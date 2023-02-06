Dysphagia Diet Thickening Agents Market

The global market for diet thickening agents for dysphagia is anticipated to expand at a CAGR of 5% between 2023 and 2031. It is estimated that between 10 and 20 percent of the world’s elderly population has difficulty swallowing, indicating that dysphagia is prevalent among the elderly population. Dysphagia is a medical condition in which a person has difficulty swallowing any type of food, whether solid or liquid. This condition is most frequently observed among the elderly or geriatric population. A dysphagia diet thickening agent is a thick nutrient that can come in the form of puree, powder, liquid, or gelatine and is intended for individuals with swallowing difficulties. Dietitians, therapists, and pathologists have all recommended thickened liquids to lessen the severity of dysphagia symptoms in the affected population. People with dysphagia can incorporate thickening agents into their diet.

The increased demand for dysphagia diet-thickening agents is a direct result of recent advancements in geriatric medicine. The expansion of the market for dysphagia diet thickening agents is being driven in large part by increased patient compliance, which has led to better clinical outcomes. In addition, an increase in demand for thickening agents from therapists, dieticians, and pathologists to reduce the risk of dysphagia is anticipated to be a major factor in the market’s accelerating growth. It is anticipated that the global market for dysphagia diet thickening agents will increase even more as a result of the introduction of enhanced products by new manufacturers.

Certain dysphagia patients’ difficulty swallowing is a significant obstacle that can be overcome with restorative resources such as dietary modifications, changes in viscosity, temperature, volume, and biotech flavours. Patients with dysphagia find xanthan gum more appealing because it is pre-thickened, colourless, stable, has a longer shelf life, is pH and temperature stable, and has a smooth consistency. Xanthan gum facilitates the rapid digestion of both pharmaceutical and nutritional substances due to its bioavailability. As a result of xanthan gum’s stability when combined with amylase, patients with dysphagia have a reduced risk of aspiration. In the absence of a standard diagnostic procedure, the dysphagia diet-thickening agent market is likely to experience sluggish growth.

On the other hand, it can be challenging for physicians to determine whether a patient’s dysphagia is caused by oropharyngeal, oesophageal, obstructive, or neuromuscular symptom complexes. Lack of a universally accepted diagnostic test protocol for the diagnosis of dysphagia hinders the growth of the dysphagia diet thickening agents’ market.

In addition, the demand for dysphagia treatment in children creates enormous opportunities for market participants to develop diet solutions for paediatric dysphagia patients. There are already a variety of dysphagia treatments available for purchase on the market. A limited number of currently available products only partially address dysphagia issues in children. Most thickening products are marketed to adults. The introduction of thickening agents designed specifically for paediatric patients to treat swallowing difficulties has the potential to create significant opportunities for market

North America holds a substantial market share and is anticipated to dominate the global market for dysphagia diet-thickening agents due to the increasing prevalence of neurological disorders such as dementia and Parkinson’s disease, as well as the rising demand from clinicians. Additionally, the increasing risk of dysphagia among the elderly is anticipated to contribute to this dominance. Europe is the second most lucrative market for dysphagia diet thickening agents worldwide. This is the result of an increase in research and development as well as a rise in demand for powder- and gel-type thickeners. The demand for diet-thickening agents for dysphagia in Asia Pacific is being driven by a number of factors, including the ongoing rise in dysphagia prevalence and improvements in healthcare infrastructure.

In the APAC region, demand for dysphagia diet thickening agents is being driven by a number of significant factors, including the rising prevalence of dysphagia and the ageing population. In addition, advancements in the field of medications for the elderly have contributed to the industry’s growth. In the APAC region, the number of patients diagnosed with dysphagia has increased over time. This is primarily due to an increase in the number of strokes reported in the region as well as the region’s rapidly growing elderly population. Strokes account for between 30 and 40 percent of cases of dysphagia, making them one of the most prevalent causes. Numerous studies on the epidemiology of strokes in Asia have revealed that prevalence, incidence, mortality, and disease burden vary considerably.

The global market for diet thickening agents for dysphagia is anticipated to receive investments from a variety of sources, including stockholders, government agencies, and healthcare organisations, among others. It is anticipated that a number of new companies will enter the market for dysphagia diet-thickening agents over the next several years as a result of this factor. It is anticipated that the development of novel pharmaceuticals for dysphagia will contribute to the expansion of the global market for dysphagia diet-thickening agents.

Key companies are entering the market for dysphagia supplements in the APAC region in order to capitalise on the vast pool of dysphagia patients that already exists. In order to introduce new products on the APAC market for dysphagia diet thickening agents, manufacturers have implemented a key strategy consisting of substantial investments in research and development. The solid financial condition of market participants and the emergence of new partnerships for the effective management of dysphagia will also propel the growth of the dysphagia diet-thickening agents’ market over the coming years.

