Amino Acid Market

The worldwide market for amino acids is anticipated to expand at a CAGR of 7.5% during the forecast period of 2023 and 2031. This is due to increased consumer spending capacity and rising awareness of healthy lifestyles and preventive care. Amino acids are used in dietary supplements to reduce muscle pain, fatigue, and the risk of cardiovascular disease. In addition, their use in nutritional sports supplements is becoming increasingly popular. Many athletes prefer to consume amino acid-based supplements in the form of tablets, powders, and beverages for muscle growth. Functional beverages, functional foods, and dietary supplements make up the segments of nutraceutical products. As they provide numerous health benefits to animals, amino acids are utilized as bioactive supplements in the animal feed industry. In addition, they are used as essential ingredients in pet food and veterinary supplements to enhance the digestibility of food and strengthen the immune system. Feed-grade amino acids are in high demand because their consumption improves the health, activity, and mobility of animals’ joints. The animal feed industry is anticipated to experience a high demand for feed-grade amino acids due to the aging pet population, specific dietary requirements, and specialized diets. It is anticipated that increasing pet ownership in a number of countries will increase the demand for pet food, which will in turn increase the demand for amino acids in the pet food industry.

The prices of soybean oilseeds, wheat, and corn, which are used to produce amino acids, have fluctuated over the past few years. Due to the rising demand for raw materials in the production of other foods, which has resulted in a limited supply of amino acids, this trend is anticipated to continue throughout the forecast period. A number of short-term factors, such as rising energy prices, exacerbate the shortage of raw materials for the production of amino acids. In developing economies, manufacturers are frequently compelled to produce inferior-quality amino acids from cassava or sorghum. These alternative ingredients have a lower digestibility than corn and soybeans. As amino acids are considered essential commodities in the pharmaceutical and food industries, the COVID-19 pandemic has led to an increase in demand for amino acids in the year 2020. People’s awareness of the need to strengthen their immune systems contributed to the dietary supplement industry’s growth.

Since the availability of high-quality raw materials is essential for amino acid production. Prominent market participants are employing forward and backward integration strategies to ensure a continuous supply of high-quality and reliable raw materials in order to ensure a continuous supply of raw materials. These vertical integration processes increase the dependability of raw material supply and enable the development of innovative products from existing raw materials. Therefore, a robust supply chain is established for the feasible production of amino acids. In addition, manufacturers’ efficient direct and indirect distribution channels ensure timely product delivery, resulting in a rise in demand for amino acids. The robust supply chain increases the market demand for amino acids because it ensures their timely availability.

Browse for report at : https://www.acutemarketreports.com/report/amino-acid-market

There are three distinct categories of amino acids: non-essential, essential, and conditional. These groups contain different types of amino acids based on their particular requirements. As each essential amino acid serves a distinct function in the body, the resulting deficiency symptoms vary accordingly. Due to the availability of various types of amino acids and their varying needs, products containing various amino acids have been developed. Therefore, the demand for various types of amino acids has led to the production of various products with varying compositions and benefits, ultimately resulting in the growth of the amino acid market.

Existing market participants’ high level of competition presents a formidable obstacle for new market entrants. Numerous market participants provide high-quality amino acid products to numerous end-users, including food & beverage manufacturers, the pharmaceutical industry, and dietary supplement manufacturers, among others. In addition, a number of local players and small-scale manufacturers offer low-quality or counterfeit products at reduced prices, thereby impacting the global amino acids market. In addition, an increase in the number of producers offering a variety of amino acids for various applications will intensify competition among market participants. An increase in the number of players offering high-quality amino acids for various applications poses a significant challenge to the global amino acids market.

An increase in the number of initiatives undertaken by amino acid manufacturers, such as product launches, expansion, and investments, will create a significant expansion opportunity for the global amino acids market. Due to their numerous health benefits, such as boosting the immune system, building muscle, aiding in the repair of body tissue, and maintaining healthy skin, nails, and hair, among others, the demand for amino acids is increasing in a variety of industries, including the food and beverage, cosmetics, dietary supplement, and pharmaceutical sectors. Increasing consumer awareness of the health benefits of amino acids will increase the demand for amino acids, allowing manufacturers to introduce new products to the market, expand their manufacturing facilities, and increase their investment in the production of amino acid products for a variety of end users.

L-glutamate dominated the market in 2022 with a 50% revenue share. Due to its extensive use as a flavor enhancer, dietary supplement, and feed additive, it is widely used. This is a raw material utilized in the production of organic chemicals. The sodium salt of l-glutamate, also known as seasoning salt, is widely used in the food and beverage industry to enhance food flavor. In the coming years, the rising demand for processed food products and the increased use of l-glutamate in animal feed are anticipated to drive the expansion of the l-glutamate market segment.

