Urometer Market

The global market for urometers is predicted to expand at a CAGR of 7.5% between 2023 and 2031. The increasing prevalence of urological diseases, including as urinary retention, cystitis, benign prostatic hyperplasia, urine incontinence, and kidney stones, which lead to bladder dysfunction, is anticipated to be one of the key factors driving the market growth. In addition, the growing geriatric population, the actions of non-profit organizations, and the demand for home healthcare facilities all contribute to the expansion of the market.

The aging of the population is an important factor in the expansion of the market. According to the World Health Organization, urine incontinence is a reasonably common condition among individuals aged 60 and older. Stress and urge incontinence are the most frequent types of urinary incontinence in older persons. The percentage of the global population aged 65 and older is anticipated to climb from 7.0% in 2000 to 16.0% in 2050, according to the same source. Incontinence, leakage, chronic kidney disease (CKD), and retention are significantly more prevalent among the elderly.

The United Nations forecasts that by 2030, 22% of the U.S. population will be over 65, with those over 75 comprising the fastest-growing demographic. Globally, the Asia-Pacific and European areas have populations that are at least 65 years old. In 2019, 28 percent of Japan’s population (126 million) was comprised of those aged 65 and over, while Italy ranked second with 23 percent. Urinary Incontinence (UI) is one of the most common medical conditions in which urometers play an important role in urine collection, especially for patients with limited movement and immobile patients. UI is a relatively widespread condition on a global scale.

Among other things, it can be caused by coughing, sneezing, pregnancy, childbirth, and obesity. Patients with spinal cord injury or disease, multiple sclerosis, Parkinson’s disease, cerebrovascular accident, or enlarged prostate also suffer from long-term urinary retention, necessitating the use of a urometer system. According to the National Institute of Diabetes and Digestive and Kidney Diseases, the incidence of urinary retention ranges from 4.5 to 6.8 per 1,000 males aged 40 to 83, but increases to 100 per 1,000 men in their 70s. In males older than 80, the incidence of acute urinary retention was 300 per 1,000 men.

In addition, hormonal fluctuations, menopause, and pregnancy make women more susceptible to UI. According to a study released by NCBI, the prevalence of urinary incontinence among pregnant women ranges from 32 to 64 percent. As a result of the rising prevalence of urological dysfunctions and accompanying operations, the need for urine drainage bags with urometer systems for post-operative convenience has increased. This characteristic is projected to have a positive impact on market growth over the forecast period. In addition, the elderly are more likely to experience urinary retention due to obstruction of the bladder and neck, neurological difficulties, and posterior urethral stricture. Urologic disorders are the third most prominent complaint among the elderly, accounting for approximately 47.0% of physician visits, according to the American Society of Nephrology.

Similarly, as the worldwide elderly population expands, so does the incidence of chronic renal disease. According to the National Health and Nutrition Examination Survey (NHANES) and the National Renal Foundation, approximately 57.3% of kidney failure patients in the United States are male. According to the National Kidney Foundation, ten percent of the world’s population is affected by chronic kidney disease, and each year, millions of people die because they cannot afford treatment. Consequently, as the geriatric population increases, so does the demand for urine bags with urometers, propelling the market growth.

Additionally, the presence of multiple e-commerce sites offering urometer care may increase product sales through this channel. As a result of the ability to compare and select products based on brand, type, price, and point of sale, product penetration through online networks is accelerating. Amazon, Clinisupplies, Vitality Medical, Shop Catheters, Nightingale (Great Bear Healthcare), and Express Medical Supply Inc. are well-known online retailers that offer discounts and prompt customer service on a selection of urine bags. In addition, e-commerce platforms offer a product guarantee with customer service, access to exclusive deals, and a return policy if the patient’s expectations are not satisfied. Consequently, the simple availability of numerous gadgets on internet-based platforms is predicted to fuel market growth in the future years.

The 500ml product category has a market share of nearly 32% in 2021. This category is anticipated to grow at the highest CAGR throughout the forecast period because of the rising prevalence of urinary incontinence, urinary bladder cancer, and urological disorders. In addition, the increased frequency of prostate surgeries, bladder, urology &gynecology surgeries, kidney stone therapy, and other extensive surgical procedures is increasing the demand for 500 ml urometers. However, the greater risk of urinary tract infections (UTIs) and skin irritation associated with drainage bags and urometers may impede market expansion.

