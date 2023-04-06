The global percutaneous coronary intervention guidance devices market is expected to expand at a CAGR of 6.5% during the forecast period of 2023 to 2031. Guidance devices for percutaneous coronary intervention are utilized in the diagnosis and treatment of cardiovascular diseases. The global market for percutaneous coronary intervention guidance devices is driven by the rise in the prevalence of cardiovascular diseases, the increase in awareness about early diagnosis & treatment of these diseases, and the surge in demand for minimally invasive procedures, such as percutaneous coronary intervention (PCI). Growth in the elderly population, advancements in medical technology and devices, and an increase in government and private spending on healthcare are additional factors driving market expansion. A rise in healthcare expenditures and an improvement in healthcare infrastructure in developing nations are expected to stimulate market growth. The increasing demand for cost-effective healthcare solutions and procedures is presenting market participants with lucrative opportunities. To increase their market share, manufacturers are focusing on technological advancements, particularly in image guidance, real-time visualization, and improved device designs.

Minimally invasive procedures are preferred over conventional operations because they result in less patient trauma and a quicker recovery. PCI guidance devices help to improve the precision and accuracy of these procedures. A rise in patient and healthcare provider awareness of minimally invasive procedures has increased the demand for PCI guidance devices. The utilization of these devices has reduced costs, shortened recovery times, and reduced complications. Increasing demand for minimally invasive cardiovascular procedures drives the market for percutaneous coronary intervention guidance devices.

The increasing prevalence of cardiovascular diseases is driving up demand for PCI procedures, which necessitate guidance devices to ensure accuracy and efficacy. The increase in cardiovascular diseases, such as coronary artery disease and heart attack, is attributable to an aging population and a rise in unhealthy lifestyle choices. In turn, this is driving demand for PCI procedures. PCI guidance devices provide physicians with real-time information during surgical procedures, resulting in improved patient outcomes.

According to the American Heart Association, cardiovascular disease is a global health concern and the leading cause of death in a number of countries, including the United States. In 2020, cardiovascular diseases accounted for approximately one-third of all deaths in the United States.

Browse for report at : https://www.acutemarketreports.com/report/percutaneous-coronary-intervention-guidance-devices-market

Acute coronary syndrome is characterized by unstable angina and heart attack. Angina, the primary symptom of CAD, is characterized by chest pain and discomfort. According to CDC estimates, between 2.7 and 6.1 million Americans have atrial fibrillation (AFib). More than 750,000 hospitalizations occur annually, contributing to an estimated 130,000 deaths annually. Millions of people worldwide have at least one risk factor for heart disease, including high blood pressure, smoking, and high cholesterol. According to the CDC, approximately 30,3 million Americans have diabetes or 9.4% of the population. The use of PCI procedures, which are used to treat CAD, could be fueled by factors such as a large number of diseased populations. In addition, coronary heart disease is the second leading cause of cardiovascular deaths in the Chinese population, accounting for 23 percent of urban deaths and 14 percent of rural deaths. CVD causes approximately 3 million deaths annually in China, which accounts for 41 percent of all deaths.

According to market research on percutaneous coronary intervention guidance devices, technological advances have resulted in the creation of more sophisticated and effective PCI guidance devices. These devices use advanced imaging techniques and navigation systems to guide catheters and stents precisely to the target area in coronary arteries, thereby enhancing the success rate and safety of PCI procedures. Integration of Artificial Intelligence (AI) and Machine Learning (ML) to improve image analysis & diagnosis accuracy, development of bioresorbable scaffolds (BRS) to reduce restenosis, and introduction of hybrid closure devices to reduce vascular complications & improve procedural efficiency are the technological advances that are anticipated to accelerate market growth. In addition, advancements in Fractional Flow Reserve (FFR) wire & sensor technology, as well as the incorporation of wearable technology to monitor patients and improve post-procedural care, are anticipated to increase demand for PCI guidance devices.

In terms of product, guide catheters held the largest share of the global market for percutaneous coronary intervention guidance devices in 2022. This is a result of guide catheters’ capacity to provide safe and efficient access to coronary arteries. Improvements in the technology and design of guide catheters, such as enhanced trackability and stability, have increased their popularity and utilization in PCI procedures. In addition, an increase in the number of PCI procedures performed worldwide, a rise in the geriatric population, and an increase in the incidence of cardiovascular diseases is driving growth in the segment.

