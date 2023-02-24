Automotive Roof Systems Market

The automobile roof systems market is anticipated to expand at a CAGR of 6% between 2022 and 2031. The market is expanding as a result of factors such as the increased demand for premium automobiles, the advancement of material technology, and the growing demand for convertible roof systems in developing nations. Typically, roof systems are put on all types of passenger cars, including hatchbacks, sedans, and utility vehicles. In addition to enhancing the driving experience, roof systems provide more fresh air, lighter, and a feeling of larger passenger compartment space. Various types of roof systems include panorama roof systems, sunroof systems, multi-optional roof systems, and solar roof systems. In the automotive industry, where aesthetics and driving dynamics are critical factors, lightweight material and design play an important role in product development. In the foreseeable future, the vehicle industry is predicted to significantly boost its usage of lightweight materials. All lightweight materials can reduce weight at the trade-off of increased cost.

A convertible roof system is a car body configuration with removable panels. These panels are created from fabric, metal, and carbon fibre, among other materials. A convertible car is capable of switching between an open-air and closed configuration. A convertible roof system comprising of a hardtop and soft top contributes to the elegant aspect of the vehicle. The growth of the convertible roof market might be attributed to the increasing demand for luxury vehicles. In addition, advancements in material technology and rising customer demand for car convertible roof systems in developing countries have increased demand on the global market.

The car convertible roof system is projected to be driven by the increased demand for high-end luxury vehicles as disposable incomes increase. Automobiles are expected to offer ever-increasing levels of comfort to consumers. The continuous advancement of automotive technology as a result of automakers’ global investments in R&D is another element fueling the expansion of this industry. Consistently rising demand for luxury segment passenger vehicles and the installation of comfort facilities are anticipated to drive the growth of the automobile convertible roof system market. In contrast, the increasing penetration of panoramic sunroofs and the limited penetration of automobile convertible roof systems in mid-segment vehicles are the largest limitations for manufacturers.

Increasing automaker investments in convertible/foldable roof automobiles are the key factor driving the growth of the automotive roof systems market. Convertible or folding roof designs allow automakers to create a sophisticated and elegant appearance while reducing the overall weight of the car. The introduction of convertible or folding roofs benefits manufacturers in acquiring new customers and sustaining enhanced market competitiveness over time, as a result of a customer trend toward inventive designs and enticing automobile attributes. Some of the leading automobile manufacturers, like BMW, Volkswagen, Mercedes-Benz, and Porsche, have already begun investing in the modernization of their premium sport vehicles and comparable models. Volkswagen will launch its first convertible SUV, the T-Roc Cabriolet, in Germany in May 2020 for a starting price of $33.7. The design of this convertible SUV is equipped to accommodate a central switch or remote key fob for easy operation. Such innovations in the production of convertible or folding-roof automobiles by key automakers can help to the market’s long-term growth.

Increasing improvements in solar-powered roof systems may also be seen as a significant factor driving the growth of the Automotive Roof System market. Shift towards continuing trends in the automobile industry relating to fuel consumption reduction, limiting the extent of harmful vehicle C02 emissions, and many others, have eventually led to a substantial rise in the popularity of solar technology. Utilizing eco-friendly solar power technology within roof systems can aid end-users in utilizing the charging capability for electric car range, hence contributing to the market growth of electric vehicles. In the future, government regulations governing automobile emissions or the use of clean fuel alternatives, as well as rising support for the development of electric vehicles, are anticipated to enhance the demand for solar-powered roofs. Hyundai Motor announced in August 2019 the debut of the Sonata Hybrid, the company’s first vehicle featuring solar charging technology. This innovation contributed to the improvement of fuel economy, the prevention of battery discharge concerns associated with CO2 emission reduction, the promotion of battery charging under driving conditions, and the expansion of the annual driving distance by 1300 kilometers. In addition, the company announced plans to deploy this eco-friendly technology on its other vehicle lines over the next few years, thereby contributing to a more sustainable future.

The high costs associated with installation, maintenance, and repair are one of the major factors restraining the expansion of the car roof system market. Electric-powered rooftops have replaced previous, manually-operated types, resulting in significant complexities with wear and tear, routine maintenance, and operational expenses. Installation or integration techniques for electrically powered rooftops necessitate the use of additional electric components, such as sensors, motors, and mechanical assembly, which eventually raises the total manufacturing costs for automotive manufacturers. In addition, glass roofs have limited serviceability since they may break or crack after long-term usage, necessitating expensive replacement or repair expenses, which hinders their adoption in end-use sectors. Moreover, advances such as the use of pricey materials in roof design, as well as its growing deployment on premium and luxury vehicles, would further hinder its long-term market growth due to high price constraints.

During the period between 2023 and 2031, the market for convertible roof systems is anticipated to expand at a CAGR of 7.5%. Due to its ability to have a removable or collapsible roof, Convertible Roof Systems allow the transition from a roofed model to an open-top model, which has contributed to their increased use in the automobile industry. Since these roof systems allow an open-air driving experience and the opportunity to tailor the roof to the driver’s preferences, they have gained great popularity in the innovative design of classic, premium, and luxury vehicles. In addition, rising demand for luxury automobiles and major expenditures in foldable or convertible rooftop designs by Mercedes-Benz, Audi, BMW, and other leading automakers are anticipated to boost the long-term growth of convertible roof systems. Webasto announced in September 2020 a collaboration with Imagine Intelligent Materials to develop an innovative idea for a convertible roof system with integrated anti-pitch protection, which would be shown at EXPO 8 for the open innovation platform Startup Autobahn. This roof system was constructed by covering roof fabric with a graphene layer that functions as a super sensor capable of rapidly halting opening or closing motions. Future demand for convertible roof systems will be encouraged by such innovation initiatives from the industry’s leading roof system vendors.

