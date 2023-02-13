The market for urinary catheters is anticipated to expand at a CAGR of 4% during the forecast period of 2023 and 2031. Favourable reimbursement policies and a growing demand for innovative urinary catheters are two key drivers of the rising demand for urinary catheters, which is boosting the urinary catheters market. Due to an increase in global medical procedures, the demand for urinary catheters is increasing. Urinary catheters are utilised by patients with urinary incontinence, urinary retention, and other urological conditions. A flexible tube known as a urinary catheter, which is typically inserted by a medical professional into the patient’s bladder, is utilised to drain the bladder and collect urine in a drainage pack.

External (condom) catheters, intermittent (short-term) catheters, and indwelling (Foley) catheters are the three types of urinary catheters.

Indwelling (Foley) catheter refers to a flexible tube with lumens on both ends. This type of urinary catheter is inserted into the bladder via the urethra. An intermittent catheter, which is an adjustable catheter, is used to empty the bladder at regular intervals. Typically, external or condom urinary catheters are used for elderly male dementia patients (loss of cerebrum work). The male genital area is covered by a condom-shaped urinary catheter with a tube leading to a drainage bag that collects urine. The market for urinary catheters is anticipated to experience attractive growth prospects over the forecast period as a result of rapid advancements in healthcare, an increase in the number of elderly people, and an improvement in the healthcare infrastructure. Bladder catheterization is the most common procedure performed in hospitals, driving the demand for urinary catheters. Urinary catheters are frequently necessary due to the rising prevalence of prostate cancer and the rising number of hospitalised prostate procedures.

With intermittent self-catheters, patients with urinary retention or incontinence issues can be effectively managed (ISCs). The global market for urinary catheters is driven by advancements in healthcare, an increase in surgical procedures, and an increase in consumer awareness of these devices, which presents market participants with lucrative opportunities. Urine leakage embarrassment and its effects on physical and mental health have prompted an increase in the elderly population’s use of these devices. The general rise in health consciousness also encourages individuals to adopt healthier lifestyles with the assistance of such devices.

A urinary tract infection is an infection of the urinary system, including the urethra, bladder, ureters, and kidneys (UTI). UTIs, the most common urological condition, necessitate the use of foley catheters, per the National Healthcare Safety Network (NHSN). In addition, according to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC), 15–25% of hospitalised patients annually receive a foley catheter. Similarly, between 75,000 and 150,000 nursing home residents, or 5–10%, require foley catheters.

Due to the relatively high incidence of bladder infections among those aged 60 and up, the geriatric population has been identified as the primary user demographic for foley catheters. Diseases such as urinary retention, BPH, bladder obstruction, urinary incontinence, and prostate cancer have become more prevalent among the elderly, particularly men. In addition to the aforementioned illnesses, the prevalence of asymptomatic bacteriuria (ASB) is exponentially higher in elderly women than in younger women.

In emerging economies such as China, India, South Korea, Brazil, and Mexico, major market participants have tremendous growth prospects. This is due to factors such as their lax regulatory requirements, improved healthcare facilities, expanding patient populations, and rising healthcare costs. The regulatory framework in the Asia-Pacific region is more flexible and business-friendly than in wealthy nations. This has prompted major urinary catheter market players to focus on developing nations, in addition to the intensifying competition in developed regions. B. Braun, for example, established a subsidiary in Zambia in 2017 and five new medical production facilities in Penang, Malaysia in April 2018.

Urinary tract infections (UTIs) and catheter-associated UTIs must be avoided by taking special precautions during catheterization (CAUTIs). There are a variety of alternative invasive and non-invasive therapy techniques available to treat temporary incontinence. Given the disadvantages of catheterization, it is anticipated that the availability of urinary catheters will limit the market for these products.

In developing countries such as Mexico, Brazil, China and India the urinary catheters market has enormous growth potential. Future growth potential can be attributed to an increasing number of regulatory body approvals, a growing patient population, rising healthcare costs, and improvements in healthcare infrastructure. The global urinary catheter market is segmented by application, including benign prostatic hyperplasia, general surgery, and urinary incontinence. The urinary incontinence segment dominated the urinary catheters market in 2022. This market segment is anticipated to experience the highest CAGR over the forecast period. This market segment’s significant share and rapid growth are primarily attributable to the rising prevalence of obesity, the ageing population, and urinary incontinence.

