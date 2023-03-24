During the forecast period of 2023 to 2031, the market for ischemia-reperfusion injury therapeutics is projected to expand at a CAGR of 6.2%. Reperfusion injury also referred to as Ischemia-Reperfusion Injury, is the tissue damage that occurs when blood supply is restored to ischemic tissue. Increased tissue damage and fluid filtration throughout the tissue are the primary growth drivers of the market. Demand for reperfusion injury is anticipated to be bolstered during the forecast period by an increase in market awareness and R&D spending. Ischemia-reperfusion injury (IRI) occurs when blood flow is blocked (ischemia) and then restored (reperfusion) to a tissue area (reperfusion). This can occur when a blood vessel is temporarily blocked and then reopened, for example, during a heart attack, stroke, or surgery. Ischemia deprives tissue of oxygen and nutrients, which can cause cell and tissue damage. When blood flow is restored (reperfusion), the sudden influx of oxygen can initiate a cascade of damaging reactions, including inflammation and the production of reactive oxygen species (ROS), leading to further tissue damage. This injury may cause structural and functional organ impairments, including myocardial infarction, stroke, and kidney injury.

The global ischemia reperfusion injury therapeutics market is driven by an increase in the prevalence of cardiovascular diseases, the aging population, and the awareness of ischemia-reperfusion injuries among healthcare professionals and patients. As a result of technological advances and the development of new and effective therapies, manufacturers have access to vast market opportunities. Government initiatives and funding for the research and development of new therapies also contribute to market expansion. The COVID-19 pandemic reduced the number of elective surgeries, resulting in fewer cases of ischemia-reperfusion injury. Additionally, the pandemic reduced research and development funding. However, the increased focus on COVID-19 treatments has resulted in new discoveries and developments that may one day aid in the treatment of the ischemia-reperfusion injury. The market is growing due to an increase in the number of patients requiring IRI treatment as a result of a rise in the incidence of cardiovascular diseases and organ transplants. The expansion of the market is being driven by the increase in healthcare expenditures and awareness of IRI treatment options.

Ischemia-reperfusion injury therapeutics market share is being driven by an increase in the patient population requiring IRI treatment as a result of the prevalence of cardiovascular diseases like heart attack and stroke. Ischemia-reperfusion injury is the leading cause of tissue damage in patients with cardiovascular disease and may occur during angioplasty and other medical procedures. An aging population and an increase in cardiovascular diseases risk factors, such as obesity and diabetes, are expected to drive the demand for ischemia-reperfusion injury therapeutics.

Cardiovascular diseases (CVDs) are the leading cause of death on a global scale. According to the World Health Organization (WHO), cardiovascular diseases (CVDs) are the leading cause of death in the world, accounting for 17.9 million deaths per year. As a result of an aging population and a rise in risk factors such as obesity and diabetes, cardiovascular diseases are on the rise. Moreover, CVDs are more prevalent in low- and middle-income nations with limited access to healthcare and preventative measures.

The increased awareness of IRI among healthcare professionals and patients drives the demand for effective treatments. Education and training are increasing awareness of this condition among healthcare professionals. This is likely to increase the number of diagnoses and treatments. Patients now have a greater understanding of the condition and its potential complications. Awareness of IRI has resulted in an increase in research and development, as well as the introduction of several treatments for the condition.

IRI is becoming more well-known as a result of an increase in research and comprehension of the underlying mechanisms and potential interventions that could be utilized to mitigate its effects. In addition, the application of ischemia-reperfusion in a variety of clinical settings, such as organ transplantation and cardiopulmonary bypass surgery, has increased awareness and comprehension of the condition. In addition, the growing popularity of regenerative medicine has led to a heightened focus on the role of ischemia-reperfusion in tissue injury and repair. Over the forecast period, demand for ischemia-reperfusion injury therapeutics is projected to be driven by increased awareness among healthcare professionals and patients.

