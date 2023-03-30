During the forecast period of 2023 and 2031, the global microcurrent facial market is expected to expand at a CAGR of 7.5%. It is anticipated that the increasing number of aesthetic professionals, the increasing emphasis on anti-aging treatments, and the high influence of social media will significantly drive market growth. Non-invasive aesthetic procedures offer advantages such as less postoperative pain and surgical wounds, a shorter recovery time, rapid wound healing, smaller incisions, and fewer complications than invasive procedures. Moreover, minimally invasive surgical procedures currently available produce superior outcomes and are more effective than conventional surgical procedures.

According to the Plastic Surgery Statistics Report, 13.2 million minimally invasive cosmetic procedures were performed in the year 2020. In addition, the introduction of various insurance plans for aesthetic and cosmetic procedures has contributed to the rise in awareness and acceptance of these procedures, driving the market growth. Social media plays a significant role in influencing the purchasing decisions of millennials; peer recommendations are extremely influential when it comes to purchasing. According to 2019 data from Hubspot, 71% of people are more likely to purchase a product or service online if it is recommended by others.

In addition, the popularity of nonsurgical skin care treatments is largely responsible for the rise in demand for microcurrent facials. Thus, the growing awareness of the risks and complications associated with invasive cosmetic surgery can be attributed to the rising demand for non-invasive cosmetic procedures. Microcurrent treatments have been used for decades and are considered effective, safe, and targeted. In their early years of use, microcurrent devices were primarily employed in physical therapy. It is safe and effective to start using microcurrent devices in one’s twenties and to continue doing so throughout adulthood. Numerous studies have demonstrated the beneficial and harmful effects of microcurrents. According to a report published on ResearchGate, the microcurrent procedure effectively eliminates and diminishes facial wrinkles after 30 treatment sessions. The forehead improved the most, whereas the nasolabial region improved the least.

In 2022, the skin-tightening segment accounted for 33% of total revenue. By application, the market is divided into anti-aging, skin tightening, skin rejuvenation, and others. By tightening the facial skin, non-surgical skin tightening can give the face a more youthful appearance. These procedures are less invasive than facelifts and tummy tucks. In addition, there are fewer risks associated with skin tightening, and the procedure is inexpensive and has a shorter recovery period. During the forecast period, the skin rejuvenation segment is anticipated to grow at the highest rate, 7.5%. The expansion is due to the fact that skin rejuvenation is one of the most popular treatments in the cosmetics industry, with a rise in the number of consumers opting for this method. Skin rejuvenation treats common skin conditions such as wrinkles, pigmentation, vascular conditions, loss of skin tone, and dullness.

At 42% of total revenue in 2022, the medspa segment held the largest market share. The professional microcurrent treatment performed in a medspa is typically significantly more effective than at-home devices, making their use at home dangerous and implying that they may produce significantly more noticeable results. Due to the prevalence of social media trends and social media influencers, microcurrent facial has become a necessity in the medspa industry due to its minimally invasive nature and effective results.

The at-home market segment is anticipated to grow by 7.2% over the forecast period. Increasing demand for specialized microcurrent facials has resulted in the emergence of fashionable at-home devices, such as the NuFace Trinity face gym pure lift face and facial toning device, for improved results at home. In general, microcurrent devices used at home consume significantly less energy than office or medspa equipment, and the devices are less expensive than professional treatments.

North America held a 35% revenue share of the global microcurrent facial market in 2022. One of the leading contributors to market expansion in this region is the rising popularity of cosmetic procedures. In addition, the easy availability and growing adoption of advanced treatment options, such as laser treatments and other non-surgical procedures, to enhance aesthetic appeal are expected to fuel market growth.

Europe held the second-largest share and is anticipated to experience the greatest growth, 7.8%, over the next few years. Significant contributors to the non-invasive aesthetic procedures market in Europe are the presence of developed economies such as Germany and the United Kingdom in the region. Due to its innovative technologies and well-established infrastructure, Europe is one of the most technologically advanced regions in the world, resulting in superior healthcare facilities and patient care. In addition, a relatively less stringent medical device approval process is expected to stimulate regional growth in this region.

In order to capture a substantial market share, key players continue to offer advanced aesthetic treatments. The expansion of the industry is directly correlated with the development of non-invasive procedures that provide high-quality, cost-effective services. Companies frequently engage in strategic initiatives such as strategic partnerships, mergers & acquisitions, new product launches, and collaborations to increase market share and goodwill. NuFACE announced the release of FDA-approved devices Trinity+ and Mini+ in August 2022, for example. The company introduced its innovative Bluetooth-enabled application to grant access to exclusive advanced treatments targeting different skin layers and to facilitate device pairing. Skin Body Health Clinic, Skintherapy, American Face and Body Clinic, Medicis Medical Spa, SkinLab USA, Skinglow Clinic, Wyndham Place Clinic, Enhance Aesthetics and Laser Clinic, The Ottawa Skin Clinic, and Renejo Skin Clinic are among the leading companies in the microcurrent facial market.

