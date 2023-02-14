The market for Acute Lung Injury is anticipated to expand at a CAGR of 3.5% between 2023 and 2031. Acute Lung Injury (ALI) is a serious medical condition in which lung tissues become inflamed and damaged, resulting in breathing difficulties and low blood oxygen levels. Infections, chemical exposure, and trauma are significant risk factors for Acute Lymphoblastic Leukemia (ALI). The condition can progress to acute respiratory distress syndrome (ARDS), which has a mortality rate of approximately 40 percent with the current standard of care. Increased alcohol and tobacco consumption among the population is causing an increase in lung injury cases, which is expected to drive the market for treatments for acute lung injury. Moreover, air pollution and obesity can result in acute and chronic lung injuries. An aging population is likely to generate lucrative growth opportunities for industry suppliers. In an effort to increase their market share in the global acute lung injury treatment market, vendors are focusing on the development, production, and distribution of novel therapies.

A rise in infectious diseases such as influenza and pneumonia can result in an increase in ALI cases. Diverse studies investigate the use of biological agents to treat ALI, including surfactant replacement therapy and anti-inflammatory drugs. Despite advances in surgical techniques and perioperative care, the incidence of postoperative ALI remains quite high. Approximately 0% to 2% of patients undergoing major surgery develop postoperative ALI. The incidence of postoperative ALI ranges from 2-4% after thoracotomy for lung resection to 0.5% after cardiac surgery, depending on the type of surgery. Despite advancements in diagnosis and treatment, morbidity and mortality rates continue to be high. The development of cutting-edge technologies, including mechanical ventilation, oxygen therapy, and extracorporeal membrane oxygenation (ECMO), has increased the survival rate of patients with acute lung injury (ALI). Emerging therapy for ALI, extracorporeal membrane oxygenation (ECMO) involves oxygenating the patient’s blood outside the body and then returning it to the patient. Thus, research and development of new technologies and a greater emphasis on improving patient outcomes are anticipated to contribute to the growth of the market for acute lung injury treatment in the near future.

Cigarette use is a major risk factor for ALI and COPD. The nicotine in cigarettes can lead to lung inflammation and scarring. This can make normal lung function more difficult, thus increasing the risk of ALI and COPD. Consequently, it is anticipated that the increase in the number of smokers will stimulate market expansion over the next few years. Electronic cigarettes and vaping products are gaining widespread acceptance. These products have been linked to an increase in cases of ALI. According to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC), the majority of E-cigarette or Vaping Use-associated Lung Injury (EVALI) cases are associated with e-cigarettes or vaping products containing tetrahydrocannabinol (THC) that were obtained from informal sources such as friends, family, or in-person or online dealers. In addition, 2,807 hospitalized cases of EVLAI were reported to the CDC in February 2020.

Aerosols from electronic cigarettes contain a variety of chemicals, including nicotine, flavorings, and solvents, which can be inhaled deeply. These chemicals can cause irritation and inflammation, leading to ALI symptoms such as shortness of breath, chest pain, and coughing. In addition, it has been found that certain e-cigarettes contain harmful substances, such as heavy metals and diacetyl, which can increase the risk of ALI. In the near future, the rising popularity of e-cigarettes and vaping products is likely to influence the market statistics for acute lung injury treatment.

As the elderly population grows, their lung function declines, making them more susceptible to ALI. In the elderly, there is a decline in lung elasticity, an increase in inflammation, and a weakened immune system. These factors make the elderly more susceptible to infections and inflammation. COPD and cardiovascular disease are common among the elderly. The use of multiple medications increases the risk of ALI in this age group. Therefore, it is anticipated that the increase in the elderly population will enhance market dynamics in the coming years.

The hospital end-user segment is anticipated to dominate the acute lung injury treatment market during the forecast period. ALI is a severe medical condition requiring urgent and specialized hospital care. The majority of ALI patients require one month of hospitalization for proper treatment and management. Hospitals have access to specialized equipment and technologies for the treatment of ALI, including mechanical ventilators, ECMO machines, and High-frequency Oscillating Ventilators (HFOV). Hospitals employ a team of trained healthcare professionals in addition to pulmonologists, critical care specialists, and respiratory therapists. However, the high cost of treatment drugs and the absence of a specific treatment for disease diagnosis are the primary factors inhibiting the growth of the acute lung injury market. The low rate of digital radiography adoption is one of the significant factors inhibiting market expansion.

