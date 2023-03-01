The global market for bedroom linen is anticipated to expand at a CAGR of 8% during the forecast period of 2023 and 2031. The expansion of the housing and hospitality industries is a major factor in the growth of this industry. Additionally, the rising propensity to spend on home furnishings is a factor in the industry’s growth. According to an article published by Hotel Tech Report, 665 net hotels and 85,306 rooms had opened in the United States by October 2021. A high standard of bedroom fabric improves the quality of hotel rooms, so hotels always require high-quality bedsheets. The bedroom linen market will continue to be driven by the expansion of the hospitality industry, particularly in developing regions. According to an article by Top Hotel, 454 hotels with 103,832 rooms will open in the Asia-Pacific region in the second half of 2021. China is the leader in hotel construction throughout the Asia-Pacific region, followed by India and Australia. Consequently, these regions will be the largest consumers of bedroom linens. People with a renewed interest in the home renovation are likely to purchase bedroom linen and other home furnishings. According to a Comscore study, nearly 74 million consumers in the United States completed a home remediation project during the pandemic.

As consumers’ purchasing decisions continue to be primarily influenced by sustainability, an increasing number of brands have introduced eco-friendly and nontoxic products. These items are made from organic cotton, linen, hemp, and tencel which are free of synthetic chemicals. For example, Made Trade’s bedding is made from organic and eco-friendly materials like bamboo lyocell and tencel eucalyptus. Personalization of bedroom linen has grown in popularity, especially among wealthy customers. On a variety of online platforms, consumers can choose from a list of fabrics, sizes, colors, and weights to obtain their desired product. Mosaic Weighted Blankets, for instance, provide consumers with the option to select and customize a blanket. In addition, antimicrobial blankets are available for hospitals and institutions of a similar nature.

In 2022, the largest market share was held by the sheet segment. The demand for sheets in the residential and commercial sectors is rising at a constant rate, paralleling the rise in population. The rapid expansion of the global hospitality industry has significantly contributed to the growth of the market. In addition, growing awareness of the significance of hygiene is one of the most influential factors driving product demand. This product segment offers numerous design options, including floral, geometric, and check patterns, making it a vast category. The segment will continue to expand due to increased construction in the housing and hospitality industries. The blankets/quilts/comforters product segment is anticipated to record the highest CAGR between 2023 and 2031. There are numerous options for fabrics and their thickness in this market segment. Innovations, such as the use of polyester microfiber fabric to protect mattresses from spills and stains, will drive the expansion of this market segment.

Additionally, home decoration is anticipated to contribute to the growth of the industry’s revenue, as consumers prefer to maintain the aesthetic of their homes. Increasing consumer awareness of the significance of sleep for maintaining a healthy body will increase demand for sheets made from a variety of materials. As a result of the pandemic and increased consumer awareness of hygiene and safety, however, many service providers are frequently replacing sheets to maintain the hygiene and safety of their customers.

In terms of material, the cotton-blend linen segment dominated the bed linen market in 2022, accounting for approximately 65% of the market share. This was due to the increasing demand for cotton bed linens. There are numerous benefits to using cotton bed linens, such as durability, high air permeability, suitability for sensitive skin, all-season comfort, superior breathability, and aesthetic appeal. Increasing demand for cotton bedsheets in homes and hospitals has an effect on market demand.

The offline distribution channel segment dominated the industry in 2022, accounting for over 50% of total revenue. The sales of bedroom linens are heavily influenced by their quality. As consumers are unwilling to take quality risks, they prefer to purchase these items from stores or brand outlets. Additionally, offline channels feature sales representatives in the field who can assist customers with urgent inquiries. This facilitates the buying process, so consumers favor this market segment. During the forecast period, the online distribution channel segment is expected to experience the highest CAGR.

With widespread internet penetration and consumers’ hectic schedules, this channel is a promising growth driver for the industry. After the pandemic, online retailing grew in popularity. According to a Comscore study, one in three consumers purchased an online product on sale that they otherwise would not have purchased, and 75% conducted online research prior to making a significant purchase. These trends will stimulate the industry’s expansion during the forecast period.

In 2022, the segment of the global market dominated by far was commercial applications. The high segment share is primarily attributable to the rapid expansion of the hospitality and medical industries. Populations around the world exhibited a strong desire to travel after the pandemic. According to a report by the World Tourism Organization, between January and September of 2022, approximately 700 million tourists traveled internationally, a 133% increase over the same period in 2021. As this number increases, the demand for hotel products will increase.

During the forecast period, the residential segment is anticipated to record the highest growth rate, at 8.00%. As new housing units are constructed, there is an increase in product demand. According to the U.S. Census Bureau and the Department of Housing and Urban Development, approximately 1,595,100 housing units will be constructed in 2021, a 15.6% increase from 2020. In addition to affecting the bedroom’s aesthetic, quality bed linens provide insulation, warmth, and comfort. Therefore, a great deal of thought goes into the acquisition of such products. Increasing global disposable incomes will also stimulate the expansion of industries.

In 2022, Asia-Pacific led the industry and accounted for over 45% of global revenue. Throughout the period of the forecast, the region will maintain its market dominance while expanding at the highest CAGR. The primary driver of market expansion in this region is the expansion of the hospitality and housing sectors. The most recent CBRE study indicates that hotel investment in Asia-Pacific has increased to $10 billion. With confidence in the performance of this region and operating profits nearly reaching pre-pandemic levels, this sector will continue to expand, positively affecting the bedroom linen market.

Between 2023 and 2030, the Middle East & Asia is anticipated to grow at a rapid CAGR. This region, which includes the UAE, Egypt, Oman, Saudi Arabia, and Morocco, is a year-round tourist destination. The number of hotels in the UAE will reach 1,089 in 2020, with a total capacity of 180,000 rooms, according to a report by the Ministry of Economy. With continued investments in the tourism of such regions as Qatar, Dubai, Abu Dhabi, and Cairo, it is anticipated that the hospitality industry will expand. Consequently, the Middle East and Africa are profitable markets for bedroom linens.

The marketplace is highly fragmented. Nevertheless, consumer income is the primary driver of demand. Large businesses compete by purchasing in bulk, providing a diverse selection of products, and effective merchandising and marketing of their goods. Small businesses target a specific market segment and compete on the basis of product diversity and customer service excellence.

There are a few established companies and new entrants in this industry. Numerous major corporations are placing a greater emphasis on product innovation in order to attract more customers. Businesses are diversifying their product offerings in order to maintain market share. For example Serta Simmons Bedding, LLC introduced a limited-edition sleep collection designed by Nate Berkus in June 2022. This collection features a waterproof mattress protector as well as exclusive print designs. The material is recycled ocean plastic. This move will allow Temper Sealy to expand its presence in Europe and capitalize on the popularity of the brand.

Key competitors in the market include Serta Simmons Bedding, LLC and Bed Bath & Beyond, Inc. The company Tempur Sealy International American Textile Co., along with Pacific Coast Feather Company, Acton & Acton Ltd., Crane and Canopy, Inc., and others.