By application, the market is segmented into operating procedures, emergency trauma, and palliative care, among others. With a 36.5% sales share in 2021, the operative procedures category led the market. During the forecast period, the rising number of surgical procedures necessitating post-operative care is expected to boost product demand. In addition, the rising prevalence of urological illnesses and the aging population contribute to the expansion of the market. An increase in knowledge regarding the treatment and diagnosis of urological disorders in developing nations would increase the demand for urometers.

The palliative care segment is anticipated to increase at a substantial CAGR between 2022 and 2031. The increasing elderly population in industrialized countries with severe, progressive, or incurable diseases is a major factor driving the palliative care industry. According to WHO estimates, around 20 million people yearly require end-of-life palliative care, of which approximately 69% are adults over the age of 60 and 6% are children. A growing emphasis on hospice comfort and control systems also generates new opportunities for key players. Similarly, a surge in investments to equip hospitals and palliative care facilities with specialist personnel contributes to the expansion of this market category.

By end-user, the market is segmented into hospitals, clinics, home healthcare, and others. Over 45 percent of 2021’s total income was generated by the hospitals’ segment. Increasing surgical procedures and End-Stage Renal Diseases (ESRD) are two of the segment’s primary drivers. According to the 2018 Annual Data Report of the U.S. Renal Data System, there were approximately 746,557 cases of ESRD in the United States in 2017. The incidence of ESRD remained at approximately 20,000 persons each year. Therefore, as the prevalence of ESRD rises, so does product demand. In addition, the increase in hospital admissions, particularly among senior patients, due to the recent COVID-19 outbreak is anticipated to fuel the segment’s growth throughout the forecast period. Upon hospital admission, older patients are often forced to use urometers to prevent excessive movement.

The home care segment is likely to enjoy the highest growth rate over the forecast period. The rise of home healthcare as a less expensive alternative to hospitalization is expected to fuel market growth over the forecast period. Important advantages of home care services include long-term care, cost-effectiveness, the use of telemedicine, and vital assistance services. Patients who receive home care generally utilize reusable and disposable incontinence products, such as the urometer. In addition, the demand for home healthcare is rising among the elderly, who are at a higher risk of catching the COVID-19 infection and so avoid healthcare facilities. In addition, the presence of several businesses offering home care services in North America and Europe stimulates the home care services market.

Asia-Pacific dominated the global market in 2021 with a revenue share of more than 30% and is projected to see the greatest CAGR over the forecast period. Increasing demand for home healthcare is one of the key reasons for its predominance. It is projected that the introduction of home healthcare as a more cost-effective alternative to hospitalization will boost the urometer industry in the United States. In addition, the global demand for home healthcare is increasing among the elderly, who are at a higher risk of catching the COVID-19 infection and therefore avoid healthcare facilities. It is anticipated that this will stimulate market expansion during the forecasted timeframe.

Countries with a large population base and an expanding patient pool, such as China and India, are significant market growth drivers. Additionally, the elderly are more susceptible to urological illnesses. This will raise the goods’ demand. According to the World Health Organization’s China Country Assessment Report on Ageing and Health, the percentage of adults aged 60 and older is anticipated to climb from 12.4% in 2010 to 28.0% in 2040. According to the same survey, older women are 2.3 times more likely than younger women to have UI. Thus, it is projected that China’s aging population will drive product demand.

North America is predicted to experience a moderate growth rate in the foreseeable future. Urological diseases such as urinary incontinence, urinary retention, bladder obstruction, benign prostatic hyperplasia (BPH), and bladder cancer account for the majority of the market growth in North America. The American Academy of Family Physicians (AAFP) says that annually, more than 250,000 men with BPH undergo surgical procedures. In addition, according to the Canadian Cancer Society, approximately 12,200 people will be diagnosed with bladder cancer in 2020, and 2,600 will succumb to the disease. As a result, an increase in the number of BPH-related surgical procedures and the incidence of bladder cancer is driving the regional market.

Numerous small and major enterprises are present in the market, which is highly fragmented. Due to the presence of a large number of local and major enterprises, market rivalry and competition are projected to increase over the course of the forecast period. In addition, leading players utilize alliances, new product launches, and mergers & acquisitions to strengthen their product lines. In February 2021, Observe Medical ASA announced a strategic alliance with Yallow Life Science AS. (the Norwegian MedTech organization) Observe Medical, based in Oslo, Norway, is expanding the availability of the Sippi automated digital urine meter in a few European nations. BD, Teleflex, Inc., Cardinal Health, Medline Industries, Inc., ConvaTec Inc., Forlong Medical Co. Ltd., Hitec Medical Co.