By injury type, the Acute Lung Injury Market is divided into Direct Injury and Indirect Injury. The market share of the Direct Injury segment is greater than that of the Indirect Injury segment. During the forecast period, the direct Injury market segment will be the most prominent. According to our research, the proportion of Lung Injuries caused by Direct Injury will rise in the coming years.

By Therapy, the market for Acute Lung Injury is segmented into Therapy by Medication and Devices. The Treatment includes pharmacotherapy, fluid management, and inhaled nitric oxide. The devices are subdivided into Mechanical ventilation and Adjunctive procedures. During the forecast period, a CAGR of 5% is anticipated for Respiratory Tract Diseases devices. As a variety of therapies are utilized as a supportive treatment for Acute Lung Injury, the medication segment predominates over the devices segment. As numerous advancements are made to medications for the treatment of lung injury, the medication segment will continue to dominate the market throughout the forecast period. In the therapy market segment, pharmacotherapy has the largest market share. Approximately 39% of ALI patients receive nitric oxide treatment.

The most recent market projections for acute lung injury treatment predict that North America will hold the largest market share during the forecast period. In the near future, it is anticipated that an increase in vaping adoption and the high prevalence of ALI will increase market revenue in the region. According to the CDC, approximately 1 in 20 Americans, including several middle and high school students, use electronic cigarettes or vapes. North America dominated the market in 2021 with a 35 percent revenue share. Throughout the forecast period, a CAGR of 3.5% is anticipated for the North American market. The increasing prevalence of the ALI is a significant market dominance factor. The market is driven by ongoing advancements and research in the medical field for the treatment of ALI, with the majority of key players residing in North America. North America and Europe are also characterized by a high incidence of Acute Lung Injury. In the United States roughly. In Europe and the United States, respiratory diseases account for approximately 7.5% and 6.9% of all deaths, respectively. The Asia-Pacific region is an emerging market for ALI due to China’s and Japan’s larger populations and higher proportions of geriatric residents (16% and 28%, respectively). The incidence of respiratory diseases in India has increased from 4.5% to 6.4% in recent years. In addition, increased awareness of health diagnostics contributes significantly to market share growth. This region’s market is driven by the rising prevalence of lung infections and the demand for medical devices and medications to treat patients. Approximately 25% of the market is accounted for by the Asia-Pacific region, which is projected to grow at a CAGR of 5% over the forecast period.

The market is fragmented due to a large number of market participants and hospitals. Key industry players include the Mayo Clinic, Johns Hopkins Hospital, Cleveland Clinic, Great Ormond Street Hospital, Apollo Hospitals, Tokyo Medical University Hospital, The Prince Charles Hospital, Helios Hospital, and Aster Hospitals.Various molecules from diverse companies are in Phase II, Phase I, and Preclinical development at present. Likewise, universities’ preclinical and discovery portfolios contain seven and three molecules, respectively. Some of the key market players are Altor BioScience Corporation, Apeptico, Forschung und Entwicklung GmbH, Commence Bio, Inc., CompleGen, Inc., FirstString Research, Inc., GlaxoSmithKline Plc, Histocell S.L., Navigen Pharmaceuticals, Inc., Noxxon Pharma AG, Quark, Pharmaceuticals, Inc., S-Evans Biosciences, Inc., Silence Therapeutics Plc, Stemedica Cell Technologies, Inc., and Others.

Key Market Developments Consist of the following:

In December 2022, Peroxitech Inc., a biopharmaceutical company developing a novel peptide for the treatment of ALI, announced the completion of a $25 million Series A fundraising transaction. The funding would be used to develop and promote the leading candidate, PIP-2.

In April 2020, Chimerix, a biopharmaceutical company whose mission is to expedite the development of drugs for serious diseases, initiated a Phase 2/3 study on the use of dociparstat sodium (DSTAT) in COVID-19 patients with acute lymphocytic leukemia (ALI).

