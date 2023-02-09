Liquid Ring Vacuum Pumps Market

During the period from 2023 to 2031, the global market for liquid ring vacuum pumps is anticipated to expand at a CAGR of 5.6%. Over the coming years, the expansion of the product’s use in the chemical industry, the growing demand for the market from a variety of industries, and the relatively low costs of maintenance and operation will all contribute to the market’s expansion. A liquid ring pump is a type of rotating positive-displacement pump that is commonly used for gas compression and vacuum pumping. These pumps are unique in that they do not pulsate and their primary function is to evacuate gas. In contrast to other types of vacuum pumps, liquid ring vacuum pumps require less maintenance and come with long warranties. The liquid ring vacuum pump system is a dependable and cost-effective option that was developed primarily to meet the specific needs of individual customers.

The liquid ring vacuum pump system is a dependable and cost-effective option that was developed primarily to meet the specific needs of individual customers. A liquid ring vacuum pump compresses dry gas or dry air in the same manner as any other displacement pump, with the exception that a liquid ring pump is even more condensed than any other pump. It is permitted for there to be a small gap in the system so that a free-flowing compressed gas flow can be generated around the ring. The pump can generate a vacuum by forcing the liquid into a tube that is narrow but long enough to allow a steady stream of compressed gas to pass through while leaving no space for residual gases to collect. This is achieved by forcing the liquid into the tube from above. Radial and concentric liquid ring vacuum pumps are the two most common types available for a wide range of applications. The first consists of a rotor contained within a housing, while the second consists of two concentric discs, one located at the bottom of the housing and the other at the top.

Over the course of the last few decades, the market has undergone significant changes that have been fueled by a variety of factors, such as rising energy consumption and demand from general process industries. The International Energy Agency (IEA) estimates that the coal sector will contribute 9.5%, the oil sector will contribute 40.4%, natural gas will contribute 16.4%, biofuels and waste will contribute 10.4%, electricity will contribute 19.7%, and other sectors will contribute 3.6% to total energy consumption in 2022. As a result, the increase in energy consumption has led to an increase in demand for liquid ring machines, which is the primary factor driving the industry’s expansion.

The chemical processing industry utilises liquid vacuum pumps extensively, particularly for vacuum filtration, solvent recovery, and vapour recovery processes. In addition, the compression of hydrogen or chlorine necessitates the use of vacuum pumps in addition to liquid ring vacuum pumps. As a result, these factors are anticipated to be the primary growth drivers for the global liquid ring vacuum market. The global market for liquid ring vacuum pumps is expected to expand due to the expanding applications in the chemical industry.

Global expansion of the bioethanol and biodiesel industries is another significant factor driving revenue growth in the liquid ring vacuum pumps and compressors market. Governments in a number of countries are considering increasing ethanol production due to its high-octane content and ability to reduce greenhouse gas emissions. It is anticipated that conversion capacity will increase at a faster rate than distillation capacity, resulting in an increase in the conversion capacities of currently operating refineries. In refinery applications, liquid ring vacuum pumps and steam ejectors offer reliable options for the vacuum distillation process. This factor is anticipated to stimulate an increase in demand for liquid ring vacuum pumps.

The demand for liquid ring vacuum pumps and compressors has increased as the output of process industries has grown. This is particularly true for the textile, pulp & paper, sugar processing, pharmaceutical, and food & beverage industries. The growing demand for energy-efficient manufacturing operations in developed nations is anticipated to lead to an increase in expenditures on new pumping equipment, which will in turn increase the demand for liquid ring vacuum pumps. The rising demand for liquid ring vacuum pumps from small and medium-sized businesses (SMEs), particularly in the developing economies of India and China, is a major factor driving sales of these pumps. On the other hand, it is anticipated that a substantial portion of this demand will come from the sugar, paper and pulp, and chemical process industries and will be for pumps with capacities of less than 1,000 cfm.

In recent years, the global paper and pulp industry has been relatively stagnant; however, with the exponential growth of e-commerce, it is anticipated that the demand for paper used for packaging applications will revitalise the paper and pulp industry. The expansion of the middle class in developing countries contributes to the revival of growth rates in the textile industry worldwide. China is expected to have the second-highest growth rate in paper and paperboard production through 2022, behind only India.

In the near future, the growth of the market for liquid ring vacuum pumps is anticipated to be fuelled by these factors as well as an increase in the number of small business owners in India and China who are focusing on sugar processing, food and beverage, and pharmaceuticals. However, these companies are primarily focusing on markets that require low-capacity pumps but are not overly concerned with safety, such as the sugar, pharmaceutical, and paper and pulp industries. In addition, a number of pumps are specifically designed for use in chemical processing units for applications requiring limited capacity. The prices of these pumps are significantly lower than those of their counterparts produced by global manufacturers.

The factor that poses the greatest threat to the industry’s growth over the forecast period is strict compliance with the law. In the near future, the global market for liquid ring vacuum pumps is likely to experience some level of restraint due to the high initial cost and the trend toward hybrid technologies. Due to the required capacity, power, type of material, and safety measures for the industry, the initial installation cost of a liquid ring vacuum pump can be quite high. A liquid ring machine or compressor can cost anywhere from one thousand to fifty thousand dollars, with the more expensive pumps and compressors being utilised for more specialised applications. As a result, the majority of businesses utilise multiple devices in conjunction with one another as opposed to a single high-power, high-capacity liquid ring machine.

