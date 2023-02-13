Oven Bags And Pouches Market

The market for oven bags and pouches is anticipated to expand at a CAGR of 5.5% between 2023 and 2031. The expansion of the market can be attributed to factors such as the rising popularity of home cooking and the rising demand for ready-to-eat foods. In addition, the growing awareness of the importance of health and wellness is one of the factors driving the expansion of this industry. An oven bag is a heat-resistant plastic bag with a handle designed specifically for use in the oven. These days, turkeys and chickens are frequently cooked in oven bags. They can also be utilised in the preparation of dishes like casseroles and desserts. Pouches are comparable to oven bags, but they are constructed from a more robust material and typically have a zipper closure. Both the microwave and the oven can be used to prepare food in pouches.

Pouches are a popular option for packaging a wide range of foods, including dairy products, snacks, smoothies, and other beverages and foods. The significant market penetration of Ready-to-Eat (RTE) meals in the country due to the hectic lifestyle and high number of working individuals is the primary factor driving the demand for pouch-based packaging solutions. The combination of pouch packaging’s user-friendliness and affordability, as well as the rising demand for pre-packaged food and beverages, are driving the market’s expansion. Because pouches can be folded into a smaller volume, they require less space in transport vehicles. In addition, the fact that they are lightweight significantly reduces shipping costs. In addition, the availability of a variety of pouch closure options, such as tear notches, zippers, and spouts, contributes to the expansion of the market.

The Asia-Pacific region maintained its dominant position in terms of global market revenue share. As a result of an increase in demand for oven bags and pouches from end-use industries such as food service, retail, and catering, it is anticipated that the region will maintain its dominant position throughout the forecast period. China is one of the largest consumers of oven bags and pouches as a result of increased discretionary spending among middle-class population segments and growing awareness of the health benefits associated with these products.

Due to the high demand from U.S.-based food service companies for oven bags and pouches, North America has become an important regional market for these products. These items are utilised during camping trips and outdoor cooking activities at hotels and restaurants. The high demand for convenient packaging solutions utilised by consumers during kitchen preparation tasks such as baking bread, roasting meats, poultry, and seafood, and other similar tasks was a significant contributor to the industry’s growth in Europe, which was also a significant contributor to the industry’s growth overall.

Hectic lifestyles have led to an increase in the demand for convenient food options. Oven bags and pouches allow for the quick and simple preparation of meals without the need for an oven or cooktop. Customers with limited time who are looking for ways to reduce kitchen preparation time may find this particularly appealing. In addition, the increasing popularity of healthy cooking techniques such as steaming, poaching, and stewing is another factor driving growth in the oven bag and pouch market. Using oven bags or pouches to cook food is a time-saving, simple, and healthy alternative that eliminates the need for unhealthy oils or fats.

In the coming years, it is anticipated that demand for the product will increase due to an increase in the preference of end-use companies for environmentally friendly packaging solutions, which is a direct result of an increase in regulatory pressure and a rise in consumer sustainability consciousness. Pouches require less water, energy, and materials to produce than other packaging methods. Additionally, the use of these products reduces the amount of waste sent to landfills, thereby enhancing their sustainability profile.

The market for oven bags and pouches can be divided into numerous submarkets based on factors such as product type, end use, and geographic location. Depending on the type, it can be distinguished as being made of aluminium, nylon, PET, PP, or PE. It can be divided into the following categories based on its most common uses: roasting meats and poultry; fish; vegetables; ready-to-eat meals; and other uses (bakery items, etc.). It can be divided into the following geographical regions: North America, Latin America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, and the Middle East and Africa.

The segment dealing with plastic materials dominated the market in 2022, with a revenue share of over 64 percent. Plastic pouches have a high resistance to moisture, dust, oxygen, and UV rays, allowing packaged goods to stay fresh for a longer period of time; this property is largely responsible for the segment’s largest market share. When it comes to the manufacture of plastic pouches, polyethylene terephthalate (PET), polypropylene (PP), and polyethylene ethylenephthalate (PE) resins are the most commonly used plastics.

Due to its low cost and durability, plastic is the most commonly employed material. The segment of bioplastic materials is anticipated to have the highest CAGR between 2023 and 2031. The substance is completely biodegradable and possesses properties comparable to those of plastics. In the coming years, the increasingly stringent regulations on the use of plastic packaging and the growing consumer awareness of sustainable packaging solutions are anticipated to contribute to the expansion of the bioplastics material segment. These two factors are anticipated to contribute to the expansion of the bioplastics materials segment.

In 2022, the food and beverage end-use sector was the largest contributor to market revenue, accounting for more than 55.1% of total revenue. Due to the product’s low weight, high durability, and non-fragile nature, the increased use of the product for the packaging of alcoholic beverages is one factor contributing to the growth of the market segment. In addition, pouches that stand upright are becoming an increasingly popular packaging option for infant food products. In recent years, the market for baby food has experienced significant growth as a result of the expanding global population.

APAC is anticipated to dominate the oven bags and pouches market from 2023 to 2031. In 2022, the Asia-Pacific region maintained its dominant revenue share position on the global market. As a result of an increase in demand for oven bags and pouches from end-use industries such as food service, retail, and catering, it is anticipated that the region will maintain its dominant position throughout the forecast period. China is one of the largest consumers of oven bags and pouches as a result of increased discretionary spending among middle-class population segments and growing awareness of the health benefits associated with these products.

Moreover, the rising purchasing power of consumers, particularly in countries such as China, India, and Vietnam, is driving the demand for packaged food products. This is anticipated to stimulate the growth of the market. It is anticipated that the region’s demand for pouches will be fuelled by the increasing consumption of packaged beverages and the high preference for small-sized packs due to their lower cost and greater usability. In addition, the increasing consumption of packaged beverages is anticipated to boost the demand for pouches.

Due to the high demand from U.S.-based food service companies for oven bags and pouches, North America has become an important regional market for these products. These items are utilised during camping trips and outdoor cooking activities at hotels and restaurants. The high demand for convenient packaging solutions utilised by consumers during kitchen preparation tasks such as baking bread, roasting meats, poultry, and seafood, and other similar tasks was a significant contributor to the industry’s growth in Europe, which was also a significant contributor to the industry’s growth overall.

The presence of both domestic and foreign companies has resulted in a highly fragmented and competitive market. The most significant companies in the market are primarily focused on providing customised packaging solutions and are implementing strategies to gain a competitive edge over other companies. These strategies include mergers, acquisitions, and the development of new products. Amcor plc is one of the most successful companies in its industry; it provides services to all end-use industries and focuses primarily on mergers and acquisitions as well as the introduction of new products in order to maintain its position as the market leader.

The global market for packaged food has been expanding at a rapid rate as a result of changing lifestyles and advances in food processing techniques, both of which are expected to contribute to the industry’s growth throughout the forecast period. Flexible packaging, such as pouches, has a significantly lower requirement for the quantity of raw materials required, which reduces the overall cost of product packaging and, consequently, increases the profit margin for end-use companies. Consequently, end-use companies are increasingly turning to flexible packaging formats, which is driving the market’s expansion.

