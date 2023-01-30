Electric Tooth Polishers Market

During the forecast period of 2023 and 2031, the global market for electric tooth polishers is anticipated to grow at a CAGR of 6.5%. Polishing the teeth is a dental procedure that makes teeth more attractive, brighter, and straighter. Because of greater knowledge and the introduction of electric dental polishers, the use of teeth-polishing products has expanded dramatically. Increased oral hygiene awareness, the availability of over-the-counter (OTC) teeth whiteners, and the embarrassment associated with tooth discoloration are driving the growth of the global market for teeth polishing products. The development of innovative products with added care to entice the younger generation to choose teeth-whitening operations or use teeth-whitening products at home generates significant market opportunities. On the market for teeth-polishing products, producers concentrate on developing and introducing more efficient and cost-effective solutions.

Moreover, polishing the teeth avoids dental problems. Additionally, it makes teeth appear whiter and stain-free. This procedure enhances the health and appearance of teeth. These factors are driving the worldwide dental polisher market. The fundamental advantage of tooth polishing over dental scaling is that it is painless (deep cleaning of the teeth). Different types of tooth polishing include therapeutic polishing, coronal/cosmetic polishing, superficial polishing, and selective polishing. The cementum protecting the root is routinely exposed during dental surgery. The elimination of bacteria and endotoxins from the cementum’s surface is facilitated by therapeutic polishing. Polishing eliminates surface stains and plaque from teeth. Using ultrafine abrasives, enamel (the outermost layer covering the crown of the tooth) is made shiny. The surface of the enamel is so highly polished that it reflects visible light.

In recent years, aesthetic dentistry has grown in popularity. This is due to increased awareness of the importance of dental cleanliness and the impact a healthy, attractive smile can have on an individual’s overall self-esteem and confidence. Demand is being driven by the availability of increasingly advanced technologies and techniques, which have made aesthetic dental operations more effective and less intrusive. There has been a shift in the way society perceives physical appearance and the significance of a beautiful smile. The development of social media and the emergence of the selfie culture has made individuals more conscious of their appearance and how their teeth seem in images. This has created a demand for teeth that are whiter, straighter, and more appealing, which can be accomplished through cosmetic dentistry. In general, the rising demand for cosmetic dentistry can be linked to a combination of cultural, technological, and individual reasons that have made it more desirable and accessible to a wider range of people. Increased demand for aesthetic dentistry procedures, such as teeth whitening, also contributes to the growth of the electric tooth polisher market, as these products are used to enhance the appearance of teeth.

Browse for report at : https://www.acutemarketreports.com/report/electric-tooth-polishers-market

Electric tooth polishing is a more current and effective approach for removing plaque and tartar than manual toothbrushes. Electric tooth polishers include sensitive mode settings for individuals with sensitive teeth and gums, a variety of brushing modes, and LED lights to improve visibility while brushing. The rise of social media and the proliferation of online reviews and recommendations have made it easier for people to learn about and compare different electric tooth polishers. People are increasingly aware of the advantages of using an electric dental polisher and are actively searching out these gadgets to enhance their oral care routine. Several factors, such as the emphasis on oral hygiene, the availability of new technology and product enhancements, and the impact of social media and online reviews, contribute to the popularity of electric dental polisher products.

The coronal/cosmetic polishing application category will lead the worldwide electric tooth polisher market in 2021. Polishing is frequently performed on healthy teeth to improve the appearance of the smile. Instead of visiting a dentist, people are increasingly requesting cosmetic operations to solve tooth whitening difficulties. The increasing demand for electric toothbrushes is a result of rising living levels and a greater emphasis on appearance. It is projected that electric toothbrush usage will increase as more people seek novel oral care choices. The current generation is more aesthetically pleasing than its predecessors. The electric dental polisher satisfies the demand for cosmetic procedures and is suitable for home use.

In terms of end-user, dental clinics dominated the global market for electric tooth polishers in 2021, accounting for almost 40% of market revenue. The market is predicted to be driven by an increase in dental hygiene and treatment awareness among the general public. Due to the availability of specialists, the bulk of dental patients visits private practice dental clinics. The number of independent practices is growing worldwide. It is projected that this trend will continue in the next years due to the affordability and availability of specialized staff and technologically advanced instruments.

Due to a rise in disposable income, an increase in oral health awareness, and the availability of goods, North America held the largest market share in 2021, at roughly 35%. Europe held around 35% of the global market in 2021 due to an increase in the prevalence of dental caries, the presence of well-developed manufacturers, and a rise in dental hospital visits. During the forecast period, the Asia-Pacific market for electric tooth polishers is anticipated to increase at a CAGR of 6.5%. This is a result of the region’s increasing economies and growing population consciousness. Individuals spend more on oral hygiene equipment and health care when disposable earnings increase. It is projected that these factors will fuel market expansion in Asia-Pacific over the forecast period.

The main companies in the global electric tooth polisher market are Kerr Corporation, KaVo Dental, Lobal Team Products (HK) Ltd., Henry Schein, Inc., Oral-B, Koninklijke Philips N.V., Water Pik, Inc., Foreo, Colgate, Panasonic, and Quip. These competitors focus on strategic acquisitions, mergers, and new product launches to expand their product line and expand their geographic reach.

In April 2022, Royal Philips unveiled the new Philips Sonicare series of electric toothbrushes, which incorporates groundbreaking sonic technology. It is three to seven times more effective than manual toothbrushes at removing plaque.

Oral-B introduced the GENIUS X powered toothbrush with artificial intelligence in October 2019. It is better to regular electric toothbrushes when it comes to improving oral hygiene.

About Us

Acute Market Reports presents the most extensive global business research services across industries. Our research studies focus on potential outcomes, benefits, and risks associated with each market segment across geographies. Having served our global clients for more than 10 years, our prime priority is to enable our clients in making well-informed business decisions through a data-driven, analytical, and uncomplicated research approach.

Media Contact

Name: Chris Paul

Address: 90 Church St, FL 1 #3514,

New York, NY 10008

United States

(US/CANADA) Ph.: +1-855-455-8662

E-mail: sales@acutemarketreports.com

Website: https://www.acutemarketreports.com