The development of new and effective therapies for the ischemia-reperfusion injury that are more effective and have fewer side effects than existing therapies is expected to stimulate the growth of the market for ischemia-reperfusion injury therapeutics. This will likely result in an increase in demand for these therapies and an increase in revenue for the companies. In addition, ongoing IRI therapeutics research and development may lead to the discovery of new targets and therapeutic mechanisms. This is anticipated to hasten market expansion. New and effective therapies, such as drugs that can target specific pathways or molecules involved in the injury process, are anticipated to drive industry growth. For instance, drugs that inhibit inflammation or oxidative stress may aid in reducing the tissue damage caused by IRI. The use of regenerative medicine techniques, such as stem cell therapy, to repair or replace damaged cells and tissues may lead to the development of therapies that restore function and reduce the risk of complications. Additionally, new technologies such as remote monitoring and telemedicine are being implemented to improve the diagnosis and treatment of IRI. Recent advances in IRI treatment include the use of stem cells and exosomes, pharmacological agents such as statins and phosphodiesterase inhibitors, and remote ischemic preconditioning. The use of hyperbaric oxygen therapy and extracorporeal devices to remove harmful molecules from the blood are two additional promising research areas.

In terms of treatment, the drug therapy segment dominated the global ischemia reperfusion injury therapeutics market in 2022. Typically, IRIs are treated with widely accepted and well-established medications. These medications, which target inflammation or oxidative stress, may lessen the harm caused by IRIs and improve patient outcomes. In addition, efforts are ongoing to develop new, more effective treatments for IRI. This is expected to drive the drug therapy market in the years to come.

The BAY-606583 market segment held the largest share of the product market in 2022. BAY-606583 is an adenosine receptor used to reduce myocardial reperfusion injury and protect the heart and kidney of test animals from ischemia. In addition, it is useful for the treatment of acute lung and brain injuries. GS-459679 inhibited caspase-3 in heart tissue 60 minutes after reperfusion injury when administered following 30 minutes of myocardial ischemia. APP-103 is a copolymer molecule derived from polyoxalate that reduces tissue injury and ischemia-reperfusion injury. It is a novel, non-toxic, site-activating therapeutic approach that mitigates ischemia-reperfusion injury in solid organ transplantation.

The Hypothermia treatment market dominated the therapeutic segment in 2022. Due to its use in cardiac arrest patients, the Therapeutic Hypothermia segment held the largest share of the reperfusion injury market in 2022 and is projected to grow at a CAGR of 5.5% from 2023 to 2031. It increases newborn survival and decreases brain damage after birth asphyxia, nearly doubling the probability of normal survival. It helps to moderate intracranial pressure, decrease the harmful impact of a patient’s inflammatory immune responses during reperfusion injury, and decrease the patient’s production of potentially lethal free radicals during reperfusion injury. Reperfusion Injury causes biochemical imbalances within the cell, which leads to cell death and enlargement of the infarct. Cyclosporin treatment rescues ischemic myocardium and reduces infarct size. The segment of the reperfusion injury market with the highest growth rate during the forecast period is anticipated to be therapeutic hypothermia.

North America dominated the global market for ischemia-reperfusion injury therapeutics in 2022. Due to the high prevalence of cardiovascular diseases and the high number of surgical procedures, the region has a high incidence of IRI. In addition, the well-established healthcare infrastructure in North America permits early diagnosis and treatment of IRI. Governments in the region support the development and promotion of new IRI treatments by providing funding and incentives for research and development. High healthcare expenditures and patients’ access to advanced treatments and technologies contribute to the growth of the market in North America. During the forecast period, it is anticipated that the Asia-Pacific market will expand rapidly. This is due to a rise in the elderly population, which is more susceptible to IRI, as well as greater public and professional awareness. The expansion of healthcare infrastructure and the emergence of more advanced medical technologies contribute to the growth of the regional market. In addition, the Asia-Pacific market is driven by an increase in the number of surgical procedures and a greater emphasis on organ transplantation.

Amyndas Pharmaceuticals LLC, Angion, Bolder Biotechnology, Opsona Therapeutics Ltd., Pharming Group NV, Prolong Pharmaceuticals, Prothix BV, Stealth BioTherapeutics, Inc., SBI Pharmaceuticals, Faraday Pharmaceuticals, and Zealand Pharma A/S are among these companies. These companies engage in mergers and acquisitions, strategic partnerships, and the introduction of new products to expand their market presence. In March 2022, SBI Pharmaceuticals and the University of Oxford announced that the former had initiated a phase II clinical trial to develop a cardioprotective agent combining 5-ALA hydrochloride and sodium ferrous citrate for the mitigation of IRI as a result of cardiac surgery under cardiopulmonary bypass. According to the sponsorship agreement for the clinical trial, both parties sponsor the trial.

