem Repeats (STR) (Short Tandem Repeats) Parentage sperm sample Major players in the industry, such as NeoGen Corp. and others, sell DNA test kits that can be purchased online. The genetic composition of a dog’s parents can be determined with the help of these kits. In terms of its capacity to differentiate between fathers who are only distantly related to one another, this DNA test outperforms more conventional tests for STRs, which are tests that identify STRs.

More than 35.00% of the industry’s total revenue was accounted for by the genetic diseases segment in 2022, making it the most significant contributor to the overall revenue. The health and wellness industry is anticipated to record the highest compound annual growth rate (CAGR) throughout the duration of the forecast period. Some breeds of domesticated animals have a significantly shorter life expectancy than others, and some are also more likely to pass on hereditary conditions to their offspring. In order to determine the appropriate risk of genetic conditions in purebred, mixed-breed, and hybrid pets, it is necessary to carry out a comprehensive genetic attribute profile on each of these three types of pets. This is the only way to determine the appropriate risk of genetic conditions. If the breed mix of a particular pet is already known for specific disease susceptibility, then individual genetic DNA tests can be performed to diagnose the single medical concern that is being investigated. This is only doable if the breed combination of the pet has been determined in advance.

There are a lot of people who are interested in finding out specifics about their companion animals’ personalities in addition to the physical characteristics that they have. These people include a lot of people who own pets. If a pet owner is aware of the breeds and mixes that went into the making of their animal, they will be able to easily predict the future characteristics of their animal, such as its size, temperament, color patterns, energy levels, the need for behavior training, and the exercise requirements. As a direct consequence of this, there has been a notable spike in the demand for pet DNA test kits among people who own pets. This is because pet owners want to encourage better preventative care at earlier stages, which can be attributed to their desire. If an owner, a professional pet breeder, or a veterinarian knows the genetic makeup of their animal companion, they will be able to recommend better-tailored diets, preventive healthcare plans, and wellness training to improve the animal’s overall health and well-being. This is due to the fact that the animal has a higher risk of being genetically predisposed to develop a particular medical condition.

However, it is anticipated that the segment representing pet owners will grow at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of over 9% during the period covered by the forecast. The breeder’s end-user segment led the industry in 2022, but it is anticipated that the pet owners’ segment will take the lead. Breeders from all over the world are putting in a lot of effort to produce superior breeds of canine and feline animals that are endowed with quality characteristics and are capable of satisfying the needs of succeeding generations of pet owners. Animal owners are increasingly looking for animals that have improved health and are skilled in a variety of activities. This is in addition to outward characteristics that can be seen, such as attractive fur color, eye color, height, weight, and other characteristics. Breeders are now educating themselves about the various breed mixes and possible mating that can be done in order to satisfy the requirements of people as a direct result of these factors. One product that is frequently utilized for the aforementioned purpose is a pet DNA test kit, which serves as an example of the aforementioned product. The number of households in developed countries that have pets has significantly increased over the past decade as a result of the numerous benefits that pets offer. These advantages include the alleviation of feelings of loneliness, anxiety, depression, and stress; improvements in both physical health and mood; and the provision of love that is unrestricted and unwavering. The millennial generation is the largest group in terms of the number of pet owners in the United States, as well as the group that spends the most money overall. Over the course of the last few decades, there has been a significant rise in the price of maintaining a pet in this country, particularly for canines. For instance, the American Pet Products Association projects that pet owners in the United States will spend over USD 123 billion on their companion animals in 2021. This represents a sizeable increase from the USD 90 billion that was spent on companion animals in 2018.

More than 40% of total revenue was contributed by the North American region in 2022, making it the region with the highest revenue share. This portion can be attributed, in part, to the growing number of people who own pets, which in turn can be attributed to the rising costs associated with keeping pets. In addition, the existence of important market participants, such as Wisdom Panel (Mars, Inc.), Embark Veterinary, Inc., Dognomics (Clinomics), Basepaws, Inc. (Zoetis), and NeoGen Corp., is having a positive impact on the development of the industry. For example, in July 2021, Mars, Inc.’s Wisdom Panel introduced dog breed identification tests based on their Wisdom Panel Dog DNA tests. These tests were developed by Mars, Inc.

When trying to determine the breed history of a puppy, the panel provides accurate results more than 98% of the time, on average. It is anticipated that Asia and the Pacific will experience the highest compound annual growth rate (CAGR) during the period covered by the forecast. An increase in the amount of disposable income as well as an increased interest among people in getting companion animals are both factors that contribute to an increase in the amount of money spent on the care of pets in this region. In addition, the rapid development of pet care in countries such as China, India, South Korea, and Japan is anticipated to be a driving force behind the expansion of the regional market. This prediction is based on research conducted by Grand View Research.

Due to the significant presence of recognizable manufacturers, it is anticipated that there will be a level of competition in this market that is comparable to that of a moderate level. In order to bolster their presence in the market and increase their market share, participants in the industry have engaged in a wide variety of strategic activities. These activities include partnerships, mergers and acquisitions, sales and marketing activities, product expansion, and product launches. The companies listed below are some examples of prominent players in the worldwide market for DNA testing of pets: DNA MY DOG, Embark Veterinary, Inc., Orivet Genetic Pet Care Ltd., Wisdom Panel (Mars, Inc.), Dognomics (Clinomics), Canadian Dog Group Ltd., Neogen Corporation Basepaws, Inc., and GenSolDiagnostics, LLC are some of the companies that specialize in canine genetic testing. PetDx, Basepaws, Inc., and FidoCure (OHC) are the companies behind this.

