Period Panties Market

The market for period panties is anticipated to expand at a CAGR of 18% between 2023 and 2031. The market is primarily driven by the growing awareness of menstrual hygiene and the various activities and programs organizations have launched. For example, the collaboration between UNICEF and local governments, communities, and schools to conduct research and distribute knowledge about menstruation has facilitated the adoption of hygienic practices favorable to the removal of social stigmas. In addition, the significant innovation and enhanced products introduced by manufacturers are projected to generate sufficient market prospects in the coming years. COVID-19 has significantly impacted the market for menstrual underwear. During the COVID-19 epidemic, retail closures due to quarantine and lockdown procedures have resulted in a precipitous decline in sales. Due to social isolation and stay-at-home restrictions, the pandemic also hindered the manufacture and offline sales of period sanitary products in various nations. In addition, the pandemic scenario has led folks to spend more judiciously and refrain from making superfluous purchases.

The increase in demand for comfort and convenience, as well as the growing preference for eco-friendly hygiene products worldwide, are the other major factors influencing the growth of the market during the forecast period. Moreover, menstruation underwear is a relatively new period hygiene product that serves as an alternative to typical items such as tampons and pads. Multiple layers of materials, such as polyester, nylon, merino wool, and cotton, are designed to absorb blood and wick away moisture so that the wearer remains dry and comfortable. In addition, the global prevalence of working women is predicted to generate ample opportunities for market advancement. According to World Bank statistics, 39.3% of the global labor force will consist of women in 2021. Employment-appropriate period underwear offers comfort and convenience to employed women.

In addition, numerous manufacturers are launching campaigns and boosting their period knickers’ consumer reach, so adding to the market increase. In May 2022, for example, one of the most popular period underwear makers, Thinx, announced the launch of a campaign titled “Wet Panties” that claimed to eradicate “wet panties” from the face of the earth forever. This campaign led to the extension of the brand’s air collection, which now features sweat-wicking, breathable, ultra-thin, micromesh underwear made for drier, moisture-free periods.

Browse for report at : https://www.acutemarketreports.com/report/period-panties-market

Environmental concerns and the need for better menstrual hygiene are driving a major increase in the market for period tampons. Women are choosing eco-friendly, biodegradable menstrual hygiene products such as reusable sanitary pads, organic cotton tampons, and eco-friendly period trousers to reduce their plastic footprint. In addition, several government guidelines and campaigns urge producers to replace non-biodegradable products with alternatives that are more environmentally friendly. The United States Environmental Protection Agency (EPA) has recently announced its suggestions for Eco-Friendly labels in 2020. As part of its mission to protect human health and the environment, the EPA produces guidelines, criteria, papers, and programs for eco-labeling. The market for period tampons is expected to grow in the coming years as environmental protection is discussed more frequently in international forums and as organizations pass regulations promoting the use of eco-friendly products.

Inadequate management of menstrual hygiene increases the risk of a variety of illnesses, including Urinary Tract Infections (UTIs), Reproductive Tract Infections (RTIs), Bacterial Vaginosis, and others. Increasing awareness of the importance of maintaining menstrual hygiene and reducing the related illness risk has led to a remarkable increase in demand for period tampons. According to the NCBI, the prevalence of RTI and its associated conditions among never-married women of reproductive age in rural India is 21%. (15-49). According to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC), 26% of rural South African women had at least one infection related to menstruation hygiene. According to a study conducted by WaterAid, lack of access to menstrual hygiene is the sixth largest cause of death for women around the world. As women become increasingly concerned about the repercussions of poor menstrual hygiene management, it is projected that the market for period pantyliners would expand in the coming years.

In 2022, the briefs category will lead the market and account for thirty percent of global revenue. The market is primarily driven by the availability of diverse items constructed from pleasant fabrics such as cotton and nylon and styled in a variety of styles. In order to give comfort and other benefits, manufacturers are creating briefs with jacquard and lace patterns, no VPL lace trim, and high waist control, which is accelerating the market’s expansion. Bikini is predicted to be the segment with the highest CAGR between 2023 and 2031, at 18%. The segment’s rise can be attributed to the increasing demand for bikini period underwear in developed nations, as well as the increasing popularity among the target demographic, as well as advancements in fabric technology and garment design. As a result of the influence of the body-positive movement on customers’ purchasing decisions, the industry is developing significantly. Additionally, the need for intimates that can be customized to be both more appealing and more comfortable is driving the segment’s growth.

In 2022, disposable period tampons will dominate the market due to their affordability and convenience. There are now disposable period underwear made from biodegradable polyethylene, fiber, cotton, and other materials. As these sorts of period tampons are ideal for one-time use and do not necessitate washing or cleaning prior to reuse, they are favored by college students and working women alike.

