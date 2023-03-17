During the period between 2023 and 2031, the global market for dental gypsum is projected to expand at a CAGR of 5%. This is due to the increase in dental tourism, cosmetic dentistry demand, and oral health awareness. It is anticipated that the adoption of digital dentistry technologies, such as CAD/CAM systems and 3D printing, will contribute to industry expansion. The development of innovative and cost-effective dental products offers numerous business opportunities. Dental gypsum is derived from the mineral gypsum, which is found in deposits throughout the world. It is processed and refined to produce a uniform and high-quality dental plaster. It is a fine, white powder that, when mixed with water, transforms into a strong but malleable substance. Dental gypsum is used to create tooth impressions, mouth and tooth models, as well as dental restorations such as crowns and bridges. Numerous dental applications, such as orthodontics, prosthodontics, and dental education, employ it. It is also utilized in the manufacture of dental instruments. Dental gypsum is utilized by dentists, dental technicians, and dental students from all over the world. It is a crucial component of a variety of dental procedures and a fundamental aspect of the dental industry. Increasing demand for dental care and the introduction of new technologies and materials have contributed to the industry’s rapid global expansion.

The development of dental materials and technologies has had a significant impact on the global dental gypsum market. It is utilized in the production of new dental materials and instruments, which are employed in a wide range of dental procedures. There have been significant developments in dental ceramics in recent years. These are used to create crowns, bridges, and veneers, and are renowned for their natural appearance and durability.Dental gypsum stone is utilized to create models and molds of the teeth and mouth, which are then used to manufacture dental ceramics. As dental ceramics continue to evolve and improve, it is likely that demand for dental gypsum will increase. The use of composite materials to fill cavities and repair chips and cracks in teeth is another example of material advancement in dentistry. Composite materials, which consist of a combination of resin and glass or ceramic particles, offer a solution for dental restorations that is both durable and aesthetically pleasing. As a result of advancements in dental materials and technologies, the use of dental gypsum in the manufacturing of dental materials and appliances has increased the demand for dental gypsum. As the dental gypsum industry develops and evolves, so too would the market.

Due to a greater emphasis on oral hygiene, the demand for dental care and dental products is increasing. This has resulted in a rise in the number of dental clinics and practices, as well as the development of novel dental technologies and materials. Numerous dental procedures, such as the creation of dental restorations and appliances, require the use of dental gypsum. According to the World Health Organization (WHO), oral diseases are the most prevalent noncommunicable disease worldwide and a significant public health concern. In 2022, oral diseases affect more than 3.5 billion people or nearly half of the global population. This highlights the importance of oral hygiene and the requirement for dental care. According to the Global Burden of Disease Study conducted by the Institute for Health Metrics and Evaluation (IHME), oral diseases are the leading worldwide cause of disability and lost productivity. According to the study, oral diseases contributed to the loss of nearly 200 million healthy life years worldwide in 2017, thereby driving demand for dental gypsum.

Adults aged 65 and older are a growing population for dental offices. The Federal Interagency Forum estimates that there will be approximately 72 million adults in the United States by 2030. Erosion of tooth enamel caused by aging makes teeth more susceptible to decay and damage. Due to excessive gingival recession, older adults are at a greater risk for root caries, which will result in tooth loss, making it difficult for the elderly to properly chew food and reducing their nutrient intake.

In recent years, the majority of people have sought dental care outside of their local facilities, which is frequently accompanied by a vacation. This has resulted in the development of dental tourism in areas where medical tourism is prevalent. Even with reimbursements, dental care can be very expensive in many developed nations, and this has led the Indian dental plaster market to gain traction over the forecast period. In India, the availability of reasonably priced, high-quality dental care will increase market demand. Due to lower real estate and labor costs, dental care is less expensive in a number of developing countries. Additionally, it has significantly cheaper malpractice insurance and student loan debt for dentists. Consequently, this factor is expected to stimulate the market for dental plaster.

According to research conducted by the American Academy of Cosmetic Dentistry, 26% of patients seek cosmetic dentistry in their forties. Numerous cosmetic treatments are now available around the world as a result of heightened global awareness of the significance of healthy gums and teeth to physical appearance. Dental plaster materials have made cosmetic dentistry more accessible to a larger population by facilitating painless injections and high-quality X-rays. This is another factor driving market sales of dental plaster throughout the forecast period. For instance, in February 2019, Kulzer introduced “The Cara i500,” a digital intraoral scanner with high precision, enhanced efficiency, and exceptional productivity. This device’s portability and light weight facilitate the scanning procedure for the patient. It has two cameras that enable rapid scanning and images with high resolution.

Dentistry exemplifies the marriage of science and art. As dental procedures become more expensive for patients in low- and middle-income nations, the economies of countries like Brazil, Argentina, and others are harmed. These expenses include rent or expenditures for the practice’s facility, location, comfort, and ambiance. In addition, it will cover the salaries of staff members, and nurses, supplies, taxes, electricity, technology, and health insurance. Investing in technologies such as digital X-ray, laser technology, pure-grade chemicals, equipment, and other tools is expensive. This contributes indirectly to the high cost of dental care. This could be an obstacle for the market for dental plaster during the forecast period.