The increasing number of flare gas regulations issued by the EPA is expected to stimulate the growth of the global market for liquid ring vacuum pumps over the forecast period. To comply with the stringent environmental regulations governing the flaring of natural gas, liquid ring vacuum compressors are a necessary piece of equipment. The primary application of these compressors is the recovery of fuel gas and the condensation of valuable hydrocarbons; as a result, businesses can increase their overall revenue. The Environmental Protection Agency (EPA) in the United States is tightening its regulations on the flaring of natural gas, and it is expected that these regulations will become even more stringent in the near future. In addition, prominent manufacturers from all over the world now offer complete flare gas management systems. These systems not only condense the gas, but also clean and cool it as it is being condensed, eliminating the need for condensers and scrubbers downstream.

Growing awareness of the significance of water conservation has compelled market participants to create new, more efficient products. 2014 saw the introduction of the NASH 2BE5 series of liquid ring vacuum pumps by Gardner Denver Nash. In comparison to their previous models, the once-through mode on these pumps reduces water consumption by 25% and increases efficiency by 10%. Dekker Vacuum Technologies introduced single and double stage liquid ring vacuum pumps with the TiTan brand in 2015. Compared to previous models, these pumps are more efficient and require over fifty percent less sealing liquid.

In the majority of chemical process industries, liquid ring vacuum pumps and compressors have numerous applications. These pumps and compressors are especially useful for processes involving solvent recovery, vacuum filtration, and vapour recovery. In addition, liquid ring vacuum pumps are the most efficient option for specialised applications requiring vacuum pumps, such as the compression of chlorine or hydrogen, the recovery of vinyl chloride monomer, etc. Liquid ring vacuum pumps are used in a variety of industries, including those dealing with chemicals, electricity, the environment, food and beverage processing, mining, oil and gas, pharmaceuticals, pulp and paper, and textiles. A liquid ring vacuum pump is a risk-free and dependable option for handling contaminated and potentially hazardous gas streams due to its straightforward operation and lack of moving parts.

In numerous industries and applications, they are utilised to remove gas and air molecules from a process. The food and beverage industry, the semiconductor and electronics industry, the pulp and paper industry, the medical industry, the plastics industry, and the woodworking industry are examples of such industries. Bottle filling, bottle holding, bottle lifting, and pick-and-place machines are some of the applications of liquid ring vacuum pumps. Other applications include component drying. Furthermore, these pumps and compressors are utilised in the majority of chemical processing industries. This is especially true for industries requiring solvent and vapour recovery. In addition, these pumps are required for specialised applications such as the compression of hydrogen, the recovery of ViCl2 monomer, and other processes of a similar nature.

It is anticipated that the two-stage segment will hold the largest market share for liquid ring vacuum pumps between 2021 and 2031. The two-stage segment is anticipated to lead the market in terms of product type. This market is expanding due to a rise in industrialization investments in the Asia-Pacific region and a rise in demand for two-stage liquid ring vacuum pumps across industries.

The stainless steel segment of the liquid ring vacuum pumps market is anticipated to account for the largest share of the market in terms of value by the end of the forecast period in 2020. Demand for stainless steel liquid ring vacuum pumps is anticipated to increase over the forecast period due to characteristics such as high cavitation resistance, which is expected to extend the service life of liquid ring vacuum pumps.

In 2022, the flow rate segment ranging from 600 to 3000 m3/h held the largest market share in terms of revenue. Flow rates between 600 and 3000 m3/h and between 3000 and 10000 m3/h are regarded as medium capacity for liquid ring vacuum pumps. Flow rates for large capacity liquid ring vacuum pumps exceed 10,000 m3/h. Increasing demand for industrial vacuum applications, primarily from the chemical, pulp and paper, and power generation industries, is contributing to the development of this market segment.

The establishment of new refinery projects and the expansion of existing refineries in Egypt, Uganda, Nigeria, Taiwan, Malaysia, and India is anticipated to be one of the primary factors driving demand for liquid ring vacuum pumps during the forecast period.

In 2022, the Asia-Pacific region was the global market leader for liquid ring vacuum pumps. This region is experiencing an increase in industrial activity as a result of low manufacturing costs and the support of local governments. In addition, rising investments in research and development are driving the expansion of the liquid ring vacuum pump market in the Asia-Pacific region.

It is anticipated that rising investments in the oil and gas industry will propel the expansion of the liquid ring vacuum pump market. Specifically in the downstream sector, investments in the oil and gas industry have increased, resulting in a rise in demand for liquid ring vacuum pumps. From now until 2025, the global investment in downstream oil refining and integrated chemical capacity will average $55 billion per year. This will result in an annual increase of 1.7% in crude distillation unit (CDU) capacity. Due to these investments, it is anticipated that the market for liquid ring vacuums will continue to expand. Consequently, rising investments in the oil and gas industry are the primary factor propelling the growth of the market for liquid ring vacuum pumps.

