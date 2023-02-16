Advanced Persistent Threat Protection Market

The global market for advanced persistent threat protection is anticipated to expand at a CAGR of 20% between 2023 and 2031. Increasing security breaches and advanced cyberattacks, such as zero-day exploits, persistent threats, malware, and ransomware; stringent government regulations pertaining to the adoption of APT protection policies; and the proliferation of cloud-based APT protection solutions and services are the primary factors driving the market. In the midst of the COVID-19 pandemic crisis, various governments and regulatory agencies require public and private organizations to embrace new distant working and social distance practices. Several businesses have implemented digital business techniques as their new business continuity strategy since then (BCP). With the widespread use of BYOD devices, the work-from-home (WFH) trend, and internet penetration in every region of the globe, individuals are becoming more dependent on digital technology, hence raising the demand for APT defenses. In the face of cybercrime and malevolent threat actors, APT defense solutions enable businesses to preserve business continuity and security postures.

In addition to hindering businesses’ productivity, cyber threats can also inflict damage to their crucial IT infrastructure and sensitive data. Due to the rapid rise of digital transactions across all industry sectors, there is an increase in the frequency of cybercrimes. The need for cybersecurity goods and services is fuelled by an increase in enterprise data breaches and data leaks. This surge is related to technologies like ML, which enable attackers to generate many variants of malicious code every day. In addition, organized crime organizations have begun constructing assault infrastructure since mid-January. Since mid-January, approximately 100,000 COVID-19-related domains have been registered, with the largest rate occurring between 11-18 March, according to Mark Monitor. Additionally, Malwarebytes asserts that fraudsters and state-sponsored APT groups have begun using COVID-19 lures. Included in these assaults are lure papers that contain links to malicious Microsoft Office templates, malware macros, RTF exploits that target OLEI-related vulnerabilities and malicious LNK files.

China holds the second-largest revenue share in the global advanced persistent threat protection market, at 15%. Increasing data accessibility and dependability are driving a range of businesses to utilize these services. Moreover, the market for advanced persistent threat protection has changed from traditional, unsophisticated malware attacks to advanced and zero-day attacks, fostering the use and development of advanced persistent threat security technologies in the region.

Advanced persistent threats are highly targeted, persistent for extended durations, and diverse in nature. As the corporate environment evolves, so do the security requirements, as scores of new zero-day threats arise. This misunderstanding of advanced security dangers puts firms at risk and impedes the market growth for advanced persistent threat protection. Concerning APTs and how to guard against them, there is a substantial knowledge gap among businesses.

With the migration of a quadrillion gigabytes of sensitive data into the cloud, security concerns have escalated as cyber attackers have become a significant threat. Companies that rely significantly on cloud-based models are now more vulnerable than ever to numerous security risks. Security is a continual and continuous effort that aims to identify risks and uncertainties in real-time. Due to the huge volume of data created by IoT devices, data loss prevention tools, and security information (security solutions) in industry 4.0, data breaches have become incredibly common. In response, businesses are employing advanced analytics, stringent access limits, and technology to combat these data breaches.

Globally, fraudsters are exploring various strategies to exploit mobile devices. Multiple new types of mobile phone-targeting malware are identified each month. In the past five years, APT defense and targeted attacks have significantly increased in number, breadth, and sophistication, becoming the most significant security risk for businesses. Cybercriminals use sophisticated attack tactics to gain access to corporate networks and steal data, leaving firms vulnerable to cyberattacks. Due to the complexity of cyber threats, it has become increasingly challenging to comprehend cyberattack types. Considering the complexity of sophisticated threats, the APT security business has a tremendous challenge.

Large enterprises are those with over one thousand employees. These companies spend heavily on cutting-edge technologies to boost their overall production and efficiency. Large organizations are increasingly selecting APT protection solutions and are expected to invest considerably in advanced APT protection solutions to offer optimal security for their firms’ highly competitive settings. APTs are more likely to target organizations and businesses with significant volumes of sensitive and personal data, such as those in the BFSI, government, healthcare, telecom, and education sectors. Due to their significant use of cloud and Internet of Things (IoT) services, which are particularly vulnerable to cyberattacks, large organizations have opted for APT defense solutions. In addition, stringent regulatory pressure drives the need for APT defense solutions and raises awareness of cyber risk. The CCPA, for example, is among the strongest data privacy legislation in the United States.

