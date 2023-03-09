Connected (Smart) Street Lighting Market

Increased emphasis on energy conservation drives the global market for connected smart street lighting. Sixty percent of a municipality’s or other governing body’s electricity budget is allocated to public lighting, making energy-efficient street lighting a viable option for conserving electricity. Public lighting that is connected to the Internet of Things can reduce carbon emissions. According to Trilliant, 75% of the world’s population will likely reside in cities within the next ten years, and the number of connected streetlights may increase from less than 3% to more than 40%. As governments across the globe face public and regulatory pressure to become more energy-efficient, many find that street lighting is an area where the Internet of Things (IoT) can provide immediate benefits. With the increasing global penetration of connected devices (which is projected to surpass 50 billion units by 2020) and the high budgets allocated to smart infrastructure (IEEE estimates that 13.1% of smart city expenditures may be consumed by smart infrastructure), it is anticipated that the adoption of connected streetlights will accelerate.

Demand for IoT-connected public lighting is increasing due to a rise in energy conservation awareness. As the price of electricity continues to rise, government agencies are increasingly switching to connected (smart) street lights to reduce operational costs while improving safety and efficiency. Europe and North America, both mature markets, are implementing numerous regulations to promote the adoption of connected street lighting infrastructure for smart cities and to regulate energy consumption. The European Union (EU) banned the sale of inefficient and energy-hungry halogen light bulbs in 2018. To reduce harmful emissions and promote energy-efficient solutions, 83 signatories and 192 member countries, including the United States, Australia, Canada, Brazil, the European Union, and Japan, signed the Kyoto Protocol. This has fuelled the expansion of the market for connected (smart) street lighting by increasing the use of LEDs. Because they turn on automatically when needed, smart streetlights consume less energy and emit less carbon dioxide. These lights adjust the brightness of the illumination based on the time of day using integrated photo sensors.

As the global population grows, an increase in the number of people living in urban areas, as well as the overall growth of the urban population (81 percent of the world’s population resides in cities), is one of the primary factors driving the adoption of smart and intelligent solutions. In smart cities, the need for an efficient method of managing city resources is the primary driver of urbanization. Governments in numerous nations are collaborating and forming partnerships to transition from the traditional silo model of service delivery to one that is collaborative and integrated. As the market for connected street lights is directly proportional to the number of smart city projects, an increase in the number of smart cities would increase the demand for connected street lights.

NEMA identifies 5G as an important technology driver for lighting systems and suggests that the integration of sensors, networks, and LED infrastructure in 5G Smart Grid applications will increase demand for connected lighting controls, light sources, and emergency lighting. Catastrophic events have augmented a robust but short-term demand. Recently, FEMA allocated $5,46,000,000 for Irma Recovery in Florida. For emergency sheriff patrols, sheltering, emergency operations center staffing, utility operations, and emergency lighting, the county of Indian River received $1,885,273.

In Darwin, Australia, for instance, Telensa Ltd has partnered with the Australian government to implement its PLANet intelligent street lighting system. Telensa has signed a contract to supply intelligent controls for 15,000 LED streetlights in Dunedin, New Zealand. Such instances are widespread, particularly in regions with a large number of smart city initiatives. Itron Inc. retrofitted IPv6-based LED streetlights in Paris, France, where some of the most advanced smart city initiatives in the world have been implemented. The solutions utilize the IEEE 802.15.4 g wireless RF mesh architecture, which is supported by the Wi-SUN Alliance. Using Network-as-a-service (NaaS) deployments to connect streetlight devices and applications could reduce the city’s CAPEX and OPEX related to public infrastructure.

The use of incandescent light bulbs in residential, commercial, and industrial settings has increased the operational and maintenance costs of lighting controls. Over 200,000 lights are monitored and maintained annually in Los Angeles at a cost of $42 million. Consequently, each light requires $200 to remain operational. The cost of upkeep varies based on the type of street light installed. LEDs have the lowest maintenance costs compared to other outdoor lighting options, such as HPS lamps.