In terms of size, there was an increase in demand for medium-sized period sanitary napkins in 2022, and this trend is anticipated to continue in the coming years. Medium-sized period tampons that are comfortable for ladies requiring small to big or the size between these two are experiencing an increase in demand globally, which is driving the market’s expansion. In 2022, medium-sized pantries accounted for over 40 percent of the revenue share in terms of size.

In 2022, offline distribution channels dominated the market and contributed 65 percent of the global revenue. Among the most popular distribution strategies for period underwear are stores that carry several brands and designs. Before making a purchase, clients can choose from a variety of brands at these establishments. Typically, supermarkets offer discounts and similar incentives to attract consumers and improve product sales. They serve as distribution centers for their parent corporations and provide a vast selection of brands in one location. Due to the availability of a wide variety of products and the convenience of offline distribution, offline distribution had the biggest market share.

During the projected period, the internet distribution channel is anticipated to experience the highest growth rate. Due to a broader distribution network and higher product availability, the increasing popularity of e-commerce channels is projected to result in substantial market growth opportunities. In addition, period pant manufacturers are cooperating with e-commerce companies to offer their products through internet platforms. Thinx Inc., for instance, established a partnership with Walmart in March 2022 to make Thinx’s reusable period underwear more accessible to consumers nationally.

In 2022, North America dominated the market for period tampons with a 40% revenue share. The presence of a significant number of major players, such as Knix Wear, Inc., Thinx, Inc., and Saalt, LLC, among others, in the United States and Canada, contributed to the market’s expansion in the region. In addition, the region’s strong awareness of period hygiene products contributed to the substantial demand for menstrual underwear in the region. In addition, the different initiatives and campaigns linked to menstrual hygiene awareness by companies and manufacturers are anticipated to significantly increase demand for period underwear in the coming years. The United States now dominates the North American market for period underwear. Increased expenditures on feminine hygiene and healthcare have led to a large rise in period pant sales.

The increasing number of working women in the United States is a major reason driving the market for period pantyliners, as they reduce the risk of stains and save time. According to the U.S. Department of Labor Blog, 47 percent of American workers are female, which propels the country to the forefront of the North American market. According to the National Health Statistics (NHS) report published by the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) on September 10, 2020, 8% of American girls reach menarche before age 10, 24% by age 11, and 52% by age 12. The surge in women’s concern about menstruation health is a significant factor in the increase in period pant sales in the United States. In the future years, the United States will likely continue to dominate the largest market for period sanitary products in the globe, North America, according to FMI.

Asia-Pacific is anticipated to have the highest CAGR over the forecast period, at 18.5%. Greater awareness of menstrual hygiene products, changes in the lifestyles of employed millennials, and an increase in disposable income to purchase the finest available products are the primary reasons driving product demand. In addition, the high proportion of women in their reproductive years in countries such as India and China is one of the primary drivers of regional expansion. In addition, the increasing per capita income enables women to select from a variety of hygienic and environmentally friendly sanitary products, such as reusable period pantyliners. The manufacturers’ aggressive marketing initiatives to increase awareness and drive sales have contributed to regional growth.

Due to the continuously expanding consumer base, prominent industry players are expected to concentrate on expanding their operations internationally. In this regard, prominent market participants are anticipated to invest in research and development throughout the forecast period in order to maintain competitiveness. Listed below are some of the most significant advances and strategic initiatives are undertaken by leading manufacturers:

In March 2022, Modibodi and PUMA will debut a range of leak-proof period underwear and athletics designed to help women remain active and comfortable during their period while having a good influence on the environment.

In February 2022, Kimberly-Clark Corporation, a leading manufacturer of menstrual hygiene products, said that it had acquired a majority share in Thinx, Inc., a leading manufacturer of reusable period and incontinence underwear. In 2019, the company made its first minority investment in Thinx.

Essity announced the debut of TENA Silhouette, an absorbent underwear for menstruation and incontinence, in January 2021. In the first quarter of 2021, the launch of the products began in Latin America and continued in additional areas in select stores and online.

Neione, Ruby Love (PANTYPROP INC), Proof, Knix Wear, Inc., Rael, Saalt, LLC, Victoria’s Secret, FANNYPANTS, The Period Company, Thinx, Inc. (Kimberly-Clark), and others are some of the major competitors in the worldwide period pantyhose industry.

About Us

Acute Market Reports presents the most extensive global business research services across industries. Our research studies focus on potential outcomes, benefits, and risks associated with each market segment across geographies. Having served our global clients for more than 10 years, our prime priority is to enable our clients in making well-informed business decisions through a data-driven, analytical, and uncomplicated research approach.

Media Contact

Name: Chris Paul

Address: 90 Church St, FL 1 #3514,

New York, NY 10008

United States

(US/CANADA) Ph.: +1-855-455-8662

E-mail: sales@acutemarketreports.com

Website: https://www.acutemarketreports.com