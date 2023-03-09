The global market for bronchodilators is anticipated to expand at a CAGR of 4.5% between 2023 and 2031. The bronchodilators market is expanding due to factors such as the growing older population, the increasing prevalence of lung problems, and the rising awareness of lung disease treatment, which is aided by the increasing research and development activities of market leaders. The COVID-19 epidemic had a positive influence on the market as a result of the off-label use of bronchodilators for inpatient treatment. Moreover, SARS-CoV-2 impaired the lungs and immune systems of patients, making them susceptible to lung diseases and viral infections. According to the NCBI, by 2020, 83 percent of adult wheezing exacerbations would be due to rhinovirus, which will boost the demand for nebulizers.

As the mortality rate of the elderly population owing to asthma is five times that of the general population, bronchodilators are expected to play a significant role in propelling the market ahead. In addition, the number of individuals aged 65 and older is projected to rise by 2025, which is predicted to boost the profitability of the bronchodilators market. In addition, the global increase in the frequency of respiratory diseases is a major factor in the creation of innovative products. Bronchodilators help reduce the symptoms of respiratory diseases such as asthma and COPD by widening the airways and counteracting the consequences of an attack. This is causing a surge in product approvals and releases for the treatment and management of respiratory disorders, which is expected to add to the growth of the category.

However, the regulatory framework severely restricts the bronchodilator market. When safety concerns arise, the regulatory approval process is often criticized for being too sluggish or lenient. As bronchodilator reliance rises, the regulatory landscape is already complex, and the FDA is growing increasingly watchful. Consequently, the strict constraints associated with the bronchodilator approval procedure limit market expansion. In addition, there was a shortage of albuterol inhalers in the United States in December 2022, indicating unmet demand that can be met by new generic manufacturers.

In 2019, the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) reported that roughly 4,069,278 Americans aged 65 and over had asthma. Due to the necessity of bronchodilators in maintaining appropriate airflow within the lungs of these patients, it is anticipated that the demand for bronchodilators would increase in the near future. In addition, an increase in the number of product launches and approvals is projected to have a positive impact on the patient population’s demand for bronchodilators. In July of 2020, for example, EVA Pharma developed ‘Inhalex,’ the first Egyptian medication with a 24-hour duration of effect for COPD. It is projected that the release of this medication will cut in half the cost of treating COPD patients. On the other hand, side effects such as tremors, coughing, a raised heart rate, and anxiety are anticipated to limit market growth throughout the forecast period.

The beta-adrenergic bronchodilators category dominated the market in 2022 with a revenue share of greater than 38% and is expected to grow at the quickest CAGR of 3.5% over the forecast period. For bronchial airway dilation, beta-adrenergic bronchodilators relax the muscles around the airways. These medications are beta-2 agonists that target smooth muscle cell receptors for airway dilation. Major short-acting products include levalbuterol (Xopenex HFA), albuterol (Proair HFA, Proventil HFA, AccuNeb, Ventolin HFA), and epinephrine injection. Albuterol is the highest-earning molecule in this category, and the FDA is noticing a rise in the number of generic approvals and new product launches for this molecule to meet rising demand. Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Ltd., for instance, emphasized the potential of ProAir Digihaler (albuterolsulfate) inhalation powder for the treatment of asthmatic patients in May of 2022.

During the forecast period, the market for anticholinergic bronchodilators is anticipated to expand at a lucrative rate. Due to the availability of both long- and short-acting anticholinergic formulations, the segment has expanded. Moreover, anticholinergic bronchodilators inhibit parasympathetic nerve reflexes from constricting the airways, so maintain the airway’s openness. Anticholinergic bronchodilators are typically the first-line treatment for the chronic obstructive pulmonary disease (COPD). Anticholinergics are associated with a 60% increase in fall-related hospitalizations, a 50% increase in dementia risk, and a 30% increase in mortality, especially among the elderly, which inhibits the growth of the segment.

The nasal (Inhalable) category held the largest market share of 52.0% in 2022 and is expected to grow at the fastest CAGR of 3.3% over the forecast period. The most common route of administration for bronchodilators is inhalation or nasal delivery. This approach is typically used with metered-dose inhalers (MDIs), nebulizers, dry powder inhalers, and soft mist inhalers. A study published in the International Journal of Chronic Obstructive Pulmonary Disease found that soft mist inhaler aerosol provides a slower-moving and longer-lasting dosage than MDI. In addition, the emergence of generic nasal formulations is hastening market growth. The FDA authorized Mylan’s first generic version of Symbicort, an inhaled aerosol used to treat asthma and COPD, in March 2022.