Smart poles with remote lighting control allow for more precise adjusting, modification, and monitoring of the duration and intensity of lighting. In addition, data transmitted by interconnected systems indicate abnormal lamp behavior and individual lamp failure. This decreases the frequency of lighting control maintenance inspections and operational costs. These benefits encourage the adoption of smart lighting solutions, thereby driving the globally connected (smart) street lighting market’s expansion.

A growing number of cities throughout the world are deploying connected streetlights incorporating wireless technologies such as Li-Fi. Industry vendors are integrating these technologies into their systems due to their rapid and efficient data transfer. The integration of street lighting systems with traffic signals, parking-lot lights, pollution sensors, energy meters, and traffic sensors presents significant opportunities for market growth, particularly in developing economies.

In the coming years, it is anticipated that poor infrastructure in developing economies will hinder the demand for connected street lights. This is due to underdeveloped network infrastructure and low internet penetration, both of which contribute to a shortage of available bandwidth. The vast majority of developing countries continue to employ traditional lighting. Due to the high costs associated with acquiring and retrofitting existing street lamps, the transition to connected (smart) street lighting is unlikely to be cost-effective. Cost is anticipated to have a substantial impact on the development of the market for connected (smart) street lighting in the short term, but to have a diminishing impact in the long term. This is primarily the result of increased government spending on city infrastructure improvement.

During the period of analysis, it is anticipated that the LED subsegment of the type category of the global smart street lighting market will expand at a robust CAGR of 21% during the forecast period. During the assessment period, the CFL subsegment is anticipated to grow at a CAGR of 12.3% during the forecast period of 2023 to 2031, ranking second in terms of revenue in the type category.

For street lights, Narrow-Band Internet of Things (NB-IoT) technology remained the dominating technology in 2022. NB-IOT connects devices more quickly and effectively over existing mobile networks and manages secure and reliable two-way communication. The luminaires of NB-IoT-based street lighting are controlled by a computer, smartphone, or tablet. Controllable or manageable features include the ability to turn on and off lights, adjust brightness, set schedules, obtain operational data, measure electricity consumption, and compile energy-saving statistics. It is anticipated that these advantages will substantially increase the demand for NB-IoT wireless connectivity over the forecast period.

During the forecast period of 2023 to 2031, it is anticipated that Europe will dominate the global market for connected smart street lighting. The region’s market share is being driven by an increased emphasis on sustainable energy goals. Increased investment in smart city infrastructure, rising per capita income, and ongoing industrialization and urbanization on a large scale are driving the expansion of the Asia-Pacific market for connected street lights. In addition, the availability of inexpensive electronic products is likely to boost the market for connected (smart) street lighting in Asia-Pacific. North America, the Middle East, and Africa present significant opportunities for the connected street lighting industry as they integrate smart city infrastructure.

Due to the presence of numerous national and international market participants, the market for connected street lighting is highly competitive. The market is moderately concentrated, and product innovation, mergers, and acquisitions are the key strategies of the major players for expanding their reach and staying ahead of the competition. Involved in the global market for connected smart street lighting are numerous street light manufacturers, suppliers, exporters, and software developers. To increase their market share of connected (smart) street lighting, the majority of manufacturers invest heavily in new product R&D. Dimonoff Inc., Echelon, EYE Lighting International, FagerhultsBelysning AB, Flashnet S.A. (InteliLIGHT), GE Current (Current Lighting Solutions, LLC), GMR Enlightss.r.l., gridComm, Hubbell, Intermatic Incorporated, Itron Inc., LSI Industries Inc., PLC Multipoint, Quantela, Inc.

Telensa Holdings Ltd., a British expert in wireless monitoring and control systems for smart cities, introduced its new ‘hybrid’ network architecture in 2022 to support its connected street light solutions.

Signify acquired Telensa Holdings Ltd. in July 2021 in order to add a TALQ-compliant narrow-band solution to its feature-rich, open and protected systems.

In July 2021, Itron, Inc. announced that Grid4C’s Grid Edge AI application is part of its expanding ecosystem of distributed intelligence (DI) applications. Itron’s Raleigh DI Lab has successfully installed Grid4C’s Grid Edge AI application.

