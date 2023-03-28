During the forecast period of 2022 and 2031, the global market for lithium silicate is anticipated to expand at a CAGR of 3.2%. The construction industry is anticipated to drive revenue growth on the global lithium silicate market during the forecast period. Lithium silicate is widely used as an architectural coating in the construction industry. It is anticipated that population growth will increase the global demand for housing units, thereby bolstering market statistics. Increased discretionary income is likely to lead to greater expenditures on home improvements and renovations. To meet the growing demand for their products, lithium silicate manufacturers and suppliers are expanding their production capacities. Additionally, they are investing heavily in research and development for new products to increase their market share of lithium silicate.

Lithium silicate is an aqueous solution of lithium oxide (Li2O) and colloidal silica (SiO2). Typically, it is utilised in the production of refractory ceramics, glazes, and specialty paints and coatings. Additionally, lithium silicate is used to treat the surface of concrete. In lithium silicate, lithium functions as a silica carrier. As a corrosion inhibitor, lithium disilicate is utilised in the marine industry. Additionally, it is utilised in the production of dental crowns. Additionally, fibreglass can utilise lithium disilicate as a bonding agent. Lithium silicates are used to produce, among other building materials, cement, concrete, asbestos tiles, ceramics, and coatings of aluminium, iron, wood, and synthetic resin. These silicates are ideal for wet environments and water-resistant coatings. As popular concrete floor hardeners, lithium silicates penetrate calcium hydroxide-saturated leak water channels and voids when sprayed on concrete surfaces. These silicates react with free lime (calcium hydroxide) to form insoluble calcium silicate hydrate gels. These gels increase the surface density, strength, and tensile strength of treated concrete. This makes the concrete floor more resistant to abrasion. The concrete floor is therefore easier to maintain and requires less dusting. In addition, liquid floor hardeners improve floor protection and impart a glossy finish.

Lithium silicates are widely used in the production of concrete and ceramics. These silicates are utilised to increase the surface density and hardness of concrete. Demand for lithium concrete sealers, lithium hardeners, lithium silicate solutions, lithium silicate sealers, and lithium silicate densifiers is anticipated to increase as a result of population growth and resulting construction sector investment growth. This is anticipated to contribute to market expansion in the near future.

The reaction between alkali and silica is inhibited or slowed by lithium hardeners. The Alkali-silica Reaction (ASR) gel produced by the reaction between silica and alkali oxides expands when exposed to water. This results in concrete fractures. Sodium and potassium hardeners added to concrete contribute directly to the ASR issue. To produce durable concrete, ASR must be diminished. The addition of lithium salts prevents the expansion caused by ASR. Lithium silicate is an economical method for preventing ASR. In the near future, this will likely increase the size of the lithium silicate market.

Lithium silicate can be used as a surface treatment agent on metal surfaces. It can also be employed as an anti-rust liquid on steel surfaces. Lithium silicate is used as an anti-corrosion agent for metal components in accordions, radios, and other instruments. It is also used to decorate non-ferrous metals and preserve light and colour in handicrafts. Lithium silicates are utilised to reduce water-soluble byproducts and efflorescence due to their low water solubility. These advantages are likely to fuel lithium silicate market expansion in the coming years.

According to the most recent lithium silicate market trends, the application segment for concrete hardeners is anticipated to lead the industry over the forecast period. Lithium hardeners enhance the density and tensile strength of concrete surfaces. They are typically inorganic and can be applied to either cured or uncured concrete surfaces in dry or liquid form. When chemical hardeners are applied to the surface of concrete, the free lime reacts to form a mixture of dicalcium and tricalcium silicates. Calcium silicate hydrate, also known as tobermorite gel, is formed when these dicalcium and tricalcium silicate complexes in concrete react further with the additional water present.

Lithium silicates provide strength, durability, and resistance to moisture, chemicals, and abrasion when used as chemical hardeners. Consequently, these silicates result in substantial construction cost savings and facilitate the efficient application of concrete floors. These advantages drive the use of lithium silicates in residential, commercial, and industrial construction. Lithium hardeners interact with calcium components in concrete to form exceptionally stable and robust silicate structures, thereby enhancing and prolonging the lithium’s reactivity. Hardeners based on lithium react more thoroughly and uniformly than those based on sodium and potassium. In addition, they do not produce silica gel to seal the concrete surface or cause map cracking or crazing. Lithium hardeners are less water-soluble than sodium and potassium hardeners, and they absorb water less readily. Consequently, the concrete is more water resistant.

According to the most recent market projections, Asia-Pacific is expected to hold the largest share of the lithium silicate market from 2022 to 2031. Rapid urbanisation and industrialization in developing nations like China, India, Indonesia, and Malaysia are driving the expansion of regional markets. China is anticipated to be the growth engine of the Asia-Pacific industry during the forecast period.

The global market is highly fragmented, with a small number of large corporations controlling the majority of the share. Through research and development, the majority of companies are focusing on expanding their lithium silicate market share. Vendors are also adopting partnerships, collaborations, and mergers & acquisitions to expand their regional presence. PQ Corporation, Eastman Chemical Company, HELM AG, Ganfeng Lithium Group Co., Ltd., Nippon Chemical Industrial Co., Ltd., Bisley International, Jiangyin GUOLIAN Chemical Co., Ltd., Silmaco, Noble Alchem Pvt. Ltd., Xetex Industries Private Limited, Shandong Look Chemical Co., Ltd., NYACOL Nano Technologies Inc., and RongXiang Industrial Co., Ltd. are the leading companies in the market.

