Demand for tea infused with flavors, fragrances, and herbal ingredients is expected to drive the global out-of-home tea market during the forecast period. Due to its health benefits, consumers prefer ready-to-drink tea. Tea improves the immune system and decreases inflammation. The rising awareness of the health benefits of tea is likely to impact market growth in the near future. It is anticipated that the development and introduction of products with regional flavors will provide vendors with lucrative growth opportunities. To increase their share of the out-of-home tea market, sellers are offering a vast selection of flavors through a variety of e-commerce websites.

Outside of the residence, tea is consumed. It can be consumed in a variety of settings, including quick-service restaurants, bars and pubs, hotels, cafes, and places of employment. Matcha tea, oolong tea, black tea, herbal tea, and green tea are among the many available flavors and varieties. The evergreen shrub Camellia Sinensis is used to make black tea, which is frequently flavored with other plants. Black tea is among the most popular and widely consumed beverages in the world. It is rich in antioxidants and anti-inflammatory compounds. Traditional in Asia, green tea has numerous health benefits. It stops bleeding, treats cardiovascular conditions, and heals wounds.

Tea has been a popular drink since ancient times. In recent years, an increasing number of tea manufacturers have begun to offer an assortment of tea varieties. Consumers select tea according to its origin, flavor, and health benefits. Green tea has numerous health benefits, including the prevention of cancer, cardiovascular disease, and type 2 diabetes when consumed away from home.

To impart specific health benefits, leaf teas are flavored with a number of substances. White tea, yellow tea, and oolong tea are some of the most popular varieties of organic tea. According to the Tea Association of the United States, tea is the second most consumed beverage in the world, after water, and is present in nearly 80% of U.S. households. In 2021, Americans consumed approximately 85 billion servings, or over 3.9 billion gallons, of which 84% were black tea, 15% were green tea, and the remainder were oolong, white, and dark tea. In the coming years, the demand for tea sold outside the home is anticipated to be driven by the high consumption of tea.

The United States and several European nations, including Finland, Austria, Slovenia, and Germany, have high caffeine consumption. Excessive caffeine consumption has negative health effects. It causes the body to produce stress hormones that raise blood pressure, heart rate, and levels of tension. These health risks have led to a significant shift towards tea. There is no sodium, fat, sugar, or carbonation in tea. It contains flavonoids, which are antioxidant compounds found in nature. Therefore, the numerous health benefits of tea are likely to drive the growth of the market for tea consumed outside the home in the near future.

The Tea Association of the United States projects that black and green tea imports into the United States will reach 240 million pounds in 2021, a 6% annual growth rate compared to 2020. Consumer preference for hot tea and specialty tea is on the rise, and 15% of all imported tea is green tea. Therefore, it is anticipated that an increase in tea imports will enhance the dynamics of the global tea market in the coming years.

In accordance with the most recent market trends for tea sold outside the home, the green tea segment is anticipated to lead the industry over the forecast period. Less oxidation occurs during the production of green tea leaves. The two most common methods for producing green tea are steaming and pan-firing. Epigallocatechin Gallate (EGCG), which aids in disease prevention, is abundant in green tea. In the near future, it is anticipated that the black tea market will expand significantly. Black tea is heavily oxidized and steeped at high temperatures. It is abundant in antioxidants, which improve overall health and may prevent certain cancers.

Asia-Pacific is expected to lead the out-of-home tea market between 2022 and 2031, followed by North America, according to the most recent market projections. China and India are the foremost producers of tea. As a result of hectic lifestyles, the demand for convenient and healthy products is expected to rise in Asia and the Pacific, leading to an increase in market statistics for the region. In North America and Europe, an increase in the preference for tea over coffee is anticipated to drive industry growth. Due to the numerous health risks associated with coffee, a significant number of people in these regions prefer tea.

Significant players in this industry include Teekanne GmbH & Co. KG, Tata Consumer Products Limited, Unilever, Ito En, Ltd., ApeejaySurrendra Group, Starbucks Coffee Company, Taetea Group, Barry’s Tea, Associated British Foods plc, Bettys and Taylors Group Ltd., and Ito En, Ltd. The majority of companies are committed to expanding their revenue from the out-of-home tea market by investing heavily in R&D. They are also adopting merger-and-acquisition, partnership, and collaboration strategies to expand their regional presence.

The following are key market developments in the Out-of-Home Tea market

In November 2022, Dabur entered the premium black tea market with the introduction of Dabur Vedic Tea on the e-commerce website Flipkart. There are three available product variants.

In November 2022, Tata Consumer Products Limited introduced a new tulsi-flavored green tea under the Tetley brand, thereby enhancing its wellness offering.