In the global automotive roof system market, the Passenger Cars segment is predicted to have the highest CAGR of around 6.7% between 2023 and 2031. Rooftop systems in passenger cars such as SUVs, premium cars, and others contribute significantly to the improvement of interior design standards. Increasing sales of passenger cars, along with modifications or redesigns of existing vehicles and a shift toward lighter-weight vehicles, can be seen as some of the most influential elements in the expansion of automotive roof systems. Increasing investments in implementing an attractive and premium design, particularly for premium automobiles, luxury vehicles, etc., by some of the top automotive companies, as well as increased demand for sunroof passenger vehicles, are anticipated to fuel market growth in the near future. In September 2020, Tata will introduce a new version of its affordable sunroof vehicle, the Harrier XT+. This innovation aimed to provide customers with a large panoramic sunroof without requiring them to purchase the priciest model. The aforementioned elements are anticipated to support the market expansion of automotive roof systems for passenger vehicles over the long run.

Substituting lightweight aluminum alloy for steel roof panels is an intriguing option for decreasing the vehicle’s overall mass and optimizing mass distribution within the vehicle. Compared to steel, employing aluminum for a vehicle’s roof system lowers the vehicle’s center of gravity and reduces its weight by around 7 kg. In the near future, increased demand for fuel-efficient automobiles and stricter emission laws are expected to enhance demand for lightweight roof systems over the forecast period. Additional consumer demand for increased illumination, ventilation, and interior space is placed on contemporary automobiles. The trend is toward vehicles that prioritize fuel economy, entertainment, and functionality. As a result, automakers and roof system manufacturers are building innovative roof systems that explore new possibilities in vehicle design, which is anticipated to fuel the market for automotive roof systems over the forecast period.

Europe dominated the global market for automobile roof systems in terms of revenue in 2022, due to the region’s increased adoption of panorama and solar roof systems. The rise of this region’s market is predicted to be driven by the rising demand for luxury vehicles and the trend toward providing a choice of optional comfort and driving enjoyment features. During the forecast period, Asia-Pacific is anticipated to have significant market growth. The rise of the market in this region is predicted to be driven by factors such as the rising demand for luxury vehicles and the increased prevalence of hatchback body types among luxury vehicles. During the forecast period, North America’s market will expand significantly. Increased demand for lightweight convertible tops, rising desire for aesthetically pleasing luxury automobiles in the region, and rising consumer disposable income are expected to drive market growth.

In addition, North America and Asia-Pacific are anticipated to have sustained car demand. During the forecast period, the Asia-Pacific automotive roof system market is anticipated to be driven by the increasing production of premium automobiles in India, customer demand for innovative roof systems, the rising production of passenger vehicles, and the presence of automotive roof system manufacturers in China. Rising demand for luxury vehicles, increased urbanization, and a shift toward convertible-styled vehicles have all helped to the growth of the automotive roof system market in the region. High investments in the production of lightweight vehicles, a growing trend toward electric vehicles, and an increase in the demand for premium cars will all contribute to the market’s sustained rise in the next years. Altering consumer preferences, a greater emphasis on the deployment of novel automotive components and accessories, and other factors will also help to the rise of the market. Important Indian automaker Mahindra & Mahindra has announced that their Thar SUV with a convertible soft top will launch on the Indian market in October 2020. This convertible top’s ability to be easily folded or retracted based on the user’s preference is anticipated to increase demand for automotive roof systems in the near future.

The new product innovation is anticipated to be advantageous for the market leaders in the automotive roof system sector. AAS Automotive s.r.o., AISIN SEIKI Co., Ltd., ALUPROF Aluminiumprofile GmbH., BOS Group, CIE Automotive, Covestro AG, GAHH, LLC, Inalfa Roof Systems Group B.V., Inteva Products, JAC Products., Magna International Inc., THE HAARTZ CORPORATION, Valmet Automotive, and Webasto are leading companies in the global automotive roof system market.

Product launches, collaborations, and R&D activities are among the most important methods utilized by Automotive Roof System market participants. Magna International Inc., Webasto Group, Covestro AG, Valmet Automotive Inc., AAS Automotive, Inalfa Roof Systems Group, Haartz Corporation, Aisin Seiki, CIE Automotive, and Inteva Products LLC are among the leading ten Automotive Roof System companies.

Acquisitions, Introducing New Technologies, and Partnerships

In November 2020, Valmet Automotive announced the sale of its engineering services business Mutares SE & Co. KGaA in order to concentrate on the production of roof and kinematic systems as well as engineering vehicle components.

Webasto will collaborate with Chevrolet to assist in the introduction of the classic 2020 Corvette Stingray with their retractable hardtop convertible roof system. The objective of this partnership was to improve the exterior design of the car, resulting in an industry first for its customers.

