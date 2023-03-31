Nitrile Gloves Market

The global market for nitrile gloves is anticipated to increase at a CAGR of 6% during the forecast period of 2023to 2031. Popularly utilised for disposable gloves, Nitrile gloves are constructed from a synthetic rubber. Nitrile has been around for a long time, but in recent years it has become significantly more affordable, which explains why it is gaining popularity in the health-care, food, and cleaning industries. Nitrile is the glove material with the greatest resistance to puncture. Nitrile gloves are more resistant to chemicals than latex or vinyl gloves.

Various product variants and technological advancements will also be significant growth drivers over the forecast period. As the utility of nitrile gloves expands across multiple industries, demand will increase significantly. Oil and gas, chemical, pharmaceutical, medical and caring, as well as the automotive industry, may be significant consumers of these gloves. As global awareness of viral and bacterial infections increases, the importance of hygiene in the healthcare, beauty, and food care industries is growing. It is essential to note that the price of nitrile gloves significantly influences their dependability and usefulness. During the forecast period, this factor would present market participants with numerous growth opportunities.

Beginning in 2021, the glove manufacturing supply chain encountered unanticipated challenges. Specifically, there is a high demand for nitrile gloves, but there is a shortage of this vital personal protective equipment. This has resulted in a multitude of issues for glove manufacturers, end-users, and everyone else. In addition, only a handful of American companies manufacture nitrile gloves. Due to the sudden increase in demand for nitrile protective gloves, many local distributors were forced to find international suppliers.

Since nitrile gloves are in high demand and there is a limited supply, price increases are inevitable. In addition to the scarcity of raw materials and all other factors, the inability of manufacturers to keep up with demand has caused significant price increases for distributors. Consequently, end users are impacted, as they must now pay a higher price. As a result, sacrificing quality and raising prices may impede market growth during the forecast period.

In 2022, powder-free nitrile gloves held approximately 85 percent of the market.Powdered protective gloves have been identified as the single largest source of latex aeroallergens in a medical facility. Attaching powdered gloves to latex proteins enables aerosolization. In addition to its superior chemical and puncture resistance properties, Nitrile’s primary advantage as a material for disposable gloves is its comfortable fit and complete absence of latex. Even workers with a latex allergy can comfortably wear these nitrile gloves for extended periods. Various cuff lengths are available for nitrile gloves to accommodate various applications. Gloves with standard short cuffs are appropriate for the vast majority of applications and general use.

As powder free gloves undergo a chlorination process or polymer coatings such as acrylics, silicones, and hydrogels, they become less form fitting. As a result, powder free nitrile gloves have replaced latex gloves in healthcare facilities. Since powder-free gloves leave no residue, they are suitable for use in the automotive industry. During the period between 2023 and 2031, the market for powdered nitrile gloves is projected to increase by 4.5%. The coating of cornflour or calcium carbonate on powdered nitrile gloves facilitates donning, improves grip, and reduces internal moisture. Powdered nitrile gloves may cause skin sensitivities or allergies after prolonged use.

In 2022, disposable gloves held an approximate 85.0% market share. In healthcare or care settings, disposable gloves are utilised to prevent the spread of infection between patients and healthcare professionals. Disposable gloves are worn when providing adequate care and assistance to a patient, especially if the carer will come into contact with bodily fluids. The gloves will be removed and discarded after each procedure or patient contact, and the individual will be required to wash or sanitise their hands. This will increase demand for disposable gloves in the future.

The demand for durable products is projected to increase at a CAGR of 5.5% over the forecast period. The environmental advantages of nitrile gloves include their durability, strength, and low waste production. Durable gloves are designed for extended use, particularly in the oil & gas, chemical & petrochemical, automotive, and metal & machinery industries, where harsh working conditions are prevalent. Thicker than disposable gloves, durable nitrile gloves offer superior durability. However, they lack the sensitivity of disposable alternatives and can make intricate tasks uncomfortable. In addition, they must be cleaned after each use more frequently, making them less convenient than disposable gloves.

In 2022, sterile gloves held approximately 72.5% of the market share. An increase in surgical procedures necessitates the use of sterile gloves approved by the FDA. These gloves undergo multiple disinfection and sterilisation processes that eliminate the vast majority of germs and microorganisms, thereby increasing future demand for sterile gloves.

In 2022, hospitals will hold approximately 62% of the market share. Gloves serve as a barrier between microorganisms and the hands. This decreases the likelihood that medical personnel or patients will contract additional diseases. It is essential that hospitals maintain the quality of their medical supply gloves. Hand hygiene is an effective method of infection prevention. According to the CDC 2020, healthcare professionals do not disinfect their hands for as long as they should, which affects one out of every 31 hospital patients per day. Patients and medical personnel are both susceptible to contracting an infection while receiving treatment for another condition.

In hospitals and other medical settings, such as dialysis clinics and nursing homes, the prevention of infectious diseases is of the utmost importance, driving the market for nitrile gloves. The demand for nitrile gloves in the automotive industry is anticipated to increase by 5.5% over the forecast period. In the automotive industry, demand for this product is expected to increase due to the need for safety from sharp edges and tools to hazardous chemicals and substances. Pharmaceutical industry employees are exposed to biological agents, chemical substances, and drugs, posing a variety of occupational hazards. As nitrile gloves protect both pharmaceutical products and workers from chemical hazards, their demand is likely to increase.

Primarily, manufacturers in the nitrile gloves market invest in R&D to introduce new product lines. The market for Nitrile Medical Gloves is highly competitive and fragmented. The industry is currently dominated by a small number of major players in terms of market share. Current market leaders include Dynarex Corporation, Ansell LTD, Halyard, Superior Gloves, Shield Scientific, Renco Corporation, TG Medical Inc, Reflexx S.p.A., HighTech Conversions Inc, and The Glove Company.

For instance:

In January 2021, Ansell Limited acquired the Primus brand and associated assets, including the Sanrea Healthcare Products Life Science and Primus Gloves industries. (“Primus”). Primus & Ansell Ansell and Primus have also formed a supply alliance. Primus, an Indian manufacturer and distributor of gloves for the Specialty Medical and Life Science industries, is one of the few renowned manufacturers of long-cuff gloves on a global scale. This acquisition expands the company’s market presence in India and accelerates the expansion of its Life Sciences division.

Honeywell and Premier Inc. formed a new business partnership in May 2021 in order to increase domestic production of nitrile examination gloves. This new alliance is anticipated to produce at least 750 million nitrile test gloves in its first year. Through this partnership, hospitals, clinics, and other healthcare professionals in the United States will have access to domestically produced exam gloves.