Dentists can now create dentures and veneers for teeth with relative ease, thanks to CAD/CAM and 3D printing. Patients experience improved outcomes, less pain, and a quicker return to normalcy as a result of the use of effective materials, digital imaging, and laser technology. The EXOCAD dental CAD software from ETI Empire Direct is an adaptable, quick, and fully automated CAD solution for dental labs. This software enables the customization of dentures, crowns, bridges, veneers, inlays, onlays, and ponitics. Because dental plaster is routinely used in dentistry to create models for prostheses, costings, and coatings, the material used in the plaster must have certain physical properties that make it sufficiently robust for further study. In response to this issue, gypsum is widely used in the production of dental casts and dies. Gypsum is an ideal component for dental plaster due to its ideal surface, microhardness, resistance to scratching, low-setting expansion, and high compressive strength. For example, Formula by Saint Gobain produces “Pro-model super,” a hemihydrate plaster containing gypsum that is widely used in dentistry for working models, prosthetic models, and repair models. Those who enter the market for personal and dental care will benefit from these lucrative growth opportunities. This will stimulate the dental plaster market throughout the forecast period.

Die dental stone plaster held the largest portion of the global dental gypsum market by product type in 2021, as it is the hardest and most durable variety of gypsum. Die dental stone is utilized in a variety of dental procedures, including the creation of models of teeth and oral structures, denture fabrication, and crown and bridge construction. It is also used to make impressions of the teeth and mouth, which can be used to create custom-fitted dental appliances or to evaluate the health of the teeth and gums. Dental stone is an essential material in the field of dentistry and has a wide range of applications in the fabrication of dental appliances and models. Due to its versatility and capacity to hold intricate details, it is a valuable instrument for dentists and dental technicians. During the forecast period, these factors are anticipated to boost the segment of die dental stone.

The hospital segment is anticipated to hold the largest market share in terms of end-user during the forecast period. This is due to the introduction of cutting-edge technologies, the expansion of dental clinics and hospitals worldwide, the growing popularity of dental tourism, and the rise in group dental practises in developed countries. During the forecast period, the dental clinics segment is anticipated to grow at a CAGR of 5.6%. Due to their use of multiple oral care technologies, dental clinics have the highest dental plaster adoption rate. Dental clinics are the leading investors in the dental plaster market on account of their high product adoption and skilled staff.

In 2022, approximately 40% of the market share was held by North America. During the forecast period, the region is anticipated to be a lucrative market for dental gypsum. North America’s dominance is attributable to its well-established healthcare infrastructure. Due to the presence of key players and an increase in dental research and development activities, the United States dominated the region. Asia-Pacific is anticipated to have the fastest growth rate during the forecast period. From 2023 to 2031, it is projected to grow at a rapid CAGR. In 2022, the U.S. held a 93% share of the North American dental plasters market and is anticipated to continue experiencing rapid growth throughout the forecast period. Due to the rising prevalence of periodontitis among the elderly population in the United States, dental plaster consumption is on the rise. Additionally, dentistry has the highest use of CAD/CAM equipment and software in the nation. In the United States, coverage for oral care is included in attractive reimbursement schemes, which will also drive market growth over the forecast period.

India accounted for 45.5% of South Asia’s market share in 2022, and its revenue is anticipated to grow at a CAGR of 6% over the forecast period. India is experiencing a substantial rise in dental tourism from developed countries. International patients can afford quality dental care in India through dental tourism. The dentists of India are the most successful and qualified in the world. Dental education in India has earned international recognition. India will become a market for dental plaster due to the increasing awareness of oral health treatment and the prevalence of periodontitis among the elderly. Due to its high standard of care and affordable prices, India is a popular dental tourism destination for patients from abroad. Patients have access to the nation’s most successful and qualified dentists. Dental education in India has achieved international recognition.

China is anticipated to experience a robust growth rate of approximately 5.8% CAGR during the forecast period. The expansion of the market for dental plaster in the United States can be attributed to the country’s stringent yet convenient product testing regulations compared to those of traditional markets. Key players from established regions may enter China in order to expedite product approval and expand their market presence. In addition, an increase in oral health treatment awareness and the prevalence of periodontitis among the elderly are expected to boost the market for dental gypsum in India.

The global market is highly fragmented, with numerous participants. The majority of businesses invest heavily in research and development, primarily to develop innovative plaster techniques. Key competitors have adopted product portfolio expansion and merger and acquisition strategies. Gyprock, Heraeus Kulzer, USG, Kerr Dental, Yoshino Gypsum, Whip-Mix, Saint-Gobain Formula, Nobilium, 3M Science, Coltene, ETI Empire Direct, and Georgia-Pacific Gypsum are global leaders in the industry.

Key Developments in the Global Dental Gypsum Market

In July 2019, 3M introduced a new dental gypsum called ‘3M Cast-A-Stone’, which is formulated to offer improved precision and stability in the production of dental models.

In March of 2018, Coltene introduced HyCast, a new dental gypsum designed for use with the HyCast system and offers enhanced precision and stability in the production of dental models.

