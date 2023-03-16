Custom Antibody Market

The global market for custom antibodies is expected to expand at a CAGR of 10.5% during the forecast period of 2023 to 2031. Consequently, the primary growth drivers for this market are an increase in research activity, particularly in the life sciences industry, and the expansion of industry-academic partnerships. Moreover, the objective of custom antibody production is to obtain an antibody that performs well with a particular qualitative or quantitative immunodetection method. In this market, the quality of catalog antibodies (to ensure the reproducibility of results) is also a concern, which is why end users prefer custom-made antibodies.

Due to lengthy development and approval cycles, the R&D industry has historically been capital-intensive. R&D investment occupies a prime position in global expenditure. Governments acknowledge research and development as a vital investment for national advancement, international competitiveness, and the public good. Consequently, R&D expenditures and funding have increased steadily over time. According to R&D Magazine (2020), more than 115 countries will invest $2.5 trillion in 2021 in R&D industries, government labs, and academic research centers. Due to the sudden outbreak of the COVID-19 pandemic, global R&D expenditures shifted dramatically. Several nations’ research and development expenditures decreased dramatically in 2020. China, on the other hand, invested a record 10% of its annual growth in research and development. This proportion is projected to remain unchanged in 2021. Increased emphasis has been placed on biopharmaceutical research and development as the demand for effective therapeutic drugs with fewer side effects has increased. The global pharmaceutical R&D sector accounts for approximately 80% of the total R&D expenditures in the life sciences industry. Large pharmaceutical companies such as F. Hoffmann-La Roche Ltd. (Switzerland), Merck KGaA (Germany), and Pfizer (United States) invest nearly USD 50 billion per year in research and development. Similarly, the availability of organization funds for a variety of genomic projects is advancing genomics research. It is anticipated that an increase in research activity and the availability of funding will drive the overall purchase and consumption of antibodies, thereby contributing to the growth of the custom antibodies market.

Emerging as a central area of research in the healthcare industry, personalized medicine has entered mainstream clinical practice and is altering the identification, classification, and treatment of numerous diseases. Oncology is the field in which these advancements are most evident. According to a report by the Personalized Medicine Coalition (2020), the number of personalized medicine drugs, treatments, and diagnostics has increased since 2006, and this trend is expected to continue in the coming years. Moreover, biopharmaceutical companies have nearly doubled their R&D investments in personalized medicine over the past five years, and this trend is anticipated to increase by 33 percent over the next five years. In recent years, there has been an increase in the demand for protein therapeutics such as hormones, vaccines, monoclonal antibodies, blood factors, and therapeutic enzymes. Newly engineered protein therapeutics, such as bispecific mAbs and mAbs conjugated with small-molecule drugs, are also in development. Protein therapeutics are highly regarded for their potential to treat a wide range of diseases, and their demand has skyrocketed in recent years due to the prevalence of chronic diseases. Blinatumomab, for instance, is an FDA-approved bispecific T-cell engager antibody (BiTE) for cancer patients with relapsed or resistant B-cell precursors. In addition, approximately fifty bispecific antibodies for various cancers are undergoing clinical trials.

Browse for report at : https://www.acutemarketreports.com/report/custom-antibody-market

In terms of the uptake of highly specific custom-made antibodies, the rising demand for protein therapeutics and personalized medicine, as well as the development of newly engineered proteins, are expected to generate growth opportunities for research markets. In the past decade, the life science industry has witnessed a tenfold increase in the number of papers with reproducibility issues. The utilization of insufficiently validated antibodies is one of the primary contributors to this reproducibility crisis. Variability between batches and non-specific target binding has a substantial effect on scientific inquiry. Increasingly, protein scaffolds are used to detect target proteins. It is possible to engineer RNA or DNA aptamers and protein scaffolds against a specific target and function, with batch-to-batch consistency and at a fraction of the cost of antibodies. In addition, both affinity reagents are entirely produced in vitro and are not constrained by the limitations of animal antibody production. Their smaller size increases tissue penetration, enhancing access to epitopes within tissue sections for the study of proteins for which it is impossible to generate antibodies and decreasing false-negative immunohistochemistry results. Applications such as super-resolution microscopy and intracellular live-cell imaging are now feasible for investigating the molecular dynamics of diverse cellular processes due to the aforementioned advantages and the antibodies’ ability to function in a wider range of conditions, including intracellular environments that degrade the antibody structure. Consequently, these alternate antibodies can be utilized to combat the current reproducibility crisis.

The low molecular weight of these molecules precludes their use as therapeutics, despite the fact that they improve research applications. The industry employs various strategies to address this problem, including the addition of an antibody domain or an albumin-binding domain to the scaffold or the increase in molecular weight of protein scaffolds. By stimulating the immune system, the fusion of an antibody domain with a protein scaffold can also improve therapeutic efficacy. As a result, the development and expansion of antibody substitutes may impede the market expansion of antibodies in the coming years.

In 2022, monoclonal antibodies constituted 51% of the market for custom antibodies. This dominant market share can be attributed to the substantial R&D expenditures of market leaders. Moreover, the rising risk of lifestyle-related chronic diseases is expected to increase the clinical urgency to incorporate these systems, thereby driving the market for custom antibodies over the forecast period. However, custom monoclonal antibodies are relatively costly, resulting in higher production costs for end-users. Thus, the segment’s long-term growth is likely to be hindered by the segment’s high production costs.

