Infant Oxygen Hoods Market

In the coming years, the global market for infant oxygen hoods is anticipated to expand at a rapid rate due to the rising incidence of infant respiratory problems and the rising demand for advanced respiratory treatments. Parental understanding of the significance of infant respiratory care is likely to contribute to market expansion. In the near future, an increase in the number of infants born prematurely and with congenital respiratory problems is expected to accelerate market growth. As the demand for effective respiratory care for newborns rises, market participants have access to substantial opportunities. In order to increase their market share, leading competitors are emphasising the adoption of innovative technologies.

Oxygen hoods for infants are medical devices used to administer oxygen therapy to infants with respiratory issues. Typically, these devices are used to treat premature infants and infants born with congenital respiratory problems. These devices are designed to fit over a baby’s head and provide an oxygen flow to aid in breathing. Acrylic glass or polycarbonate are common construction materials because they are durable, stain-resistant, and simple to sterilise. Medical devices, such as neonatal oxygen hoods, infant oxygen hoods, and newborn oxygen hoods, are essential in neonatal care because they provide a precise flow of oxygen to the infant, thereby aiding in the management of respiratory issues and improving overall health. These devices are used in numerous medical procedures, including the treatment of respiratory distress in newborns and the management of respiratory issues in premature infants. In digital neonatal care, which employs cutting-edge technologies to monitor and treat newborns with respiratory issues, these devices are also utilised.

A major factor driving the global market for infant oxygen hoods is the rising incidence of respiratory disorders among infants. Respiratory issues are prevalent in newborns, particularly preterm infants and those born with congenital respiratory disorders. These conditions can range from mild to severe and require numerous treatments, including oxygen therapy. According to a report published by the World Health Organization (WHO) in June 2019, the leading cause of morbidity and mortality among newborns in low- and middle-income countries is respiratory problems. According to the report, approximately sixteen percent of neonatal deaths worldwide are attributed to respiratory issues. According to research, premature infants are at an increased risk for respiratory problems. A study published in September 2018 in Pediatrics found that premature infants are more likely to develop respiratory distress syndrome (RDS), a common respiratory disorder that can be fatal if left untreated. In addition, approximately 50% of infants born before 28 weeks of gestation and 15% of infants born between 28 and 32 weeks of gestation were affected by RDS.

The market for infant oxygen hoods is driven by technological advancements that enable the development of newer, more advanced devices that incorporate advanced technologies and materials. These advancements have increased the effectiveness and safety of infant oxygen hoods. In January 2021, Natus Medical, Inc. introduced the NeoBLUE Radiant Warmer and NeoBLUE Phototherapy Hood. The device combines sophisticated temperature control technology with an integrated phototherapy system for the treatment of jaundice, making it a valuable tool for newborn care professionals. In October of 2020, Fisher & Paykel Healthcare introduced the Bubble CPAP system. Using a bubble generator, this system administers constant positive airway pressure (CPAP) to infants with respiratory distress. The device has numerous configurable settings and alarms to ensure proper operation.

In 2021, polycarbonate dominated the global market for infant oxygen hoods in terms of material. This is due to technological advancements, advantages, and an increase in the launch of new products. Polycarbonate is more durable and resilient than other materials, making it suitable for oxygen hoods. It is lightweight, shatterproof, transparent, and easy to sterilise and maintain compared to other materials. In the coming years, the segment is anticipated to be driven by the introduction of new polycarbonate-based products, such as VYAIRE Medical’s OxyShield Infant Hood.

The segment of reusable infant oxygen hoods held the largest market share by application in 2022. Environmental safety and cost-efficiency are the segment’s driving forces. The reuse of hoods is more environmentally friendly. This reduces waste compared to disposable alternatives. Because they are reusable, these hoods are more cost-effective in the long run than disposable hoods. Hospitals and other medical facilities prefer reusable infant oxygen hoods to reduce costs. Consequently, it is anticipated that the segment of reusable hoods will dominate the market over the next few years.

As end-users, hospitals and clinics held a significant share of the global market in 2022. There is a high demand for medical equipment, including infant oxygen hoods, as the number of patients seeking treatment in hospitals and clinics increases. Hospital and clinic personnel are proficient in the use of infant oxygen hoods. Consequently, the segment’s industry dominance can be attributed to a large budget and a large number of patients.

In 2022, North America held the largest market share worldwide for infant oxygen hoods. The trend is anticipated to continue throughout the forecast period. Due to the high prevalence of preterm births and the availability of advanced medical facilities, it is anticipated that the regional market will experience significant growth. According to World Health Organization statistics, the United States has one of the highest preterm birth rates in the world, at approximately 10.1%. Preterm birth is the leading cause of respiratory distress in newborns. Preterm birth prevalence has increased demand for infant oxygen hoods and other neonatal care products.

In addition, advanced medical facilities have contributed to the growth of the infant oxygen hoods market in North America. The region is home to some of the world’s most advanced medical facilities and has a well-established healthcare system that is equipped to handle the needs of critically ill newborns. Access to advanced medical technologies, such as infant oxygen hoods, has improved the outlook for premature and critically ill infants in the region.

The Asia-Pacific market for infant oxygen hoods is anticipated to present substantial growth opportunities due to the increasing demand for advanced medical devices and growing awareness of the importance of neonatal care in the region. Due to a rise in healthcare infrastructure investment and the adoption of advanced medical technologies, China and India have increased the number of specialised neonatal care facilities. As a result, demand has increased for these devices and other neonatal care products.

As parents have become more aware of the potential long-term effects of respiratory distress in newborns, the significance of early diagnosis and treatment has increased. Consequently, the number of premature and critically ill infants treated in NICUs in Asia and the Pacific has increased.

Businesses are emphasising product launches, divestitures, mergers and acquisitions (M&A), and partnerships to strengthen their market position. The leading companies in the market are GE Healthcare, Phoenix Medical Systems (P) Ltd., GaleMed Corporation, Ningbo David Medical Device Co., Ltd. (David Medical), Drager, Fanem, GINEVRI SRL, nice Neotech Medical Systems Pvt. Ltd., S STechnomed (P) Ltd., Olidef Medical, Utah Medical Products, Inc., and Zhengzhou Dison Instrument and Meter Co., Ltd.

Key market developments include the following:

In August of 2019, Drager will release the Babylog VN500 neonatal ventilator in Germany. The device is outfitted with a variety of cutting-edge technologies designed to aid medical professionals in accurately and safely treating infants with respiratory distress.

In July 2019, GE Healthcare announced the acquisition of Novalung, a German producer of extracorporeal oxygenation (ECMO) systems, including infant oxygen hoods. GE Healthcare was able to expand its presence in the ECMO market and gain access to Novalung’s cutting-edge technology and expertise in this area through the acquisition.