According to a census conducted by the World Health Organization (WHO), there will be more than 2 billion people aged 60 or older in the world by 2050, up from 900 million in 2015. It is anticipated that manufacturers of medical devices such as foley catheters will benefit greatly from this. During the assessment period, it is anticipated that North America will dominate the regional market for foley catheters worldwide. The region’s dominance is largely attributable to the United States’ robust healthcare industry and its high medical spending levels. In addition, the region has a relatively high rate of urinary tract infections compared to other regions. A recent survey found that urinary tract infections were the fourth most prevalent infection, accounting for 12.9% of infections in healthcare settings and affecting 67.7% of these patients.

Urinary catheters are the most common treatment for men with BPH-afflicted prostate glands. According to the American Academy of Family Physicians (AAFP), approximately 2 million office visits and 250,000 BPH operations were performed in the United States in 2015. This condition is also associated with pregnancy and may result from damage to the urethra, penis, or bladder. The use of urinary catheters in prostate gland surgery, which accounts for approximately 37% of total revenue, remains the most lucrative sector of the urinary catheter market. Urinary incontinence, which is recognised as an underdiagnosed and treatable illness, is the second most prevalent disorder.

Based on the type of catheter used, the market for urinary catheters is divided into coated and uncoated catheters. Coated catheters held the largest share of the urinary catheter market in 2022. In addition, it is anticipated that this segment will have the highest CAGR during the forecast period. The rise of this market is primarily attributable to the numerous advantages of coated catheters, including quicker and more pleasant insertion, a low risk of catheter-associated urinary tract infection, a reduced risk of urethral injury, and greater patient satisfaction.

In 2021, hospitals held the largest market share for urinary catheters, followed by home health and long-term care facilities. Hospitals offer a variety of services for patients with incontinence and other urological issues; it is anticipated that this trend will continue during the projection period. In the majority of hospitals, urology departments routinely employ disposable urinary catheters. Long-term care institutions are anticipated to expand profitably in the coming years, closely followed by hospitals.

Both developed and developing economies are currently experiencing an increase in healthcare spending per capita, which has made it possible to implement high-quality patient care options. Particularly in developed nations, numerous governments and regulatory agencies are implementing cost-control strategies to alleviate the healthcare burden. Diverse government and radiation service provider initiatives, including outcome-based pricing, profit & risk sharing, price regulation, and competitive bidding, have fuelled the transition from a volume-based to a value-based system. The value-based healthcare system assists businesses in maximising their healthcare expenditures and improves outcomes via integrated care pathways, but it also places pricing pressure on manufacturers and reduces R&D investments for cutting-edge medical treatment technology.

Similarly, the American Academy of Family Physicians (AAFP) reports that there are 4.5 to 6.8 cases of urinary retention per 1,000 men each year. 70% of men will likely experience recurrent urine retention within a week despite the use of foley catheters, necessitating the use of foley catheters once more if the bladder is simply drained. In a recent AAPF study, benign prostatic hyperplasia (BPH), which accounts for approximately 53% of cases of urinary retention in men, was determined to be the primary cause.

The regions that make up the urinary catheters market are North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, and the Rest of the World. North America was the largest regional component of the global market in 2019, followed by Europe. The market is expanding in North America due to factors such as the region’s ageing population, high disease prevalence, availability of innovative interventional devices (such as urinary catheters), and an increase in surgical procedures.

Europe, which will likely remain the second-most profitable region throughout the evaluation period, will closely follow the United States. Similar to North America, the region’s growth is driven by the increasing prevalence of urinary disorders and government support for the development of innovative medical instruments. A WHO survey revealed that indwelling catheterization is associated with a substantial proportion of urinary tract infection-related mortality. Indwelling catheterization increases patient hospital stays, resulting in direct costs of €2 billion to the National Health Service. This has necessitated the need for catheters with high performance and few side effects.

Constant efforts are made by manufacturers to develop innovative products with a focus on patient comfort. Recent market developments for urinary catheters include fixed occlude devices and a rise in the prevalence of locally established hemodialysis. The market for urinary catheters is displaying a number of trends, including an increase in acquisitions and mergers as well as technological advancements in urinary catheters.

The demand for catheterizations is increasing due to the prevalence of neurological diseases, urinary incontinence, diabetes, and surgical procedures. In order to gain a competitive edge in the healthcare industry, urinary catheter market participants are increasing production. To reduce the risk of infection, market participants in the urinary catheter industry should focus on developing low-risk, comfortable, and painless devices. To gain a competitive advantage, companies in the urinary catheter industry should accelerate product development and create new revenue streams. Manufacturers can grow in the market by expanding their online and offline distribution channels in healthcare facilities, pharmacies, and other locations by maximising their income prospects.