Recombinant antibodies are the subsegment of the custom antibodies market with the highest growth rate. Between 2023 and 2030, its CAGR is anticipated to be 11.9%. Strategic initiatives, such as mergers and acquisitions, are being utilized by market entrants. LSBio, for instance, announced the acquisition of Absolute Antibody, Ltd. in December 2020 in order to expand its portfolio of recombinant antibodies. Absolute Antibody is an expert in recombinant antibody technology, offering custom recombinant production, antibody sequencing, and engineering services.

Antibody development was the most prevalent service type in 2022, accounting for 55% of the market. Academic and research institutions, the internal research divisions of pharmaceutical and biotechnology companies, and contract research organizations are the service providers (CROs). For instance, a December 2022 article described the antibody development research initiated by University of Texas Health Science Center researchers to treat brain injuries and bone cancer. As of December 2022, both antibody therapies are undergoing clinical trials. AlaMab Therapeutics Inc. and the university have entered into a multimillion-dollar license agreement. The agreement contains antibodies developed by university researchers. It is anticipated that increasing collaboration between companies and universities in the development of antibodies will stimulate market growth. Similarly, Kemp Proteins announced in October 2022 that the U.S. FDA had awarded it a contract to create monoclonal antibodies against influenza and COVID-19 molecules. It is anticipated that antibodies will be utilized in the development of in-vitro assays for the release of influenza and COVID-19 vaccine potency.

In 2022, the rabbit source captured 48% of the custom antibody market share. Rabbits, which are commonly used as hosts for the production of antibodies, are ideal for studying protein and peptide antigens. The advancement of technology is facilitating the creation of rabbit-based antibodies. For example, GenScript’sMonoRab is one of the available technologies for mass-producing custom monoclonal antibodies and is called MonoRab.

During the projected time period, it is anticipated that the population of mice will increase the most. This growth is attributable to suppliers’ efforts to streamline the R&D process for end-users. In October 2022, Taconic Biosciences, for example, announced the launch of an immunodeficient mouse model, the FcResolv NOG portfolio, which lacks murine Fc gamma receptors. According to the company, this model will support antibody-based therapies during the preclinical stage because the product allows researchers to evaluate candidates without interference from residual murine Fc gamma receptor activity.

In 2022, the infectious disease segment held a 28 % share of the custom antibodies market, and this trend is anticipated to continue throughout the forecast period. The Native Antigen Company, for instance, is a developer and manufacturer of antibodies and antigens, as well as a biopharmaceutical and diagnostics industry service provider. The company announced in December 2022 that it would expand its portfolio of antibodies and antigens for infectious diseases and develop a product to aid in the development of vaccines and immunoassays. The expansion of product lines by companies is anticipated to drive the expansion of the market.

Oncology is anticipated to be the market application with the highest growth rate. The rising incidence of cancer and innovations in personalized treatment is anticipated to be significant growth drivers for the oncology application of the custom antibodies market.

The academic & research institutes segment held the largest market share in 2022 and is anticipated to maintain its dominance with the highest CAGR, 10.5%. It is anticipated that the expansion of grant programs by corporations and regulatory bodies to promote research in custom antibodies will be a significant market growth factor. The primary sponsors of custom antibody research and development are regional governments, venture capitalists, and corporations.

Antiverse, a biotech startup based in the United Kingdom, announced in May 2021 that it would secure USD 1.72 million (GBP 1.4 million) from venture capitalists. The funds are anticipated to be used to develop an artificial intelligence-based antibody discovery technology that will enhance antibody-based drug development by accurately predicting antigen-antibody binding. It is anticipated that the expansion of supplement technologies and funding will stimulate the market.

In 2022, North America will generate 45% of the market for custom antibodies due to the presence of major companies, extensive government funding, and an increase in research activities. In addition, universities in the United States and Canada conduct extensive cancer and genomics research programs. By accelerating the growth of the biotechnology industry, these factors have increased the need for high-throughput technology solutions in laboratory workflows. North America is anticipated to maintain its market dominance over the forecast period due to the rapid adoption of advanced technological solutions, high investments in R&D, and rising wages of skilled laborers.

Asia-Pacific markets are expected to grow at the highest rate over the forecast period, which can be attributed to the increasing interest of major global players in capturing regional revenue share by expanding into emerging markets. Due to economic developments, global investors are increasing their investments in China and India. Likewise, regional players are expanding their presence in the global custom antibody market.

Numerous market opportunities exist for market leaders to investigate as a result of the ongoing demand for custom antibodies from a variety of end-users. To increase their market share, businesses are implementing strategic initiatives such as partnerships and mergers. Adimab, a company specializing in the discovery and optimization of monoclonal and bispecific antibodies, announced in January 2023 that it had formed partnerships with approximately eleven companies in 2022. As of January 2023, the company had collaborated on the discovery of therapeutics with over 105 companies. Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc., Creative Diagnostic, Abcam plc, Bio-Rad Laboratories, Inc, Kaneka Eurogentec S.A., YenZym Antibodies, LLC., Abmart, Labcorp Drug Development, LifeSpanBioSciences Inc, and GenScript are some of the key players in the global custom antibody market.

About Us

Acute Market Reports presents the most extensive global business research services across industries. Our research studies focus on potential outcomes, benefits, and risks associated with each market segment across geographies. Having served our global clients for more than 10 years, our prime priority is to enable our clients in making well-informed business decisions through a data-driven, analytical, and uncomplicated research approach.

Media Contact

Name: Chris Paul

Address: 90 Church St, FL 1 #3514,

New York, NY 10008

United States

(US/CANADA) Ph.: +1-855-455-8662

E-mail: sales@acutemarketreports.com

Website: https://www.acutemarketreports.com