The segment of coronary stents held the largest market share in 2022 and is expected to grow at a CAGR of 7% over the forecast period. Stents have been shown to increase survival, reduce adverse events in acute myocardial infarction, and alleviate angina (chest pain). With the introduction of coronary stents, coronary dissection, and vascular recoil were eliminated due to the expandable, metallic mesh that prevents adverse remodeling.

Technological advancements, an increase in the number of percutaneous coronary intervention (PCI) procedures, and an increase in the demand for minimally invasive procedures are major factors driving the demand for Coronary Stents, thereby contributing to the market’s expansion.

The Hospitals segment holds the largest market share and is expected to grow at the fastest rate during the forecast period, at a CAGR of 6%. Increases in the number of percutaneous coronary intervention (PCI) procedures performed in hospitals, the prevalence of coronary artery disease (CAD), and the geriatric population are major factors driving the growth of this market. Hospital-based percutaneous coronary intervention (PCI) procedures are those performed in a cardiac catheterization laboratory or operating room. In hospitals, PCI procedures typically involve more complex cases and patients with a greater risk of complications.

In 2022, North America dominated the global market for percutaneous coronary intervention guidance devices. Global dominance can be attributed to the region’s well-established healthcare infrastructure, high incidence of cardiovascular diseases, and presence of leading key players. Additionally, favorable reimbursement policies for PCI procedures and an increase in healthcare providers’ preference for minimally invasive procedures, including PCI, are driving the demand for PCI guidance devices in North America. During the forecast period, the market for percutaneous coronary intervention guidance devices in Asia-Pacific is projected to expand at a rapid rate. Increased awareness of the benefits of advanced medical technologies drives the market growth in Asia-Pacific.

Asia-Pacific market dynamics are being bolstered by an increase in the prevalence of age-related cardiovascular diseases due to an increase in the geriatric population and an increase in the number of hospitals and clinics, particularly in China and India. In 2022, Europe held a significant global market share for percutaneous coronary intervention guidance devices. The market in the region is driven by the rise in cardiovascular disease incidence, the development of medical technology, and the expansion of healthcare spending.

This report profiles leading players in the global market for percutaneous coronary intervention guidance devices. Among them are Abbott, Boston Scientific Corporation, Medtronic, Johnson & Johnson Services, Inc., Terumo Corporation, Biosensors International Group, Ltd., B. Braun SE, Cordis, Meril Life Sciences Pvt. Ltd., CONMED Corporation, Emirates Health Services (EHS), and Royal Philips N.V. Important players are engaging in mergers & acquisitions, strategic partnerships, and the introduction of new products in order to increase their market presence and share.

Key Trends in the Global Market for Percutaneous Coronary Intervention Guidance Devices

In January 2023, at the Arab Health Exhibition 2023, Emirates Health Services (EHS) launched innovative projects, including the Cardiology Services Project. Al Qassimi Hospital is the first facility in the Middle East to implement the project, which included the most advanced wireless pacemakers for cardiology services, the Altron platform, and the CoroventisCoroFlow platform. Altron is a software platform with the intention of enhancing endovascular imaging and coronary physiology during PCI procedures.

On May 16, 2022, Philips announced the beginning of its DEFINE GPS study, a global, multicenter trial designed to assess the superiority of interventional procedures guided by co-registered iFR (Instant Wave-Free Ratio) and angiography. The purpose of the study is to enroll the first cohort of patients and evaluate the effectiveness of the co-registered technology in guiding percutaneous coronary intervention (PCI) procedures. It is anticipated that the results of the study will provide valuable insight into the advantages of using iFR and angiography guidance in PCI procedures.

In the percutaneous coronary intervention guidance devices market report, leading players are profiled based on parameters including company overview, financial overview, strategies, portfolio, segments, and recent developments.

About Us

Acute Market Reports presents the most extensive global business research services across industries. Our research studies focus on potential outcomes, benefits, and risks associated with each market segment across geographies. Having served our global clients for more than 10 years, our prime priority is to enable our clients in making well-informed business decisions through a data-driven, analytical, and uncomplicated research approach.

Media Contact

Name: Chris Paul

Address: 90 Church St, FL 1 #3514,

New York, NY 10008

United States

(US/CANADA) Ph.: +1-855-455-8662

E-mail: sales@acutemarketreports.com

Website: https://www.acutemarketreports.com