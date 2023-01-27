Dental Night Guards Market

The global market for dental night guards is anticipated to expand at a CAGR of 5% between 2023 and 2031. A dental night guard is a device worn at night to prevent teeth grinding (bruxism) and other oral health issues. It is a thin, flexible, custom-made plastic or acrylic material that fits over the teeth. People who grind their teeth at night wear dental night mouthguards frequently. Teeth grinding can result in tooth damage, jaw pain, and more oral health issues. Dental night guards are made from a variety of materials, including Ethylene Vinyl Acetate (EVA), acrylic plastic, and Thermoplastic Polyurethane (TPU).

Increases in bruxism prevalence and oral health awareness are propelling the global dental night guard market’s expansion. Covering the teeth, night guards prevent teeth and gums from grinding. Significant advancements in materials and production methods have led to the manufacture of more comfortable and durable dental night guards. In the coming years, increases in the senior population and the incidence of sleep and psychiatric illnesses are predicted to drive market expansion. Suppliers in the global dental night guard industry are employing 3D printing technology to produce durable and lightweight products and strengthen their market position.

Bruxism is a prevalent disorder characterized by nighttime teeth grinding. According to The Bruxism Association, bruxism is associated with mental disorders, anxiety, stress, and other negative psychosocial factors, since nearly 70% of bruxism cases are precipitated by anxiety or stress. People with a sleep disorder, such as snoring, pauses in breathing during sleep, or obstructive sleep apnea, are more likely to grind their teeth. Sleep disorders such as obstructive sleep apnea can lead to teeth grinding and other issues. In the near future, it is anticipated that an increase in cases of sleep problems would contribute to the expansion of the dental night guard market.

A greater understanding of the importance of oral health and the need to protect teeth has led to an increase in the use of dental night guards. Dental practitioners, organizations, and governments conduct education and awareness campaigns to inform the public about oral health. In recent years, the expansion of the dental night guard industry has been spurred by a substantial shift in social views regarding oral health. People are becoming more aware of the connection between oral health and overall health and well-being. This has contributed to a greater emphasis on oral health and the need of maintaining proper oral hygiene.

Historically, the dental night guard business has been concentrated in wealthier countries. However, increased oral health awareness and disposable income give possible expansion opportunities for vendors in emerging nations. Changes in lifestyle also contribute to market expansion in emerging markets such as India and China.

According to recent market trends for dental night guards, the over-the-counter (OTC) night guards product segment is expected to lead the industry over the forecast period. This is due to the high prevalence of teeth grinding. Over-the-counter night guards are easily available and affordable. Since they are simple to alter, boil and bite night guards are gaining favor in the dental industry.

North America will hold the largest share of the dental night guard market from 2022 to 2031, according to the most recent industry forecast. Recent years have witnessed significant advancements in dental technology in the region. These developments have facilitated the design and manufacture of effective and comfortable dental night guards. High-income North Americans can purchase sophisticated dental procedures and equipment, such as dental night guards. In addition, a rise in the prevalence of sleep disorders is projected to have an impact on regional market statistics. The Asia-Pacific market is predicted to increase at a quick CAGR over the forecast period. The growth of the dental tourism sector in countries such as Thailand, India, and Malaysia, as well as an increase in oral health awareness, contribute to the regional expansion of the dental night guard market. Growth in the incidence of teeth grinding and clenching is anticipated to increase market revenue in Europe in the future years. Multiple regional governments advocate the use of dental night guards and promote oral health.

Procter & Gamble, Splintek, Inc., Pro Teeth Guard, Plackers, Chomper Labs, Sentinel Mouth Guards, Smile Brilliant Ventures, Inc., Akervall Technologies, OPRO Group Limited, McKeon Products, Inc, and others are key market participants. The market is highly fragmented and thus highly competitive. During the predicted period, competition is anticipated to increase in intensity.

Key Developments

In October 2022, the U.S. Food and Drug Administration (FDA) approved SmileGuard, a proprietary resin utilized for the 3D printing of night guards, mouth guards, and dental splints by Desktop Health, a provider of 3D printing solutions. The material is durable, lightweight, and suitable for orthodontic and dental appliance manufacturing.

In September 2021, SprintRay, a 3D printer firm specializing in digital dentistry, launched the ‘Protect a Smile’ campaign to promote the use of 3D-printed night guards due to their effectiveness, accessibility, and affordability.