In 2022, Lysine will represent 23% of total revenue, making it the second-largest product segment. The growth of the global market for dietary supplements is the primary factor driving the demand for lysine. In addition to being consumed by humans, this is a popular animal feed additive. It is utilized extensively for protein deposition within the body. Animals’ growth is affected by their daily lysine consumption. Changing the lysine concentration in animal feed improves both animal growth and the quality of the feed. The increasing demand for lysine from animal feed manufacturers and the rising consumption of dietary supplements is expected to increase the global demand for lysine over the forecast period.

With a 41% revenue share, poultry dominated the livestock segment of animal feed in 2022. The expansion of the poultry industry is attributable to the rising global demand for meat and poultry products. This segment includes chicken, duck, turkey, and broiler, among others. The poultry feed market is anticipated to be driven by the growing demand for chicken and broiler meat in countries such as Russia, the United States, and Mexico. The rising demand for pork compels manufacturers to produce high-quality, disease-free meat products for human consumption. Thus, the demand for feed additives has increased. As a supplement to animal feed, amino acids enhance production efficiency and performance while facilitating protein synthesis. As a result, lysine and methionine are frequently added as feed additives to pork diets to compensate for their deficiency.

In 2022, plant-based raw materials held an 88% revenue share of the segment. The global production and consumption of amino acids derived from plants is expected to increase as consumer awareness of natural and organic products grows. In addition, the increased social awareness of animal slaughter is expected to have a positive impact on the demand for amino acids derived from plants. However, the production of plant-based products is hampered by a lack of production technology and the requirement for significant capital expenditures.

The primary source of amino acid extraction is animals. Animal flesh, such as pork, beef, and chicken, along with fish muscle, skin, intestine, blood, and placenta. Animal by-products can be obtained from abattoirs, meat processors, and aquaculture farms. JBS S.A., Tyson Foods, Inc., and Smithfield Foods are major meat processing companies. Increased meat consumption worldwide has fueled its production. This will likely stimulate market expansion over the next few years.

In 2022, the food & dietary supplements application held more than sixty percent of the market’s revenue share. Utilizing amino acids enhances the nutritional value of foods. In bread and soy products, respectively, lysine and methionine are used as ingredients. The segment is anticipated to be driven during the forecast period by the rising demand for functional and nutritional food products. In the nutraceutical industry, amino acids are used as dietary supplements for the treatment of muscle fatigue and soreness as well as the maintenance of cardiovascular health.

Asia-Pacific dominated the market in 2022 with a revenue share of over 48%. It is anticipated that rising pork consumption in China will stimulate market growth in the country. Increasing health concerns and individual medical expenditures are expected to fuel the demand for dietary supplements in China, thereby boosting the demand for amino acids. It is anticipated that the shift toward ready-to-drink (RTD) beverages will have a positive impact on the demand for aspartame, which will increase the consumption of amino acids in the form of aspartic acids in the region over the forecast period. The leading European producers of compound feed are Germany and France. About one-third of the region’s total compound feed market consists of poultry feed. Principal market participants have diversified businesses and extensive portfolios of animal feed products. During the forecast period, the regional market is expected to expand due to rising production and consumption of animal feed.

The global amino acid market is fragmented due to the presence of numerous market participants. Leaders and other emerging players in the country, such as traders, small manufacturers, and players operating at the local market level, capture the largest market share. Merck KGaA, Ajinomoto Co., Inc., KYOWA HAKKO BIO CO., LTD., Evonik Industries AG, ADM, ADM, ADM, Prinova Group LLC., NOVUS INTERNATIONAL, Qingdao Samin Chemical Co., Ltd., PACIFIC RAINBOW INTERNATIONAL, INC., Daesang, Adisseo, CJ CheilJedang Corp., Global Bio-chem and others.

About Us

Acute Market Reports presents the most extensive global business research services across industries. Our research studies focus on potential outcomes, benefits, and risks associated with each market segment across geographies. Having served our global clients for more than 10 years, our prime priority is to enable our clients in making well-informed business decisions through a data-driven, analytical, and uncomplicated research approach.

Media Contact

Name: Chris Paul

Address: 90 Church St, FL 1 #3514,

New York, NY 10008

United States

(US/CANADA) Ph.: +1-855-455-8662

E-mail: sales@acutemarketreports.com

Website: https://www.acutemarketreports.com