The oral segment is expected to expand profitably over the forecast period. The segment’s market share is driven by the fact that it is the second most preferred route of administration among doctors and patients, who want to avoid the adverse effects associated with injectable administration. In addition, they are often less expensive, with numerous generic options available on the market, and they are the second most preferred mode of administration among physicians and patients because they avoid the adverse effects of injectable administration.

In 2022, the asthma sector held the most revenue share at 42% and expanded at the fastest CAGR throughout the projection period, 3.31 %. The increased frequency of asthma in the population is responsible for the segment’s domination. The World Health Organization estimates that asthma affects 262 million people globally, with common symptoms including inflammation and bronchial tightness. Numerous candidates in late or intermediate-stage development populate the segment’s research pipeline. Multiple double and triple combination inhalers for asthma are also in the last stages of development in an effort to improve treatment adherence. AstraZeneca and Avillion collaborated to develop PT027 (Albuterol/Budesonide Fixed-Dose Combo), which performed well in Phase III clinical trials and was accepted by the FDA as a new drug application submitted by both firms in May 2022.

In the coming years, the Chronic obstructive pulmonary disease (COPD) market segment is predicted to expand profitably. It is projected that the need for COPD drugs will increase in tandem with the aging of the population. People older than 65 have an increased risk of developing COPD. COPD is less common than asthma yet causes 5% of all deaths worldwide. High COPD prevalence is also associated with a high rate of overdiagnosis. With a high mortality rate, the disease is prevalent in low- and middle-income countries.

North America dominated the bronchodilators market in 2022 because of the rising prevalence of COPD and asthma, the aging population, and the rising demand for high-efficacy and fast-acting treatments. Air pollution, working with chemicals, dust, and fumes, passive smoking, and a history of childhood lung disease all contribute to the regional increase in COPD prevalence. According to the American Lung Association, cigarette smoking causes 85 to 90 percent of COPD cases. The projected number of smokers in the region is 30.8 million, while more than 16 million persons suffer from smoking-related ailments.

Historically, the United States has held the biggest market share in North America, and this trend is anticipated to continue throughout the forecast period. Chronic Obstructive Pulmonary Disease (COPD) is the third greatest cause of death in the United States disease, affecting millions of Americans annually. According to data given by the American Lung Association, over 16.4 million persons in the United States were diagnosed with COPD in 2018. (emphysema, chronic bronchitis, or COPD). Likewise, asthma continues to be a major social concern in the United States.

Environmental Protection Agency and National Health Interview Surveys (NHIS) projected in April 2021 that around 25.1 million Americans, including 5.1 million children, have asthma. According to the same source, in 2019, over 10.3 million people with asthma, including about 2.3 million children, report having suffered one or more asthma attacks. Due to the fact that bronchodilators are often the first-line treatment for respiratory-related issues, North America is anticipated to generate the most revenue over the projection period. In addition, an increase in the number of smokers in the region and a sharp increase in environmental pollutants are fueling the growth of the bronchodilator business. Similarly, persistent research and development activities by regional market competitors to develop an effective treatment for persons with respiratory disorders are predicted to boost the market growth. For example, Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc. collaborated with Sanofi to investigate pediatric asthma. The proposed treatment is currently completing Phase III clinical studies, which are expected to end in September 2021. Thus, the growth of the bronchodilator market in North America can be linked to the aforementioned factors.

During the projected time range, Asia-Pacific is anticipated to experience the fastest growth. The region has a high frequency of asthma. According to statistics, asthma is one of the leading causes of death and significant noncommunicable disease in the region. In addition, the presence of important companies specializing in low-cost generic bronchodilators, such as Glenmark Pharmaceuticals Limited and Cipla Inc., gives the region a competitive advantage. Moreover, the launch of enhanced inhaler bronchodilators is fuelling the market growth. For instance, Zydus Cadila debuted their pressurized metered-dose inhaler, ForglynpMDI, for COPD patients in India in October 2020 at a cost of Rs 495 per pack.

The leaders of the bronchodilator market are pursuing partnerships, global expansion, and strategic cooperation in growing and economically advantageous locations. AeroRx Therapeutics collaborated with HCmed Innovations in October 2022 to develop a novel therapeutic combination of bronchodilators for the treatment of COPD. The bronchodilator market is very competitive, with a number of significant global firms. In terms of market share, the industry is currently dominated by a large number of formidable competitors. With rising patient awareness and the prevalence of respiratory illnesses, it is projected that a large number of regional players would enter the bronchodilators market during the forecast period. Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Ltd., Novartis AG, Boehringer Ingelheim International GmbH, GlaxoSmithKline plc, Cipla Inc., and AstraZeneca are market leaders.

