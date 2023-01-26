Dental Healing Cap Market

The global market for dental healing caps is anticipated to expand at a CAGR of 6.5% between 2023 and 2031. The global market for dental healing caps is driven by innovations in dental materials and techniques. The two primary types of dental implants are prefabricated abutments and custom-made abutments. Prefabricated abutments can be produced in a range of sizes and shapes. Titanium, gold alloy, or zirconium are utilized for both varieties of abutments. Caps for teeth are recognized for their consistency, durability, and tenacity. They provide a natural appearance and are the most effective way to address tooth issues. Because their manufacture requires more time, porcelain dental crowns are often more costly than other solutions.

The dental healing cap implant, also known as a healing abutment, aids in the re-establishment of gum tissue after surgery. The major purpose of abutment healing is to develop the gum tissue around the dental implant so that the replacement crown appears as natural as possible. During the healing process, the dental implant healing cap protects surrounding teeth from pressing into the implant site. Healing abutment can function as a gum sealant to lower the risk of infection during dental implant healing by limiting the collection of plaque and other debris at the implant site. In addition to producing the ideal gum contour for the new implant, the healing abutment can avoid implant failure due to gum collapse or aberrant gum development during the healing period.

The development of new products by implant healing abutment manufacturers is likely to boost industry growth throughout the forecast period. The use of CAD/CAM technology and ceramic and composite materials in the manufacturing of dental crowns is anticipated to enhance demand for dental healing caps. Increasing demand for cosmetic dentistry, an increase in the number of oral health conditions, a rise in oral health awareness, and the cost-effectiveness and safety of products are driving the market growth. The launch of new products generates vast market opportunities. Businesses are emphasizing the introduction of innovative, low-cost products in order to increase their market share.

As knowledge of the significance of oral health and the benefits of preventive dental care improves, it is anticipated that more persons will seek treatment for dental illnesses, such as dental healing caps. A range of global health projects is addressing oral health concerns. The Ministry of Health and Family Welfare of the Government of India launched the National Oral Health Program [NOHP] in 2020 to provide accessible, equitable, and affordable oral healthcare delivery in a coordinated manner in order to promote “optimal oral health.” The effectiveness of oral health promotion programs in Australia requires collaborations with a range of professional organizations, such as Dental Health Services Victoria, Community Health Services, and the Melbourne Dental Association. Consequently, government and non-government organizations are attempting to improve awareness about oral health.

It is projected that the prevalence of dental problems like tooth decay, cavities, and periodontal disease will increase as the population grows and ages, leading in a greater demand for dental healing caps. Mouth diseases are caused by cigarettes, alcohol, poor oral hygiene, and excessive use of sugary foods and drinks. In 2022, over 3.5 billion people will be affected by oral problems, with three-quarters of them residing in middle-income countries, according to the World Health Organization. According to the Global Burden of Disease Study (2019), the most prevalent oral health condition is untreated dental caries, also known as tooth decay in permanent teeth. Consequently, the rise in the incidence of oral health disorders increases the demand for dental treatments, which is predicted to fuel the expansion of the market for dental healing caps.

In 2021, ceramics and porcelain were a significant percentage of the market in terms of material. A ceramic crown is mostly employed for aesthetic reasons. The color and appearance of the crown could be matched to those of the adjacent teeth. This helps conceal and protect a fractured tooth.

Adults constituted a significant percentage of the market in 2021 and the trend is expected to continue during the forecast period. Adults are more likely than children to have oral health issues due to bad lifestyle choices and the use of alcohol and tobacco. This will likely result in the segment’s expansion during the predicted period.

In 2021, dental clinics and laboratories held the largest market share in terms of end-user. More dental procedures are performed by dental clinics and laboratories than by hospitals and other healthcare providers. People prefer to contact a specialist over a hospital because they believe a specialist would provide more precise treatment.

North America held a significant market share in 2021. Due to the region’s high rate of acceptance of cosmetic dentistry and aesthetics, it is anticipated that the regional market will grow rapidly from 2022 to 2031. According to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, one in four people between the ages of 20 and 64 have cavities, and over 46 percent of those aged 30 and older have gum disease symptoms. Asia-Pacific is predicted to be a lucrative market for dental healing caps over the forecast period. This is due to greater awareness and acceptance of oral health care, in addition to government funding. According to the National Oral Health Programme, sixty percent and eighty percent of the Indian population, respectively, suffer from dental caries and gum disease.

The global market for dental healing caps is highly fragmented, with numerous domestic and foreign manufacturers. Expansion of the product line and mergers and acquisitions are important techniques utilized by the most formidable competitors. The leading companies in the global market are DENTIN, Shenzhen Chirimen Technology Co., Ltd., Cowellmedi Co., Ltd., Implants Diffusion International, Institut Straumann AG, Z-Systems GmbH, ANGELS Dental Implant Solutions Center, Biotec, AXELMED S.R.L., Dentalpoint AG., Medical Instinct Deutschland GmbH, Danaher Dental, Heliocos GmbH, Bicon, LLC, and Osstem.

On December 13, 2022, Prosmile released SmartArches Dental Implants.

The Anatotemp SC line of anatomic dental implant healing abutments was released in September 2022. The Anatotemp line of anatomic healing abutments has been the go-to over-the-counter product for promoting optimal gingival emerging profile during dental implant therapy.