The expansion of the intrusion detection system/intrusion prevention system (IDS/IPS) segment of the advanced persistent threat defense market can be attributed to factors such as rising security threats, fears of data breaches, and an ever-changing regulatory environment. Cyberattacks, such as malware, ransomware, and denial of service (DoS), are capable of harming an enterprise’s current security mechanisms.

In terms of repairing customer trust and healing shattered relationships, these security breaches have detrimental long-term impacts on businesses. As a result, businesses all over the world have implemented improved security systems, creating demand for intrusion detection and prevention systems. Due to these factors, the intrusion detection system/intrusion prevention system (IDS/IPS) subsegment of the advanced persistent threat security market by component held the largest share of 25% in 2022.

It is anticipated that the finance sector will dominate the advanced persistent threat protection market with a 25% revenue share, due to factors such as the rising adoption of online payment systems and the increasing technological advancement in fin-tech companies to ensure consumer data security, among others.

This market growth can be attributed to a variety of factors, including the increasing acceptance of APT protection solutions and services in the BFSI and government sectors. Moreover, the increase in cyberattacks aimed at stealing public data from government websites generates good conditions for the adoption of advanced persistent threat protection systems. Increasing APT Solution Deployment in the Healthcare and Banking Sectors is Driving India’s Advanced Persistent Threat Protection Market.

In 2022, North America will hold a 28 percent share of the worldwide advanced persistent threat defense market. Increased investment in R&D activities, resulting in the introduction of new technologies in the APT protection market, and the presence of the majority of market players, namely IBM Corporation and McAfee LLC in the North American region are the primary factors driving the growth of the advanced persistent threat protection market in this region.

North America’s robust and well-established economies permit it to invest extensively in Research and Creation (R&D) operations, thereby contributing to the development of new solutions for the APT security sector. It is projected that the presence of the great majority of industry leaders in the APT protection market will be the fundamental factor driving market progress in this area. The leading APT prevention market providers in the region include Broadcom, McAfee, Fortinet, FireEye, Raytheon Technologies, Palo Alto Networks, VMware Carbon Black, Microsoft, Cisco, Webroot, and CyberArk. It is projected that the dominance of APT protection market players in North America will drive global market expansion.

Asia-Pacific is anticipated to grow at the fastest rate between 2023 and 2031, with a CAGR of 26%. This trend is impacted by the expansion of machine learning (ML), the Internet of Things (IoT), big data analytics, and artificial intelligence (AI) throughout the Asia-Pacific region. In addition, this region is home to a large number of well-established small and medium-sized enterprises (SMEs) that are developing at a healthy rate to serve their broad customer base. South Asia-Pacific market growth is impacted by the fact that SMBs are concentrating on deploying APT security solutions to control their business data.

In December 2020, Fortinet teamed with Amazon Web Services (AWS) to provide customers with a greater cloud platform, application, and network security.

Trend Micro and Amazon launched AWS Network Firewall in November 2020 in an effort to simplify the installation of required network security for Amazon Virtual Private Clouds (Amazon VPCs) on Amazon Web Services (AWS).

Broadcom (United States), McAfee (United States), Kaspersky (Russia), Fortinet (United States), FireEye (United States), Raytheon Technologies (United States), Sophos (United Kingdom), ESET (Slovakia), Palo Alto Networks (United States), VMware Carbon Black (United States), Palo Alto Networks (United States), Palo Alto Networks (Uni The APT security market study includes the following startups: RevBits (United States), Wijungle (India), BluVector (United States), Aristi Labs (India), Secure (United States), Red Sift (England), ZecOps (United States), and XM Cyber (United States) (Israel). These companies have adopted various growth strategies, including partnerships, agreements, collaborations, new product launches, product updates, and acquisitions, to expand their presence in the APT protection industry.

